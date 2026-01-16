Roy Orbison's children and the tragic fire that changed the family forever

Roy Orbison was a legendary American singer-songwriter and guitarist whose hits, such as Crying (1961), Oh, Pretty Woman (1964), Blue Bayou (1961/1963), and You Got It (1988), made him an international sensation. Behind the spotlight, the singer faced significant loss, with some of his children passing away in separate incidents.

Barbara Orbison and family members at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010, and Roy performing on a TV show in England circa 1965. Photo: David Redfern and Frederick M. Brown (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Roy Orbison was a massive figure in rockabilly and country music , but remained a private, reclusive figure throughout his life.

, but remained a private, reclusive figure throughout his life. Two of Roy Orbison's children died in a tragic fire at his home while he was touring.

at his home while he was touring. Roy Orbison's sons' deaths compounded his existing grief, as the incident took place two years after he lost his first wife in a tragic motorbike accident.

Roy's children continue to keep his legacy alive and have penned an autobiography about his life out of the limelight, also re-releasing his music posthumously with their added vocals.

Roy Orbison's profile summary

Full name Roy Kelton Orbison Nickname 'The Big O' Birthplace Vernon, Texas, USA Date of birth April 23, 1936 Age 52 years old at the time of his passing (December 6, 1988) Marital status Barbara Orbison (1969–1988) Claudette Frady (1965–1966/1957–1964) Education Wink High School Odessa Junior College Profession Singer-songwriter, guitarist and film score composer Parents Orbie Lee Orbison Nadine Vesta Shults Orbison Children Roy Dewayne Orbison (deceased) Anthony King Orbison (deceased) Wesley Orbison (deceased) Roy Kelton Orbison Jr. Alexander Orbison Net worth $20 million

Roy Orbison had five children before a series of unexpected, tragic events

The successful country music singer had five sons with two women: Roy Dewayne, Anthony King, and Wesley with his first wife, Claudette Frady, whom he divorced and then remarried; and Roy Kelton Jr. and Alexander with his second wife, Barbara Jakobs.

Roy Orbison at Dolphin Square in London, April 1964. Photo: Moore/Fox Photos (modified by author)

Source: Original

Two of Roy Orbison's sons tragically died in a house fire

Roy Orbison's family was never the same following a tragic fire that engulfed their home on September 14, 1968, in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Roy Dewayne (11) and Anthony King (6) were reportedly playing with a lighter and an aerosol can when their home caught alight while Roy was touring England.

His son, Wesley, who was three at the time, survived the fire after being rescued by his grandparents. However, he tragically passed away many years later at 25 years old in 1992. A Reddit user under 'r/UtterlyUniquePhotos' stated Wesley's passing was due to substance misuse, but these reports are unconfirmed.

The loss of Roy's children happened two years after his first wife died in a motorcycle accident

Roy Orbison's first spouse, Claudette, died at age 24 on June 6, 1966, in a motorcycle accident. The accident occurred in Gallatin, Tennessee, after a truck appeared in front of her bike, and she passed away shortly after. Roy had witnessed the incident and later wrote a song about it.

Roy died at age 52 in Hendersonville, Tennessee

Roy Orbison died from a heart attack on December 6, 1988, at the age of 52 at his mother's home in Hendersonville, Tennessee, after experiencing chest pains earlier that day. His death followed a career resurgence with the supergroup Traveling Wilburys, as Roy was a founding member. The group was formed in 1988, which included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, and Jeff Lynne.

His sons, Roy Jr., Wesley and Alex Orbison went on to release The Authorized Roy Orbison, a biography of their father and the man behind the limelight. Rolling Stone Magazine quoted Roy Jr. describing his father as a deeply reclusive person despite his international fame:

'Dad was a recluse on the level of a Greta Garbo or a Howard Hughes.'

Alex, Wesley and Roy Orbison Jr. with Scott Goldman at Reel to Reel: Mystery Girl Unraveled on May 20, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rebecca Sapp (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Did any of Roy Orbison's sons sing?

Roy's surviving sons, Alex, Wesley and Roy Jr., are musicians and continue to persevere and uphold their father's legacy in their work. Some of their efforts include adding harmonious vocals and their own parts to Roy's posthumous releases. Examples of these include on the Orbison Family Christmas album and the Mystery Girl deluxe edition, with Roy Jr. and Alex performing live on occasion.

Did Roy Orbison have a daughter?

All five of Roy's children with previous partners were sons. However, Roy had two granddaughters, Emily Orbison and Eden Orbison. He has two other grandchildren, Roy Orbison III and Bo Orbison, and a great-granddaughter named Ruby Kate Orbison.

Who was the love of Roy Orbison's life?

Although Roy has never stated who the love of his life was, his second wife, Barbara Orbison (née Jakobs), is frequently referenced, as she brought a sense of stability and support following his deep losses. They met in 1968, and she passed away from pancreatic cancer on December 6, 2011, the same day and month as her late husband, 23 years after his death.

Roy Orbison and wife Barbara with their six-month-old son, Roy Kelton, Jr., in London: Bettmann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What song did Roy Orbison write when his wife died?

Roy's official page reports that after suffering the loss of his first wife, Claudette, in a motorcycle accident, Roy took a brief hiatus to focus on his family. MGM Records released the single, Too Soon to Know (1966). It was written and recorded a decade before its release and would have been off his fourth MGM album, Roy Orbison Sings Don Gibson (1967).

Fans were unaware of the timeline and associated the song with Claudette, and there was notable backlash. The song was taken off the airwaves on some platforms, but still became a number three hit in the UK.

Who inherited Roy Orbison's money?

Roy Orbison's surviving sons own his estate and music catalogue, with Sandbox Entertainment's legacy division (Sandbox Succession) continuing to oversee his business affairs and work. Sandbox Succession is an estate management service which oversees the intellectual property, likeness and brand name of iconic figures who have since passed. Roy's widow, Barbara Orbison, was heavily involved in the foundation before her passing.

Final word

The tale of Roy Orbison's children's passing remained a dark cloud of tragedy that hung over the singer throughout his life, compounding an already-existing grief after the death of his first wife. Today, Roy's surviving sons remain determined to focus on his iconic musical legacy, not wanting the singer's tragic personal life to be overshadowed by his significant influence on the music industry for decades after his death.

