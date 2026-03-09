Adele's dating history: Simon Konecki, Rich Paul and past romances

Adele’s dating history has attracted considerable public interest, spanning early formative relationships, a long-term partnership and marriage, and her current engagement. Amidst these, the British singer transforms personal heartbreak into critically acclaimed, Grammy Award–winning music.

Adele at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 07, 2023 (L) and with Rich Paul on April 28, 2023 (R). Photo: Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter, Kevork Djansezian (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Adele’s early heartbreaks influenced the lyrics of her first two studio albums , including the track Chasing Pavements .

, including the track . She began dating Simon Konecki in 2011 , and the couple welcomed their son, Angelo, in 2012 before privately marrying in 2016.

, and the couple welcomed their son, Angelo, in 2012 before privately marrying in 2016. The couple separated in 2019 and finalised their divorce in 2021.

and finalised their divorce in 2021. Following her divorce, Adele dated privately before publicly confirming her relationship with Rich Paul in August 2024.

Adele’s dating history began with early romance and album-inspiring heartbreaks

Teenage relationships and personal heartbreak shaped Adele's early career. Her 2008 debut album, 19, drew heavily from these formative experiences. The track Chasing Pavements was reportedly inspired by a high school boyfriend who had been unfaithful.

She recounted the incident with Rolling Stone, saying:

I went to the pub and punched him in the face. I got thrown out, and as I was running away, the phrase ‘chasing pavements’ came to me.

Facts about Adele. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety on Getty Images (modified by author)

Her second heartbreak birthed the record-breaking album titled 21

Adele’s second heartbreak, 21, further cemented her reputation for transforming emotional turmoil into commercial and critical success. The project was inspired by another deeply personal breakup, widely rumoured to involve photographer Alex Sturrock, though this was never formally confirmed.

She described the relationship as one of the most painful periods of her life, and the album went on to become one of the best-selling records globally. Sharing at one of her concerts, according to Parade, Adele said:

My first album was mainly about one person…I realised last week, I don’t even remember his name. I have never been so heartbroken in my life…and then I did it again on 21.

Adele and Simon Konecki attend The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Centre on February 12, 2012. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Adele found love in Simon Konecki in 2011

The British singer began dating entrepreneur Simon Konecki in 2011. Simon Konecki co-founded Life Water, an eco-conscious bottled water company. In 2012, the couple welcomed their son, Angelo James Konecki.

Adele has consistently emphasised that family was her primary priority. During a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, she stated that her relationships with Simon and her son were more important than any professional commitment, including touring. In her words:

All of my relationships are more important to me than any tour I’ll ever do. If my relationship with Simon or my relationship with Angelo started to flounder a bit now, I would pull out of my tour.

Simon became Adele's husband and later ex-husband and co-parent

In 2017, while accepting awards, Adele reportedly referred to Konecki as her husband, confirming their marriage after months of speculation. The celebrity couple maintained a notably private relationship.

In April 2019, Adele and Konecki announced their separation. Their divorce was finalised in 2021. In later interviews, Adele explained that neither party was at fault. She sought a life in which she felt fulfilled and emotionally aligned. The former couple remain on amicable terms and continue to co-parent their son.

Adele performs onstage at Messe München on August 02, 2024, in Munich, Germany. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Following her divorce, Adele was linked to several individuals, including British rapper Skepta. While People reported that the two were dating, neither publicly confirmed the relationship.

During this period, Adele described herself humorously as a “single cat lady.” She later acknowledged dating casually after her divorce but indicated that maintaining privacy was important to her.

Adele's new chapter with Rich Paul

The Rolling in the Deep crooner began dating sports agent Rich Paul in 2021. Adele's boyfriend is the founder of Klutch Sports Group and represents several high-profile NBA players. The couple reportedly first met at a mutual friend’s party in 2019 and reconnected later.

By 2021, they were frequently seen together at NBA games and public events. Adele spoke openly about the relationship in interviews, describing it as the healthiest and most fulfilling partnership she had experienced. In an August 2022 interview with Elle , Adele said:

I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.

Adele and Rich Paul at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Frequently asked questions

Who is wealthier, Adele or Rich Paul? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Adele is wealthier with a net worth of $220 million, while Rich Paul’s is estimated at around $120 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Adele is wealthier with a net worth of $220 million, while Rich Paul’s is estimated at around $120 million. How did Adele and Rich Paul meet? They met at a party through mutual friends in 2019.

They met at a party through mutual friends in 2019. When did Adele and Rich Paul get engaged? Adele announced their engagement in August 2024 during a concert in Munich.

Adele announced their engagement in August 2024 during a concert in Munich. Is Simon Konecki remarried? No confirmed information indicates that Simon Konecki has remarried after his relationship with Adele.

Conclusion

Adele’s dating history reflects personal evolution and demonstrates emotional resilience. Her early heartbreaks inspired chart-topping albums before entering a marriage that led to motherhood. Now engaged to Rich Paul, her romantic journey has unfolded alongside her remarkable musical career.

