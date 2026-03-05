Who is Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend? Meet the soccer star Jordyn Huitema
Julio Rodríguez is one of Major League Baseball’s brightest young stars. Beyond his standout performances, public curiosity about his private life intensified following his high-profile appearances with Canadian soccer star Jordyn Huitema. Uncover interesting facts about Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend.
Jordyn became Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend after meeting on social media
As reported by Sportskeeda, Canadian professional soccer player Jordyn Huitema and Julio Rodríguez met on social media and later began dating. Before their relationship, Huitema was in a well-known relationship with Alphonso Davies.
Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema were once regarded as a young celebrity couple in the sports world. They reportedly began dating in April 2017, but later split up. As Purepeople reported, Alphonso confirmed their separation on social media, stating:
Yes, Jordyn and I have parted ways. The rumours about her are not true. She is a good person I have a lot of respect for her. I wish her the best and ask everyone to respect our privacy.
Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend is a sports star
Jordyn Huitema is a prominent Canadian soccer player who began playing the sport at the age of four with Chilliwack FC. At 13, Canada Soccer reported that she joined the Canadian youth program in 2014. That same year, she won a gold medal during the CONCACAF Girls’ Under-15 Championship.
Two years later, at the age of 15, she made her senior debut for Canada on 8 March 2017. In June 2017, she scored her first senior international goal. During the same year, she became the first player to score for Canada’s senior, U-20, and U-17 teams.
She grew up in an athletic family
Huitema was born in Chilliwack, British Columbia, on 8 May 2001. Her father was born in Chilliwack, while her mother was born in Trail, British Columbia. The athlete has two older athletic brothers, Brody and Trent.
Brody was a member of the Vancouver Whitecaps Residency program and later played for Duke University. Trent played ice hockey in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League for the Humboldt Broncos.
Huitema plays for the Seattle Reign FC
The star player currently represents the Canadian national team and the National Women’s Soccer League club OL Reign. Earlier in her career, she signed with TSS FC Rovers of the Women's Premier Soccer League for the 2018 season.
On 24 January 2019, she announced that she would forgo college to begin her professional career. She explained that the decision was difficult but necessary to create her own path. As Sportsnet reported in May 2019, she said:
It wasn’t just difficult with all the pro teams; school or pro in itself was a very difficult decision for me. School was very, very important to me growing up… That’s why it was such a hard decision to go off that path and start creating my own path.
She benefited from a Super REX Centre program
A report by The Globe and Mail noted that Huitema benefited from the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite REX program. The program allows top female soccer prospects from across Canada to attend school, train, and compete together in Burnaby, British Columbia.
Through the program, she attended Burnaby Central Secondary School after previously studying at Rosedale Middle School in Chilliwack.
Jordyn Huitema's boyfriend is a professional baseball player
Huitema’s boyfriend, Julio Yamel Rodríguez, is a Dominican professional baseball centre fielder for the Seattle Mariners of Major League Baseball (MLB). At 16, he signed as an international free agent with the club and received a $1.75 million signing bonus, per MLB.
Professionally, Rodríguez debuted with the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League Mariners in 2018.
He has been featured in TV commercials
Rodríguez appeared on the packaging and in advertising for Topps baseball cards in 2023. The following year, in 2024, he appeared in a Seattle Mariners television commercial alongside Ichiro Suzuki.
Julio celebrates Jordyn Huitema's brilliance on the field
The All-Rookie of the Year has celebrated his girlfriend's brilliance on the field. While sharing with USA Today, he said he enjoys watching her play:
I love watching the games she plays and the strategy behind it.
Frequently asked questions
- Is Julio Rodríguez married? Julio Rodríguez is not married.
- Does Julio Rodríguez have a girlfriend? The baseball centre fielder is reported to be dating Jordyn Huitema.
- Did Jordyn Huitema and Julio Rodríguez split? There is no widely confirmed public report that the celebrity couple have split.
- How many siblings does Julio Rodríguez have? The MLB player has three siblings.
Conclusion
Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend is more than just the partner of an MLB star. She has built an impressive career in professional football. Her progression through Canada’s development programs and into top-tier competition reflects long-term commitment.
