Who is Cole Beasley’s wife? Meet Kyrstin Beasley and their family

Cole Beasley’s wife is Kyrstin Beasley, a Texas native who has been by his side since they married in 2014. The couple has three children and prefers to keep their family life private. Kyrstin is known for her strong support of Cole throughout his NFL career.

Kyrstin Beasley’s profile summary

Full name Kyrstin Beasley (née Kyrstin Allain Willis) Date of birth 7 May 1990 Age 36 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Plainville, Texas, United States of America Current residence Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Dark brown Hair colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Cole Beasley Children Ace, Everett, Jovie

Who is Cole Beasley’s wife, Kyrstin Beasley?

Kyrstin Beasley, the wife of retired NFL player Cole Beasley, was born on 7 May 1990 in Plainville, Texas, United States of America. Kyrstin was born to her mother, Frances Cavazos Brown, although details about her father have not been publicly shared.

Her mother worked as a licensed realtor in Texas. Kyrstin has two sisters, Cameron Brown and Aston Herrera. Her sister, Aston, passed away in a fatal accident in 2007.

Inside Cole Beasley and Kyrstin Beasley’s relationship

Cole and Kyrstin Beasley have been married for over 11 years. The couple tied the knot on 22 April 2014, in McKinney, Texas, United States. Kyrstin is well-known for being a vocal advocate for her husband, notably defending him on social media against public criticism during his playing days.

According to CBS Sports, she famously made headlines in 2015 for defending Cole on Twitter against critics after a particularly rough game against the New York Giants.

After the incident, during an appearance on Dallas sports radio station 105.3 The Ben & Skin Show, when discussing his wife’s Twitter response, Cole publicly defended her, acknowledging the stress of social media criticism:

She sent me a text after the game apologising. She knew she messed up. She told me, ‘My body just got so hot.’ I was like, ‘Well, it sometimes happens.’

Cole Beasley has also frequently spoken about his wife, Kyrstin Beasley, primarily highlighting her role as his "best friend" and the primary caretaker for their three children. In an Instagram post for Kyrstin’s birthday in May 2018, the former NFL star Cole Beasley shared a touching birthday tribute to her, writing:

I wanna wish a very happy birthday to my wonderful bride and my very bestest friend in the whole entire universe. I love you more than anything in the world...well, except for our boys, because I love them the same. Lol...Please don’t ever feel like you’re getting old, baby, because you will never get old to me. Every day is something new, and I’m happy I get to spend them with you. I love you mama and I hope you have your happiest birthday!

Who are Cole Beasley’s kids?

The former NFL player and his wife, Kyrstin, share three children: Ace, born in October 2014, Everett, born on 16 January 2017, and Jovie, born on 16 January 2019. As of now, Cole Beasley’s family resides in Texas, United States.

According to the NFL news, in October 2022, Cole famously retired from the NFL after 11 seasons specifically to be a full-time dad and husband. He cited the difficulty of being separated from Kyrstin and their three children in Texas, while he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the primary reason for his departure. Beasley’s agent, Justin Turner, told Garafolo and Pelissero:

He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons, and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband.

A look at Cole Beasley’s early life and background

Cole Beasley (age 36 years old as of 2026) was born on 26 April 26, 1989, in Houston, Texas, and raised in an athletic family. His father, Mike Beasley, was a former rodeo cowboy and the head football coach at Little Elm High School. His mother, Danette, was also a coach, focusing on volleyball and track.

Cole grew up alongside two siblings: Shayne and ShayneLynn. He served as a wide receiver in the National Football League (NFL) for 11 seasons. Known primarily for his elite route-running and reliability as a slot receiver, Beasley played for the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before a final stint with the New York Giants organisation.

Frequently asked questions

Who are Kyrstin Beasley's family members?

Kyrstin Beasley’s immediate family includes her husband, retired NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley, and their three children.

What is Kyrstin Beasley's ethnicity?

Cole Beasley's spouse is of Filipino–African heritage.

What happened to Cole Beasley?

Cole Beasley retired from the NFL after a brief final stint with the New York Giants in 2023.

What is Cole Beasley doing now?

As of 2026, Cole Beasley is no longer active in the NFL and is currently a free agent, focusing primarily on family life after stepping away from football.

Conclusion

Cole Beasley’s wife, Kyrstin Beasley, has been a constant source of support and love throughout his NFL career. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and has been married for over two decades. They share three children: two sons and one daughter.

