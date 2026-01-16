Amanda Kloots' net worth: how does the 'Talk' star make her money?

Amanda Kloots' net worth is estimated to be $1 million as of 2026. Her financial portfolio reflects a combination of her work on The Talk, fitness ventures, book sales, and social media influence, showcasing how modern media figures diversify earnings.

Amanda Kloots attends An Unforgettable Evening at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Olivia Wong/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Amanda Kloots earned a mid-six-figure annual salary as a co-host on The Talk.

as a co-host on Her AK! Jump Rope fitness brand and online classes generate income.

fitness brand and online classes generate income. Kloots authored Live Your Life , a best-selling memoir.

, a She also earns from social media, sponsored content, and appearances.

Amanda Kloots' profile summary

Full name Amanda Kloots Date of birth 19 March 1982 Age 43 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Canton, Ohio, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Mother Maureen Kloots Father Fred Kloots Siblings Four, including author Anna Kloots Marital status Widowed Husband Nick Cordero Children One son, Elvis Eduardo Cordero Profession TV host, fitness trainer, author, actress Social media Instagram Facebook

Amanda Kloots’ net worth: uncovering all her income sources

Amanda Kloots’ net worth 2025 is widely reported at around $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Parade, Closer Weekly. This estimate is a holistic figure, combining her earnings from television, fitness, book publishing, and brand work.

Amanda Kloots is seen at the L'AGENCE x Craig's collaboration event in West Hollywood on August 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

A steady rise through media and fitness

Kloots gained widespread recognition after she became a co-host on The Talk in 2021. Her television presence not only brought her into living rooms across the world but also opened doors to other ventures, such as fitness and writing.

While exact figures for Amanda Kloots’ salary on The Talk are not disclosed publicly, industry estimates suggest she earned over $200 000 per season for her contributions to the show. This base salary does not typically include bonuses, endorsements, or other revenue streams.

She also appeared in Dancing with the Stars (2021), Fit for Christmas (2022), Blue Bloods (2024), and The Bold and the Beautiful. These roles expanded her portfolio and audience reach.

Amanda Kloots, Elvis Cordero and Sheryl Underwood of the CBS series THE TALK, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Terence Patrick

Source: Getty Images

Growing a fitness empire and entrepreneurial ventures

Beyond television, Amanda developed a thriving fitness business. She is the creator of AK! and other fitness classes, combining dance and cardio elements, which have resonated with a global audience.

She launched the AK! brand in 2016. It features AK! Rope, AK! Dance, AK! Body, and AK! Mama & Me. As per her self-titled website, AK! subscribers pay $40.00 for the merchandise.

Reflecting on her transition from stage performance to fitness entrepreneurship, Kloots once said that building her fitness brand gave her control and purpose in her life, something she had not always felt as a performer.

In an interview with Coveteur in 2020, she revealed,

I need to do something for myself. I need to have control in my life. Being a Broadway performer, being an actor, you just really never have that control.

Amanda celebrates her new book "Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on May 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

She continued,

It’s always down to somebody else to hire you or somebody else to decide whether your show is going to run or is going to close. So I just felt like I really needed something for myself at the time. My business has just meant the world to me for that—it has given me that accessibility now.

Kloots' writing and social media influence

Kloots is also a published author, and her books are available on Amazon. Her memoir Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero reached bestseller lists, adding to her income.

Her social media platforms, especially Instagram, contribute to her revenue through sponsored content and partnerships. Estimates suggest she earns into the tens of thousands annually from these posts alone.

Some of the brands and products she markets on her pages include Proper Health, Prince St. Pizza, and Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles.

Amanda Kloots has partnered with Proper Health and Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles. Photo: @amandakloots (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Did Amanda Kloots earn a high salary on The Talk?

While not the highest among her peers, it provided a significant portion of her overall income. Kloots reportedly earned a respectable mid-six figure salary on The Talk, but the exact figure remains unknown.

How much does Amanda Kloots make from her book?

Exact book earnings are private, but royalties from her successful memoir contribute to her income.

Is Amanda Kloots still on The Talk?

The Talk concluded its run in 2024, with Amanda’s co-host run ending alongside it.

Who is Amanda Kloots' husband?

The TV show host is not currently married. She was previously married to actor Nick Cordero, who tragically died in July 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero attend the Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots Collaboration Launch Event on August 27, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

How rich is Amanda Kloots compared to other Talk hosts?

Amanda Kloots’ net worth is relatively modest, ranking her among the lowest-earners of the show. In contrast, Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales boast estimated net worths of $20 million and $18 million, respectively.

Wrapping up

Amanda Kloots’ net worth reflects her journey from Broadway and fitness to daytime television and authorship. Through diversified income streams, including hosting, entrepreneurship, and media appearances, she has built a solid financial foundation that will likely continue to grow into the future.

READ ALSO: Kelly Reilly's net worth and salary: How rich is the Yellowstone actress?

Briefly.co.za also shared an article on Kelly Reilly’s net worth and salary, providing insight into her earnings from Yellowstone and other ventures.

That piece explores how the actress has balanced television success with her film roles, and how her financial growth reflects sustained performance in leading and supporting parts.

Source: Briefly News