Who is Christa Podsedly? The life of Scott Steiner's longtime wife

Christa Podsedly is the wife of legendary professional wrestler Scott Steiner, also known as Big Poppa Pump. The couple married in 2000 and have been together for more than 25 years, which Steiner has described as fortunate, once remarking:

Some people are lucky, and some people, unfortunately, are not lucky.

Key takeaways

Scott Steiner and Christa Podsedly tied the knot on June 7, 2000 , and have welcomed two children together, Brandon and Brock.

, and have welcomed two children together, Brandon and Brock. Christa Podsedly was reportedly born in Fairport, New York, to David Aloys and Susan M. Podsedly.

She is reportedly a fitness enthusiast and businesswoman who co-founded Shoney's Kitchen and Bar with her husband in 2016.

Profile summary

Full name Christa Marie Podsedly Place of birth Fairport, New York, USA Nationality American Mother Susan M. Podsedly Father David Aloys Podsedly Marital status Married Husband Scott Steiner Children Brock and Brandon Education University of New York Profession Fitness enthusiast, entrepreneur

Christa Podsedly is Scott Steiner's number one supporter

Scott Steiner has had a career spanning over three decades across WCW, ECW, TNA, and WWE. He often acknowledges that he could not have achieved this without his wife, Christa Podsedly.

Although she stays away from the spotlight, she has been the foundation of his career and their family. In a 2025 interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, he shared his gratitude:

My life...I wake up every day, I say out loud three things I'm grateful for...I do it before I go to bed...[that's] my wife and two kids...it doesn't get any better than that... It's like the best thing that ever happened to me....I just found a great woman.

The age of Scott Steiner’s wife is not publicly known

While Christa Podsedly’s exact age is not publicly known, a post on Holistic Magazine notes she was born in Fairport, New York, sometime between the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Her parents are David Aloys Podsedly, a mechanical engineer and business owner, and Susan M. Podsedly, an elementary school teacher.

She graduated from the State University of New York

According to Sportskeeda, the wife of the WWE Hall of Famer attended the State University of New York, where she earned a four-year degree in Biological Science and Wellness and Health Promotion. During her time there, she also reportedly demonstrated strong leadership as captain of the gymnastics team.

Christa is a fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur

The New York native has cultivated a passion for health and fitness that extends beyond her academic studies into her professional life.

She also co-founded Shoney's Kitchen and Bar with her husband, Scott Steiner, in 2016. The restaurant closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, as Wrestling Inc. quoted the WWE superstar, saying:

We have closed this business due to COVID-19. We appreciate your patronage over the past four years...we are opening a Sports Bar instead.

Scott Steiner met his wife in the 1990s

The wrestling icon met his wife, Christa Podsedly, in the late 1990s at a gym, as reported by The Times of India. They began dating soon after and reportedly married on June 7, 2000, and have been together for more than 25 years.

The couple has raised two athletic sons

Scott Steiner’s sons, Brock and Brandon, are from his marriage to his longtime partner, Christa Podsedly. Both are athletic, with Brock playing college football for Jacksonville State.

On February 21, 2025, he signed a WWE NIL deal, following in the professional wrestling footsteps of his father and cousin, Bron Breakker. During an interview with ESPN, Scott spoke about his son joining the company:

He’s a good athlete, so the sky’s the limit for him. I’ll help him out any way I can. I’m happy for him watching him fulfill his athletic dreams. So once football is over, he’ll do it with wrestling.

Their second son, Brandon Rechsteiner, plays college basketball and currently serves as a guard for the Colorado State Rams. When he graduated from high school, Christa marked the moment on Instagram, writing:

Since 2007, there has been a Rechsteiner at Etowah High School every year!! Brandon is the last to come through... for a while!! Let's go, Eagles and Class of 2023!!

While celebrating his 21st birthday in 2025, Christa shared some exciting Instagram photos of him and the family with a caption that reads:

Happy 21st Birthday, Brandon! If you spread your dreams before you like a stairway to the sky, nothing you ever reach for will ever be too high!! Love, Dad, Mom, Brock

Frequently asked questions

How many children does Scott Steiner have? He has two sons, Brock and Brandon, with his wife, Christa Podsedly.

He has two sons, Brock and Brandon, with his wife, Christa Podsedly. What restaurant does Scott Steiner own? The wrestling icon opened the Shoney’s restaurant with his wife in 2016, but it later closed in 2020.

The wrestling icon opened the Shoney’s restaurant with his wife in 2016, but it later closed in 2020. Does Scott Steiner have a son who wrestles? His son, Brock Rechsteiner, has officially signed with the WWE's NIL Program.

His son, Brock Rechsteiner, has officially signed with the WWE's NIL Program. What happened with Kimberly Page and Scott Steiner? According to Sportster, the WWE legend clashed with wrestling personality Kimberly Page in 2000 after backstage tension with her then-spouse DDP, but they eventually settled it.

Conclusion

Despite choosing to live away from the spotlight, Christa Podsedly is known as the steady force behind Scott Steiner. Their 25 years of marriage reflect her enduring commitment and supportive presence.

