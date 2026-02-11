Meet Phillipa Coan, Jude Law's wife: her age, height, career and life details

Jude Law's wife, Dr Phillipa Coan, is a London-based behavioural and business psychologist. Jude told GQ in 2024 that he could not be happier and more secure being married to her, adding:

Meeting Phil and falling in love with her, and the relationship we've been in has been a huge influence on my life.

Key takeaways

English actor Jude Law has been married to Phillipa Coan since 2019.

Phillipa is a chartered member of the British Psychological Society and holds a doctorate from the University of Leeds.

Coan and Jude have two children who have been shielded from the spotlight.

Phillipa Coan's profile summary

Full name Phillipa Mary Coan Law Date of birth February 1985 Age 40/41 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth United Kingdom Current residence London, England Husband Jude Law (2019 to date) Children Two Education University of Birmingham (BSc Psychology) City St George's University of London (MSc Organisational Psychology) University of Leeds (PhD Organisational Psychology & Behaviour Change) Profession Behavioural psychologist, business coach Social media LinkedIn X (Twitter)

What degrees does Phillipa Coan have?

Jude Law's wife graduated first class from the University of Birmingham in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. The following year, she obtained a Master of Science in Organisational Psychology from City St George's, University of London.

Dr Phillipa Coan holds a PhD in Organisational Psychology and Behaviour Change from the University of Leeds. In 2018, she obtained a Practitioner Diploma in Executive Coaching & Certification in Systemic Team from the Academy of Executive Coaching.

Jude Law's wife has also received several academic awards, according to her LinkedIn profile. In 2015, she won the Outstanding Academic Performance Prize and was featured on the Roll of Honour List for Women of Achievement from Leeds.

Coan won the Student Prize for Excellence from the British Psychological Society's Division of Occupational Psychology in November 2014. She was later named the Postgraduate Researcher of the Year at Leeds University Business School in December 2014.

What does Phillipa Coan do for a living?

Phillipa is a professional behavioural psychologist and business coach, and a chartered member of the British Psychological Society. In 2015, she established STRIDE, a London consultancy that helps organisations improve their environmental performance by focusing on employee behaviour change.

Jude Law's wife is also a Visiting Research Fellow at Leeds University Business School. The actor shared in a November 2024 GQ interview that her professional background has been good for their relationship.

Phil's a psychologist. So we enjoy a very healthy relationship where we talk a lot about how we feel, our relationships with friends, relationships with our families, and she has a wonderful perspective on all of that.

Phillipa Coan's height is often talked about

The blonde business psychologist is visibly taller than her husband, Jude Law. The actor's height is estimated to be 5 feet 10.25 inches (1.78 m), per his IMDb profile.

Jude and Phillipa Coan also have an age difference of over 12 years. The Fantastic Beasts star was born on December 29, 1972, while his wife was born in February 1985, according to official UK company records for her business, STRIDE.

How did Jude Law meet Phillipa Coan?

The Sherlock Holmes actor was first linked to Phillipa Coan in May 2015 after the pair were photographed attending The Hay Festival of Literature and Arts together. They were reportedly introduced by mutual friends. Jude told GQ in 2024 that they met before he started filming HBO's miniseries The Young Pope.

Jude Law and Phillipa Coan have mainly kept their relationship out of the spotlight. The actor said in a 2016 interview with Modern Luxury that they both prefer privacy.

She's mine and no one else's. I'm very, very happy. A large part of that is the fact that she's a very private person—Our relationship is a very private thing, and I think part of the fact it works so well is exactly because of that.

Phillipa Coan and Jude Law had a small civil wedding

Law and Coan sparked engagement rumours in February 2019 after the professional psychologist was spotted wearing a diamond ring in North London. They tied the knot on April 30, 2019, in a low-key ceremony held at The Old Marylebone Town Hall in central London.

A few of the couple's close family attended their surprise wedding, but none of the actor's show business friends were present, according to The Sun. The bride wore a short ruffled off-white mini wedding dress with a bouquet of wildflowers, and the groom donned a navy corduroy suit with a matching fedora hat.

Phillipa is Jude Law's second wife. The Captain Marvel actor was previously married to English actress Sadie Frost from September 1997 to October 2003. Jude was also in an on-off relationship with actress Sienna Miller from 2003 to 2011.

Phillipa Coan has two children with Jude Law

Jude and Phillipa welcomed their first child during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The actor confirmed the baby's arrival during a September 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The couple did not announce their second child's birth but were first spotted with the newborn in early 2023 at Heathrow Airport. The pair has never revealed their kids' names and genders.

Dr Phillipa Coan is also a stepmother to Jude's five kids from his previous relationships. The actor welcomed three children, Rafferty, Iris, and Rudy, from his marriage to Sadie Frost. He shares Sophia with model Samantha Burke and Ada with singer-songwriter Catherine Harding.

The psychologist has been spotted with some of her stepkids. In December 2024, Rafferty and Iris joined her to support Jude Law as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Conclusion

As an accomplished psychologist, Phillipa Coan is more than the wife of acclaimed actor Jude Law. She prefers to support her husband behind the scenes and occasionally accompanies him to high-profile Hollywood and sporting events.

