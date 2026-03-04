What is Lainey Wilson's net worth after her CMA wins and tours?
Lainey Wilson's net worth in 2026 is estimated to be $6 million. The American country singer-songwriter and actress grew up in a farming household in Louisiana and relocated to Nashville in 2011, but it took a decade to get noticed. She told American Songwriter in 2023:
Every time somebody told me 'no', I turned that 'no' into a 'yes'.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Lainey Wilson's profile summary
- Lainey Wilson's net worth amid her undeniable country influence
- Where did Lainey Wilson get her start?
- Lainey Wilson's business and brand partnerships
- Lainey Wilson is building her acting career
- Lainey Wilson owns a home in Nashville
- What is Lainey Wilson's fiancé's net worth?
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Lainey Wilson's salary and earnings have been bolstered by major wins, including nine CMA Awards, 16 ACM Awards, and a Grammy.
- The singer has released five studio albums since 2014.
- Wilson has diversified her income by venturing into acting, running a Louisiana-inspired restaurant in Nashville, and signing brand partnerships with major Western brands.
Lainey Wilson's profile summary
Full name
Lainey Denay Wilson
Date of birth
May 19, 1992
Age
33 years old (as of March 2026)
Place of birth
Baskin, Louisiana, United States
Current residence
Nashville, Tennessee, United States
Height
5 feet 6 feet (1.68 m/168 cm)
Fiancé
Devlin 'Duck' Hodges
Parents
Michelle and Brian Wilson
Siblings
Janna Wilson Sadler
Profession
Singer-songwriter, actress
Social media
Lainey Wilson's net worth amid her undeniable country influence
The country music star is estimated to have a net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Singing is her primary source of income, including live shows, album sales, and streaming revenue.
How much does Lainey Wilson charge for a show?
As a high-demand artist, Lainey Wilson makes over $500,000 per show, according to Marca. Ticket prices for her concerts on platforms such as Ticketmaster and Seat Geek range from $30 to over $500 for VIP and resale tickets.
Where did Lainey Wilson get her start?
Lainey Wilson grew up in the small hometown of Baskin, Louisiana, listening to classic country music. She told Today in June 2024 that she began writing songs at age 9.
I think for me, the thing that really made me fall in love with country music was the storytelling.
In high school, she used to book shows at fairs, birthday parties, and festivals as a Hannah Montana impersonator. She relocated to Nashville in August 2011 at 19 to pursue music professionally. She lived in a camper trailer parked outside a recording studio.
Wilson self-released several projects, including her self-titled debut album in 2014. She signed with BBR Music Group in 2018, paving the way for her mainstream breakout.
How did Lainey Wilson get famous?
Wilson gained major recognition in the country music industry in 2021 following the release of her breakout hit, Things a Man Oughta Know. The song earned her ACM Song of the Year award.
The Louisiana native followed the success with the 2022 album, Bell Bottom Country, which got a RIAA platinum certification. The record also earned her a Grammy in 2024 for Best Country Album and won Album of the Year at both the ACM and CMA Awards.
Lainey was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in June 2024. She is now a regular on country music charts and has collaborated with stars such as Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, and Miranda Lambert.
Lainey Wilson's top ten songs
The country music star has released five studio albums, including Lainey Wilson (2014), Tougher (2016), Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' (2021), Bell Bottom Country (2022), and Whirlwind (2024). Here are her top ten songs according to Taste of Country:
Rank
Song
Year
1
Heart Like a Truck
2022
2
Things a Man Oughta Know
2020
3
Hang Tight Honey
2024
4
Whiskey Colored Crayon
2024
5
Country's Cool Again
2024
6
Those Boots (Deddy's Song)
2022
7
4X4XU
2024
8
What Would Dolly Do
2020
9
Save Me with Jelly Roll
2023
10
Wildflowers and Wild Horses
2022
Lainey Wilson's business and brand partnerships
In May 2024, the Grammy-winning singer established Bell Bottoms Up, a bar and entertainment venue in downtown Nashville. The space features two stages for live music, a Louisiana-inspired menu, and a Bayou Keys area.
Wilson collaborates with various Western brands. She has a long-standing partnership with Wrangler and an exclusive hat line collection with Charlie 1 Horse Hats. She has also worked with Barmen 1873 Bourbon, Whataburger, Coors Light, Stanley, and Ford.
Lainey Wilson is building her acting career
The country music star made her acting debut in season 5 of the Yellowstone series as Abby. The character was reportedly created for her by showrunner Taylor Sheridan after he featured several of her songs on the show's soundtrack.
Lainey Wilson is set to make her feature film debut in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel Reminders of Him, according to Variety. The film is scheduled for release on March 13, 2026.
Lainey Wilson owns a home in Nashville
After living in a camper trailer for three years, the Watermelon Moonshine hitmaker purchased and customised her Nashville house. She gave fans a tour of the mansion in August 2025 via Architectural Digest.
Lainey Wilson's house, which she describes as "Western to hippie to eccentric", has a winding staircase with leopard print carpet and a gold ceiling. It also features wood flooring from the original Grand Ole Opry stage and an Elvis Presley-inspired room.
What is Lainey Wilson's fiancé's net worth?
Lainey's fiancé, former NFL quarterback Devlin 'Duck' Hodges, earned $1.5 million during his two seasons in the league playing for the Steelers and the LA Rams, according to Spotrac. He briefly played for the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League in 2022 before announcing his retirement.
He currently works as a real estate agent and duck hunter. Duck and Lainey started dating in 2021 and got engaged in February 2025.
Conclusion
Lainey Wilson's net worth has grown alongside her inspiring journey from Baskin to the top of country music charts in Music City. Her legacy is just beginning as she cements her name in the industry.
