Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty announced their separation in July 2025 after over 12 years of marriage, stating they had made the decision to end their marriage and that no other party was involved. The primary reason for their split is reportedly the strain caused by living separate lives due to work commitments.

Key takeaways

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty confirmed the end of their 12-year marriage in July 2025 via a joint statement.

Their separation was reportedly due to a combination of demanding work schedules , leading to a feeling of living parallel lives and losing their spark.

, leading to a feeling of living parallel lives and losing their spark. Cat ’ s absence from Patrick ’ s mother ’ s funeral earlier in 2025 was noted as a key indicator of their strain.

’ ’ ’ earlier in 2025 was noted as a key indicator of their strain. Despite the divorce, both presenters emphasised that their two sons, Milo and James, remain their top priority.

Profile summaries

Full name Catherine Elizabeth Deeley Patrick Kielty Date of birth 25 October 1976 31 January 1971 Age 49 years old (as of 2025) 54 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, England Dundrum, County Down, Northern Ireland Nationality British Irish Father Howard Deeley Jack Kielty Mother Janet Deeley Mary Kielty Siblings 1 1 Relationship status Separated Separated Children 2 2 Education Bishop Vesey’s Grammar School for Girls Queen’s University Belfast Profession TV presenter, actress, media personality Comedian, TV presenter, broadcaster Social media Instagram Facebook Facebook

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty’s separation

On 29 July 2025, television presenters Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty announced their separation after over 12 years of marriage, stating that it was a joint decision made with no other party involved. As documented by the BBC, the couple released a joint statement confirming they had decided to end their marriage and intended to remain united as loving parents to their two sons, Milo and James.

Their statement announcing their split read:

We have decided to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved. We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment.

In September 2025, Cat Deeley moved out of their shared rental home in North London, while Patrick was reported to be staying at the property. Patrick later addressed the split emotionally during the return of The Late Late Show in September 2025, thanking fans for their love and support. He said:

Honestly, it is so nice to be back with you, especially after this summer when I have genuinely been blown away by all of the love and support that you guys have sent my way. One of the greatest joys of hosting this show is that you’re never alone. So to all of you who have been so kind to me and my family these past few months, can I just say a huge go raibh míle maith agat.

He added:

It’s one of the many reasons why walking out here is always a privilege, why being back here tonight truly puts flesh on my bones, and why it never gets old to say these words: Welcome to The Late Late Show!

Why did Cat Deeley split from Patrick Kielty? Key reasons for the split

While the couple has not publicly given a single, specific reason beyond no other party involved, news reports citing sources close to them point to several factors:

Conflicting work schedules: Cat Deeley and Patrick were reportedly leading separate lives due to demanding careers in different locations. Deeley began a new role hosting ITV’s This Morning in London in early 2024, requiring early morning starts, while Kielty travelled to Dublin to host RTÉ’s The Late Late Show .

Cat Deeley and Patrick were reportedly leading separate lives due to demanding careers in different locations. Deeley began a new role hosting ITV’s in London in early 2024, requiring early morning starts, while Kielty travelled to Dublin to host RTÉ’s . Imbalanced partnership: Patrick recently admitted he often felt like a junior shareholder in the relationship, noting that he realised they were not the 50/50 equal partnership he once believed, with Cat often having more influence in major decisions. He told The Irish Sun in July 2025:

For a long time, I genuinely thought I was in a 50/50 partnership. Then you realise you’re actually a junior shareholder in a 50/50 partnership. You go, ‘I thought we were 50/50? Why do you seem to have more shares?’ I think with big decisions, you kind of have to float stuff and see how that’s going to go. You know, drop that into conversation.

Geographic tension: The couple relocated from Los Angeles to London in 2020 following a traumatic mall shooting experience. Patrick noted that the move was primarily Cat’s decision to be near family, while he admitted that London will never really be home for him. He told The Sun:

I think being a new mum and not having the family around and not having the network of cousins and brothers, and so I think, for me, London is not home. It will never really be home for me.

Early signs and tensions

While the announcement surprised many fans, several subtle indicators in early 2025 suggested the couple’s relationship was under strain. Cat did not attend the funeral of Patrick's mother in March 2025, a decision that reportedly upset Patrick’s family and was seen by some relatives as a sign that the marriage was over.

According to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for Cat explained she remained home to be with her and Patrick’s two young children.

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty had not been pictured together publicly for over a year before the announcement of their separation, and their last shared social media posts dated back to late 2023 and early 2024.

The former couple had also purchased a £5 million home in North London and were undertaking extensive renovations. Some reports suggested the stress and logistics surrounding the property might have contributed to their difficulties.

How did Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty meet?

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty first met in 2002 while co-hosting the BBC talent show Fame Academy. They remained close friends for nearly a decade before dating in 2011, and Kielty flew from Northern Ireland to Los Angeles to surprise Cat Deeley for her birthday brunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The former couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at St Isidore’s College in Rome on 30 September 2012. They share two sons, Milo, born in 2016 and James, born in 2018. In 2020, after living in Los Angeles for 14 years, they moved back to London, primarily due to safety concerns following a terrifying mall shooting experience in LA.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Cat Deeley married to now?

As of 2026, Cat Deeley is not publicly married to anyone else, following her separation from Patrick Kielty early in 2025.

Is Patrick Kielty still with Cat Deeley?

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley are no longer together; they announced their separation in July 2025 after 12 years of marriage.

Why did Cat Deeley not go to the funeral?

Cat Deeley missed her mother-in-law Mary Kielty’s funeral in March 2025, reportedly because she stayed in London to care for her two young sons, Milo and James.

Was Patrick Kielty married before?

Cat Deeley’s ex-husband was not married before his marriage to Cat Deeley. He had a long-term, high-profile relationship with Irish presenter and model Amanda Byram for five years before they separated in 2003.

How old was Cat Deeley when she had her first child?

Patrick Kielty’s ex-wife was 39 years old when she had her first child. Her son, Milo, was born in January 2016.

Could Patrick Kielty be heartbroken if Cat Deeley leaves the UK?

Patrick Kielty would allegedly be devastated if Cat Deeley relocated their children to the U.S. following their July 2025 separation and the upcoming expiration of her ITV This Morning contract.

Conclusion

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty’s separation in July 2025 marked the end of a 12-year marriage that many considered one of television’s most stable partnerships. In their statement, they said the decision was mutual and that no one else was involved. Reports suggest the split happened because their busy careers often kept them living and working in different places, putting pressure on their marriage.

