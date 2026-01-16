How Anna Johnston revealed boyfriend Jeffrey Meservey in a viral TikTok moment

7 Little Johnstons star, Anna Johnston, made her new romance with Jeffrey Meservey social media official in an early December 2025 TikTok video. Her love life has had its ups and downs, which fans got see on the family reality TV series.

Anna Johnston with her boyfriend, Jeffrey Meservey, in a December 2025 TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

Anna Johnston is in a new relationship with Jeffrey Meservey, whom she unveiled in a December 2025 TikTok post.

Fans had different opinions about the new romance, with some expressing support and others pointing out their apparent age differences and his past.

Anna Johnston has never been married, but she previously dated Darius Anderson, with whom she broke up amid rumours of cheating.

Inside Anna Johnston's new relationship with Meservey

The 7 Little Johnstons star found love again amid her family's estrangement. She introduced her boyfriend, Jeffrey Earl Meservey, on a December 7, 2025, TikTok video, calling him her forever crush.

One day, you will have a crush on the guy that tried to save your hair from catching on fire.

Jeffrey also shared a TikTok post with the reality TV star referencing their fire encounter with a blue emoji. It is unclear when their relationship started, but a quick look at Meservey's TikTok shows he has been posting about Anna since July 2025. On November 28, she appeared in his video with the voiceover:

I have 99 problems, but when I'm with you, it's 100.

Anna's new romance has faced criticism

The 7 Little Johnstons fans have mixed reactions about her new romance. Some were supportive, like Jami Edmond, who wrote, "I think we need a story time about your hair almost catching on fire!" while Ashley wrote, "The one Johnston who deserves the world."

Several TikTok users were concerned about Jeffrey and Anna Johnston's age gap. The reality TV star is 25 years old (born on May 7, 2000), while Meservey looks much older. Follower Mindi Little called her out with the comment "He looks so much older than you", Claire wrote "He could be your dad", while a concerned Mards Mitchell wrote:

Just be careful, Anna. I love and care about you. There will be people who will try to take advantage of you. Please be careful.

Who is Jeffrey Meservey?

Not much is known about Anna Johnston's boyfriend, but he has a son whom he regularly posts on social media. Meservey is reportedly estranged from his wife of over 12 years, Stephanie. They tied the knot in 2012, and she filed for divorce in August 2025 in Houston County, Georgia, according to court documents.

Jeffrey Meservey has an arrest record in Georgia. In late October 2025, he was booked at the Houston County Jail for theft by conversion.

Anna Johnston's tumultuous relationship with Darius

The 7 Little Johnstons star had an on-and-off relationship with Darius Anderson for about a year. She introduced him to the public in early 2024 and regularly mentioned him on her family's TLC reality series. They briefly broke up in late 2024 before reconciling in early 2025.

Anna and Darius broke up for good by mid-2025 amid accusations of abuse, cheating, and Anna's parents not approving of their romance. Darius denied being abusive in a statement but took full accountability for the end of their relationship.

I am man enough to admit that I made mistakes and I'm not proud of it, but I'll learn from it... Ask my friends about the type of man that I am. The term abusive isn't even in my vocabulary... I will always love Anna to death--I take full responsibility for the majority of our issues... I want nothing more than for her to be happy.

What is the issue with Anna on 7 Little Johnstons?

The relationship between Anna and her parents, Amber and Trent, seems to have reached a breaking point amid rising family tension. Anna is the third oldest of five siblings, including her eldest brother Jonah, her elder sister Elizabeth, her younger brother Alex, and her younger sister Emma.

Anna did not attend her 2024 graduation from Middle Georgia State University because her mother, Amber, was also graduating from the same college at the same time. She shared in season 15 of the 7 Little Johnstons that her mother being in the same school took away from her college experience.

The Johnston daughter also lamented during season 15 that she felt like the family's black sheep, noting that everything she does is never enough to please her parents. In mid-2024, her siblings Liz and Emma unfollowed her on social media.

Anna revealed during the 7 Little Johnston's season 16 premiere that she would be taking a break from the family. She did not join the family for Thanksgiving and the 2025 Christmas holidays, but has remained close with Aunt Heidi and her cousins.

Anna Johnston is focusing on her independence

In February 2023, Anna Johnston paid $185,000 for her new house in Forsyth, Georgia, according to The Sun. The 1,955-square-foot home was built on half an acre of land in 1957 and features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a brick fireplace, and natural wood beams.

At the time of the home's purchase, Anna was on good terms with her family. In an Instagram post, she thanked her mom and dad for helping her become a homeowner. Amber and Trent, alongside Anna's siblings, helped her move in. The relocation aired on the '7 Little Johnsons' season 13.

Anna Johnston makes her money from reality TV and her business. She owns the online handmade jewellery boutique Fizz 4 Passion, which she established in 2019.

Conclusion

Anna Johnston and her new boyfriend, Jeffrey Meservey, seem to be going strong. It is unclear if she plans to introduce him to Amber and Trent or if he will feature on the TLC reality series amid the ongoing family feud.

Source: Briefly News