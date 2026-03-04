What is Lainey Wilson's net worth after her CMA wins and tours?

Lainey Wilson's net worth in 2026 is estimated to be $6 million. The American country singer-songwriter and actress grew up in a farming household in Louisiana and relocated to Nashville in 2011, but it took a decade to get noticed. She told American Songwriter in 2023:

Every time somebody told me 'no', I turned that 'no' into a 'yes'.

Lainey Wilson attends the Grammys at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026, in Los Angeles. Photo: Brianna Bryson/John Shearer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lainey Wilson's salary and earnings have been bolstered by major wins, including nine CMA Awards, 16 ACM Awards, and a Grammy.

The singer has released five studio albums since 2014.

since 2014. Wilson has diversified her income by venturing into acting, running a Louisiana-inspired restaurant in Nashville, and signing brand partnerships with major Western brands.

Lainey Wilson's profile summary

Full name Lainey Denay Wilson Date of birth May 19, 1992 Age 33 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth Baskin, Louisiana, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Height 5 feet 6 feet (1.68 m/168 cm) Fiancé Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Parents Michelle and Brian Wilson Siblings Janna Wilson Sadler Profession Singer-songwriter, actress Social media Instagram

Lainey Wilson's net worth amid her undeniable country influence

The country music star is estimated to have a net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Singing is her primary source of income, including live shows, album sales, and streaming revenue.

How much does Lainey Wilson charge for a show?

As a high-demand artist, Lainey Wilson makes over $500,000 per show, according to Marca. Ticket prices for her concerts on platforms such as Ticketmaster and Seat Geek range from $30 to over $500 for VIP and resale tickets.

Five facts about Lainey Wilson. Photo: @laineywilson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Where did Lainey Wilson get her start?

Lainey Wilson grew up in the small hometown of Baskin, Louisiana, listening to classic country music. She told Today in June 2024 that she began writing songs at age 9.

I think for me, the thing that really made me fall in love with country music was the storytelling.

In high school, she used to book shows at fairs, birthday parties, and festivals as a Hannah Montana impersonator. She relocated to Nashville in August 2011 at 19 to pursue music professionally. She lived in a camper trailer parked outside a recording studio.

Wilson self-released several projects, including her self-titled debut album in 2014. She signed with BBR Music Group in 2018, paving the way for her mainstream breakout.

Lainey Wilson performs on February 19, 2026, in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Brittany Long (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How did Lainey Wilson get famous?

Wilson gained major recognition in the country music industry in 2021 following the release of her breakout hit, Things a Man Oughta Know. The song earned her ACM Song of the Year award.

The Louisiana native followed the success with the 2022 album, Bell Bottom Country, which got a RIAA platinum certification. The record also earned her a Grammy in 2024 for Best Country Album and won Album of the Year at both the ACM and CMA Awards.

Lainey was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in June 2024. She is now a regular on country music charts and has collaborated with stars such as Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, and Miranda Lambert.

Lainey Wilson performs during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on December 31, 2025, in Tennessee. Photo: Jason Davis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lainey Wilson's top ten songs

The country music star has released five studio albums, including Lainey Wilson (2014), Tougher (2016), Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' (2021), Bell Bottom Country (2022), and Whirlwind (2024). Here are her top ten songs according to Taste of Country:

Rank Song Year 1 Heart Like a Truck 2022 2 Things a Man Oughta Know 2020 3 Hang Tight Honey 2024 4 Whiskey Colored Crayon 2024 5 Country's Cool Again 2024 6 Those Boots (Deddy's Song) 2022 7 4X4XU 2024 8 What Would Dolly Do 2020 9 Save Me with Jelly Roll 2023 10 Wildflowers and Wild Horses 2022

Lainey Wilson's business and brand partnerships

In May 2024, the Grammy-winning singer established Bell Bottoms Up, a bar and entertainment venue in downtown Nashville. The space features two stages for live music, a Louisiana-inspired menu, and a Bayou Keys area.

Wilson collaborates with various Western brands. She has a long-standing partnership with Wrangler and an exclusive hat line collection with Charlie 1 Horse Hats. She has also worked with Barmen 1873 Bourbon, Whataburger, Coors Light, Stanley, and Ford.

Lainey Wilson in Wrangler outfits in February 2026. Photo: @laineywilson (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Lainey Wilson is building her acting career

The country music star made her acting debut in season 5 of the Yellowstone series as Abby. The character was reportedly created for her by showrunner Taylor Sheridan after he featured several of her songs on the show's soundtrack.

Lainey Wilson is set to make her feature film debut in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel Reminders of Him, according to Variety. The film is scheduled for release on March 13, 2026.

Lainey Wilson during the 2025 CMA Awards at Music City Centre on November 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lainey Wilson owns a home in Nashville

After living in a camper trailer for three years, the Watermelon Moonshine hitmaker purchased and customised her Nashville house. She gave fans a tour of the mansion in August 2025 via Architectural Digest.

Lainey Wilson's house, which she describes as "Western to hippie to eccentric", has a winding staircase with leopard print carpet and a gold ceiling. It also features wood flooring from the original Grand Ole Opry stage and an Elvis Presley-inspired room.

What is Lainey Wilson's fiancé's net worth?

Lainey's fiancé, former NFL quarterback Devlin 'Duck' Hodges, earned $1.5 million during his two seasons in the league playing for the Steelers and the LA Rams, according to Spotrac. He briefly played for the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League in 2022 before announcing his retirement.

He currently works as a real estate agent and duck hunter. Duck and Lainey started dating in 2021 and got engaged in February 2025.

Devlin 'Duck' Hodges and Lainey Wilson attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Centre on April 07, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Chris Saucedo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Lainey Wilson's net worth has grown alongside her inspiring journey from Baskin to the top of country music charts in Music City. Her legacy is just beginning as she cements her name in the industry.

