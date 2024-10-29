Kelly Reilly's net worth and salary: How rich is the Yellowstone actress?

Kelly Reilly gained widespread recognition for portraying Beth Dutton on the drama series Yellowstone. She is also famous for appearing in Sherlock Holmes, True Detective, Black Box, Last Orders and Dead Bodies. Due to her popularity, her personal life has been a major topic of interest, especially her financial status. What is Kelly Reilly's net worth?

Kelly Reilly at Carnegie Hall in New York City (L). Kelly Reilly at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, California (R). Photo: Mary Kouw, Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Reilly has been in the entertainment industry for almost thirty years. She made her first onscreen appearance in 1995 in the series The Biz and currently boasts over 50 acting credits. As a result, her net worth has continued to grow over the years, cementing her position as a millionaire.

Kelly Reilly's profile summary

Full name Kelly Reilly Gender Female Date of birth 18 July 1977 Age 47 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Surrey, England, United Kingdom Current residence New York, United States Nationality British Ethnicity Irish Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 5'6" (168 cm) Weight 128 Ibs (58 kg) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Jack Reilly Siblings Neil Reilly Relationship status Married Husband Kyle Baugher School Tolworth Girls' School in Kingston Profession Actress Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram

How old is Kelly Reilly?

The English actress is 47 years old as of 2024. She was born on 18 July 1977 in Surrey, England, United Kingdom. Her father, Jack Reilly, was a police officer, while her mother was a receptionist at Kingston Hospital. The actress grew up alongside her older brother, Neil Reilly, a professional golf player.

Fast five facts about Kelly Reilly. Photo: Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Kelly Reilly's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kelly Reilly has an estimated net worth of $5 million. Her wealth comes from her successful acting career. Reilly's role as Beth Dutton in Yellowstone significantly increased her popularity and earning potential.

What is Kelly Reilly's salary?

In 2020, Kelly Reilly’s Yellowstone salary was reportedly around $200,000 per episode. As of 2024, she reportedly earns approximately $700,000 per episode in Season 5 of the series.

How does Kelly Reilly make her money?

Kelly Reilly primarily makes money through her work as a television, film, and theatre actress. Here is a breakdown of her income sources:

Television

Kelly first appeared on screen in 1995 in the series The Biz. Her most lucrative work comes from her role as Beth Dutton in the hit TV series Yellowstone. Her performance on the show has garnered widespread acclaim, and as one of the lead actors, she earns a substantial salary per episode.

Reilly has stated that she learned the most as an actor from Karel Reisz, who directed her in The Yalta Game in Dublin in 2001. She said:

He was my masterclass. There is no way I would have been able to do Miss Julie if I hadn't done that play.

Below are some of the popular TV shows she has appeared in.

Above Suspicion (2009–2012)

(2009–2012) Black Box (2014)

(2014) True Detective (2015)

(2015) Britannia (2018)

Film work

Reilly's film work began in 2000 with the English comedy Maybe Baby. Her first lead role came in 2008 in the horror film Eden Lake. She also starred in three major films: Sherlock Holmes, Triage, Me and Orson Welles. Here is a list of some of her notable films.

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

(2005) Eden Lake (2008)

(2008) Sherlock Holmes (2009)

(2009) Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

(2011) Flight (2012)

Kelly Reilly at The American Airlines Theatre on 6 October 2015 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Who is Kelly Reilly's husband?

The Yellowstone actress has been married to Kyle Baugher, a financier, in Marfa, Texas, for over a decade. The pair first met in 2010 and tied the knot in 2012 in Somerset, England. On 14 October 2015, during an interview with The Standard, Kelly credited her husband for helping her return to the theatre. She said:

I hadn't done a play in eight years. I was doing play after play after play in London, and I couldn't manage a great personal life and do a play. Now, I'm married and happy and content, so I thought it was time to see if I could get that balance back.

What is Kelly Reilly’s husband’s net worth?

Kyle Baugher has an estimated net worth of $2 million. He has amassed this wealth through his financial endeavours. His involvement in various projects attests to his dynamic approach to the finance sector.

Frequently asked questions about Kelly Reilly

Kelly Reilly's popularity in the entertainment industry has attracted interest in her personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who plays Beth on Yellowstone ? Kelly Reilly plays Beth Dutton on Yellowstone.

Kelly Reilly plays Beth Dutton on Does Kelly Reilly have any children? Kelly is very private about her life outside of her work, but she has never mentioned having children, and there are no photos of her with children on any of her social media pages.

Kelly is very private about her life outside of her work, but she has never mentioned having children, and there are no photos of her with children on any of her social media pages. Where did Kelly Reilly get married? The actress and her husband, Kyle Baugher, exchanged wedding vows in Somerset, England in 2012.

The actress and her husband, Kyle Baugher, exchanged wedding vows in Somerset, England in 2012. What nationality is Kelly Reilly? She is a British national.

She is a British national. Where is Kelly Reilly’s house? The actress owns a home located in New York, United States.

Kelly Reilly's net worth is a testament to her success in the entertainment industry. She has earned substantial income from her work as an actress, particularly for her role as Beth Dutton on the Paramount Network neo-Western drama series Yellowstone.

READ ALSO: Tia Kemp: Birthday, age, net worth, children, full biography

Briefly.co.za published an article about Tik Kemp. She is an entrepreneur and social media personality known as Rick Ross's baby mama. She was born in Miami, Florida, United States of America.

Tia Kemp started dating the American rapper in 2003 after meeting at a South Beach nightclub. She has one child, William Leonard Robert III, with Rick Ross. Discover lesser-known facts about Tia Kemp's net worth and family.

Source: Briefly News