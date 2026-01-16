Amanda Kloots' net worth: how does the 'Talk' star make her money?
Amanda Kloots' net worth is estimated to be $1 million as of 2026. Her financial portfolio reflects a combination of her work on The Talk, fitness ventures, book sales, and social media influence, showcasing how modern media figures diversify earnings.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Amanda Kloots' profile summary
- Amanda Kloots’ net worth: uncovering all her income sources
- FAQs
- Wrapping up
Key takeaways
- Amanda Kloots earned a mid-six-figure annual salary as a co-host on The Talk.
- Her AK! Jump Rope fitness brand and online classes generate income.
- Kloots authored Live Your Life, a best-selling memoir.
- She also earns from social media, sponsored content, and appearances.
Amanda Kloots' profile summary
Full name
Amanda Kloots
Date of birth
19 March 1982
Age
43 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Canton, Ohio, USA
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, USA
Nationality
American
Mother
Maureen Kloots
Father
Fred Kloots
Siblings
Four, including author Anna Kloots
Marital status
Widowed
Husband
Nick Cordero
Children
One son, Elvis Eduardo Cordero
Profession
TV host, fitness trainer, author, actress
Social media
Amanda Kloots’ net worth: uncovering all her income sources
Amanda Kloots’ net worth 2025 is widely reported at around $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Parade, Closer Weekly. This estimate is a holistic figure, combining her earnings from television, fitness, book publishing, and brand work.
A steady rise through media and fitness
Kloots gained widespread recognition after she became a co-host on The Talk in 2021. Her television presence not only brought her into living rooms across the world but also opened doors to other ventures, such as fitness and writing.
While exact figures for Amanda Kloots’ salary on The Talk are not disclosed publicly, industry estimates suggest she earned over $200 000 per season for her contributions to the show. This base salary does not typically include bonuses, endorsements, or other revenue streams.
She also appeared in Dancing with the Stars (2021), Fit for Christmas (2022), Blue Bloods (2024), and The Bold and the Beautiful. These roles expanded her portfolio and audience reach.
Growing a fitness empire and entrepreneurial ventures
Beyond television, Amanda developed a thriving fitness business. She is the creator of AK! and other fitness classes, combining dance and cardio elements, which have resonated with a global audience.
She launched the AK! brand in 2016. It features AK! Rope, AK! Dance, AK! Body, and AK! Mama & Me. As per her self-titled website, AK! subscribers pay $40.00 for the merchandise.
Reflecting on her transition from stage performance to fitness entrepreneurship, Kloots once said that building her fitness brand gave her control and purpose in her life, something she had not always felt as a performer.
In an interview with Coveteur in 2020, she revealed,
I need to do something for myself. I need to have control in my life. Being a Broadway performer, being an actor, you just really never have that control.
She continued,
It’s always down to somebody else to hire you or somebody else to decide whether your show is going to run or is going to close. So I just felt like I really needed something for myself at the time. My business has just meant the world to me for that—it has given me that accessibility now.
Kloots' writing and social media influence
Kloots is also a published author, and her books are available on Amazon. Her memoir Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero reached bestseller lists, adding to her income.
Her social media platforms, especially Instagram, contribute to her revenue through sponsored content and partnerships. Estimates suggest she earns into the tens of thousands annually from these posts alone.
Some of the brands and products she markets on her pages include Proper Health, Prince St. Pizza, and Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles.
FAQs
Did Amanda Kloots earn a high salary on The Talk?
While not the highest among her peers, it provided a significant portion of her overall income. Kloots reportedly earned a respectable mid-six figure salary on The Talk, but the exact figure remains unknown.
How much does Amanda Kloots make from her book?
Exact book earnings are private, but royalties from her successful memoir contribute to her income.
Is Amanda Kloots still on The Talk?
The Talk concluded its run in 2024, with Amanda’s co-host run ending alongside it.
Who is Amanda Kloots' husband?
The TV show host is not currently married. She was previously married to actor Nick Cordero, who tragically died in July 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.
How rich is Amanda Kloots compared to other Talk hosts?
Amanda Kloots’ net worth is relatively modest, ranking her among the lowest-earners of the show. In contrast, Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales boast estimated net worths of $20 million and $18 million, respectively.
Wrapping up
Amanda Kloots’ net worth reflects her journey from Broadway and fitness to daytime television and authorship. Through diversified income streams, including hosting, entrepreneurship, and media appearances, she has built a solid financial foundation that will likely continue to grow into the future.
Source: Briefly News
