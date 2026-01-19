The Hodgetwins’ parents, Raish Lee Hodge Jr. and Christine Hodge, had a significant influence on the lives of the conservative political commentary duo. Raising them in Virginia’s streets, the Hodgetwins have since grown to become vocal members across social media, sharing their conservative political views and comedic content.

The Hodgetwins on March 19, 2021 (L), on July 10, 2025 (R). Photo: @The Hodgetwins on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

The Hodgetwins' parents are Raish Lee Hodge Jr. and Christine Hodge. They passed away in 1989 and 2013, respectively.

They respectively. Kevin and Keith grew up in Virginia alongside their two siblings, Timmy and Rosalyn Hodge.

The popular duo has ventured into multiple professions, including serving in the US Marine Corps , working as security guards , creating content, and working in the insurance industry .

, working as , creating content, and . They are married to Mexican American women.

Hodgetwins’ profile summaries

Full name Keith Hodge Kevin Hodge Date of birth September 17, 1975 September 17, 1975 Age 50 years old (as of January 2026) 50 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Martinsville, Virginia, United States Martinsville, Virginia, United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity African-American African-American Height 6 feet 2 inches 6 feet 3 inches Father Raish Lee Hodge Jr Raish Lee Hodge Jr Mother Christine Hodge Christine Hodge Siblings Timmy and Rosalyn Hodge Timmy and Rosalyn Hodge Relationship status Married Married Wife Elizabeth Candy Children 3 4 Education Fieldale-Collinsville High School and American International University Fieldale-Collinsville High School and American International University Profession YouTubers, comedians, and political commentators YouTubers, comedians, and political commentators

A look at Hodgetwins' parents and early background

The Hodgetwins, Keith and Kevin Hodge (aged 50 as of January 2026), were born on September 17, 1975, in Martinsville, Virginia, United States. Their parents are Raish Lee Hodge Jr and Christine Hodge. Their father reportedly passed on in 1989, and their mother in 2013.

Keith and Kevin Hodge were raised alongside their two older siblings, Timmy and Rosalyn Hodge. They graduated from Fieldale-Collinsville High School in 1992 and subsequently earned their degrees in Accounting and Finance from the American International University.

The Hodgetwins hold American nationality and belong to an African American ethnic background. However, their wives' ethnicity is reportedly Mexican.

The Hodgetwins on June 24, 2014. Photo: @HodgetwinsFan on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

Exploring the Hodgetwins’ career

Kevin and Keith have ventured into multiple professions. These include serving as security guards and briefly working in an Insurance company.

They joined YouTube in 2008, and their first YouTube channel, TheHodgetwins, featured a wide range of content, including comedy skits and fitness advice. They grew rapidly, creating channels like AskHodgetwins (relationship Q&A), amassing millions of subscribers and over a billion views.

In 2016, they transitioned to live stand-up comedy tours across the US, UK, and Australia, earning recognition as top black creators at VidCon 2016. Around 2018, they shifted toward conservative commentary on politics and culture via their Conservative Twins channel and Hodgetwins podcast. They also sell merchandise on their official website.

Kevin Hodge and Keith Hodge during the 2015 American Black Film Festival at SVA Theater on June 11, 2015, in New York City. Photo by Jim Spellman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rise to fame

The Conservative Twins primarily gained prominence by creating content on social media platforms. Their fitness tips, workout routines, and comedic skits helped them establish a strong fan base.

However, their fame has not come without a series of controversies. They have shared content supporting President Donald Trump, criticising Black Lives Matter, and opposing LGBTQ+ issues, which has negatively affected their fanbase.

For instance, a 2016 MAGA hat video alone cost them over 20,000 followers overnight, with accusations of racism and betrayal from fans. Additionally, a 2022 Springer Opera House cancellation stemmed from leaked emails citing their transgender mockery. They have also been in a back-and-forth online feud with popular rapper Cardi B after challenging her political opinion.

Military service

The Hodgetwins served in the United States Marine Corps. They served before becoming famous on YouTube.

The Hodgetwins on February 8, 2014 (L), on December 14, 2014 (R). Photo: @HodgetwinsFan on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

About the Hodgetwins' wives and children

The controversial content creators are married. Keith married Elizabeth Hodge in May 2000. They have since welcomed three children, including daughter Dana, who pursues YouTube content. Keith’s wife gained American citizenship in 2017.

On May 30, 2025, Keith took to Instagram to celebrate their 25th anniversary. He captioned,

Today 25 years ago we said “I do” and I still feel like the luckiest person alive. Through every high and low, you’ve been my rock, my best friend, my greatest blessing.

Thank you for loving me, standing by me, and being the incredible woman that you are. Here’s to everything we’ve shared and to everything that’s still ahead of us. May God continue to bless us and our 3 amazing kids.

Kevin is married to a woman often called "Candy", and they share four kids. He prefers to keep his family out of the public spotlight.

Keith Hodge and his wife, Elizabeth. Photo: @hodgetwins on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trivia

Keith and Kevin are certified trainers with the International Sports Sciences Association.

Kevin are with the International Sports Sciences Association. Despite them being identical twins, Kevin is slightly taller than Keith .

. The Hodgetwins’ combined net worth is estimated at $5 million.

Wrapping up

The Hodgetwins’ parents, Raish Lee Hodge Jr. and Christine Hodge, remain cornerstones of their unfiltered success story. Although they have since passed away, they instilled in the twins the grit that fueled their Marine service and YouTube stardom.

READ MORE: Are Teyana Taylor's parents rich?

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Teyana Taylor, an American actress, singer, and choreographer. The popular American choreographer-turned-actress revealed that her parents heavily influenced her career in the entertainment industry.

Teyana's mother, Nikki Taylor, has been her manager since the beginning of her career, while her father, Tito Smith, remains less publicly known. However, she has often been accused of being a nepo baby, but she has denied these claims, saying her parents, Nikki Taylor and Tito Smith, were not celebrities.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News