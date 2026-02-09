Who is Reina Capodici? Meet Justin Guarini's wife and mother of 3

Reina Capodici has known American Idol alum Justin Guarini since they were teenagers in Pennsylvania. She prefers a low-key life, but Guarini has shared that his family inspires him. He told People in 2016:

My family keeps me grounded.

Reina Capodici with Justin Guarini. Photo: @reina_daie on Instagram/@ivoryisledesign on X (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Justin Guarini met Reina Capodici in high school in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, where they both grew up.

The couple got engaged in 2008 and wed in 2009.

Justin Guarini welcomed two kids with Reina, who has another child from a previous relationship.

Reina Capodici's profile summary

Full name Reina Capodici Date of birth January 28, 1982 Age 44 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth Doylestown, Pennsylvania, United States Ethnicity Mixed Italian and Syrian Husband Justin Guarini Children Lola Mea Pastore William Neko Bell Guarini Asher Orion Guarini Parents Bernie Capodici and Karen Haddad Capodici Profession Writer Social media Instagram Facebook

Reina Capodici is a Pennsylvania native

Justin Guarini's wife grew up in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, in a Syrian and Italian household. Her mother, Karen Haddad Capodici, graduated from Pennsylvania State University and pursued a career as a high school English teacher.

Her father, Bernie Capodici, is a percussionist and author, and graduated from the University of Utah, according to his Facebook profile. Reina Capodici's parents have been married since December 1979.

Five facts about Reina Capodici. Photo: @reina.guarini on Facebook (modified by author)

Reina Capodici met Justin Guarini in high school

Guarini and Reina Capodici met as teenagers while attending Central Bucks High School East in Doylestown. Reina's mother, Karen Haddad, taught Guarini English in junior high.

The pair did not have a romantic relationship until they reconnected years later after Justin's American Idol fame and his brief relationship with Kelly Clarkson. The couple started dating around 2007, with Justin telling RadarOnline in 2009:

I've travelled all over the world, but I found the woman I love right in my own backyard.

Reina Capodici and Justin Guarini during the 2020 Tony Awards. Photo: @reina.guarini (modified by author)

Reina Capodici and Justin Guarini's marriage

The couple got engaged in December 2008 at Disney's EPCOT Centre, where Justin was filming for the American Idol Experience ride at the Orlando theme park. The American Idol alum purchased the engagement ring while travelling in Afghanistan.

Justin Guarini married Reina Capodici on September 26, 2009, in Doylestown. He was 30, and the bride was 27. He told RadarOnline in 2009 that their wedding incorporated Syrian and Italian traditions to honour their heritage. In a 2013 blog post, Guarini shed light on his life as a married man, writing:

There was a time when I could have thrown down cash for a house, and had any number of lovers in and out the door. A flashy car and clothes to match. An ego to trump them all. Now I rent a home filled with love. I have a wife whom I love and who loves me and who lifts me.

Reina Capodici and Justin Guarini. Photo: @kay.cap.5 (modified by author)

Are Reina Capodici and Justin Guarini still married?

The couple has not been seen together recently. Reina's Facebook profile says she is single, and the pair do not follow each other on Instagram. In a September 2025 Instagram post, she wrote that she cannot talk about most of what happened to her, adding:

The horrible truth is that I have never been loved by a man. I have, however, been loved by some of the most incredible women I've ever met, and that is infinitely better than I could ever hope for.

Justin Guarini has been linked to his manager and business partner, Kim Walsh Phillips. While wishing her a happy birthday in January 2026, he wrote:

You've brought so much joy, purpose, laughter, and love into my world. I'm a better man, father, creator, and human because of you — and I don't take that for granted for a second. Happy Birthday, honey…thank you for being my partner in business, in life, in vision, and in love.

Justin Guarini with his business partner and manager, Kim Walsh Phillips. Photo: @thekimwalshphillips (modified by author)

Reina Capodici is a mother of three kids

Capodici welcomed her first child, daughter Lola Mea Pastore, in January 2005, before she started dating Justin Guarini. She had two sons after marrying the singer. Their first son, William Neko Bell Guarini, was born on April 26, 2011.

Their second son, Asher Orion Guarini, arrived on February 25, 2013. Justin told Hello Magazine in June 2023 that all three kids have taken after him and love to perform.

All of them can sing and enjoy entertainment, but my daughter and my middle son are a little shy or more into sports. My youngest, Asher, is so perfect for the stage. He is completely creative. He's a dancer, he loves to sing, and he loves to watch funny videos on YouTube and then recreate them.

Reina Capodici with her parents, Justin, and kids in 2018 (L) and her kids in December 2025 (R). Photo: @kay.cap.5 on Facebook/@reina_daie on Instagram (modified by author)

About Reina Capodici's job

Capodici is a writer and often showcases her skills in Instagram posts. Justin Guarini praised her talents in a May 2015 LVP News interview when the interviewer asked him if he would ever author a play.

My wife is the writer. No way I can write a speech, but I would never deign to write a play. That's not my gift. My wife is a wonderful writer. I would hand that over to her.

Reina Capodici was in the 2016 film House of Little Deaths, which follows eight women working at a brothel outside Philadelphia. She co-wrote the movie and portrayed Nancy.

Reina Capodici during a photoshoot. Photo: @reina.guarini (modified by author)

FAQs

What is Justin Guarini's ethnicity?

The singer has African-American and Italian roots. His father, Eldrin Bell, is the first cousin of Samuel L. Jackson's wife, LaTonya Richardson Jackson. Eldrin previously served as Atlanta police chief and Clayton County Commission Chair.

Justin Guarini's mother, Kathy Pepino Guarini, is an Italian journalist and previously worked at CNN. She married Navy physicist Jerry Guarini after ending her relationship with Eldrin.

What happened to Justin Guarini?

After finishing second on American Idol season 1, Justin released two studio albums: Justin Guarini (2003) and Stranger Things Have Happened (2005). He has since performed in numerous theatre musicals since debuting on Broadway in the 2010 production of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Guarini is also a mentor and coach.

Justin Guarini attends 'The Great Gatsby' Broadway Opening Night at the Broadway Theatre on April 25, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Conclusion

Reina Capodici may not be a household name, but he helped Justin Guarini navigate life and the entertainment industry after American Idol. While the pair has not publicly commented on their marriage lately, they are both proud parents and often celebrate the kids on social media.

