Since The Bodyguard first captivated audiences, questions about whether Kevin Costner dated Whitney Houston or whether their chemistry existed only on screen have lingered. Although this speculation remains part of the film’s legacy, the co-stars, who never dated, shared a deep bond, as Costner once recalled:

She would always be close to me; she would always be somebody I appreciated.

Whitney Houston at Vorst-Nationaal, Brussels, Belgium, on 5 June 1988 (L) and with Kevin Costner (R).

During a 2012 interview reported by Digital Spy, the actor reflected on their bond on the set of The Bodyguard. Kevin Costner also spoke about the song that helped define the film, saying it remains deeply meaningful to him:

She was my one true love, I still have ‘I Will Always Love You’ as my ringtone, and I count it as a badge of honour every time I get mocked for it.

They first met while filming The Bodyguard (1992)

Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner’s relationship reportedly began when they met on the set of the 1992 romantic thriller The Bodyguard. The film starred Costner as Frank Farmer, with Houston making her acting debut as Rachel Marron.

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Whitney Houston's true love credited their on-screen chemistry to Lawrence Kasdan’s screenplay. He said:

[It was a] very funny, acidic kind of relationship that was unique...I knew it would create [sparks]. It just caught [Whitney] at a really high moment or actually created a high moment for her. The words provide the chemistry in a way.

She was initially uncertain about her role in The Bodyguard

Despite receiving acclaim for her performance and the iconic soundtrack I Will Always Love You, Whitney Houston was initially unsure about the role. In a 1993 Rolling Stone interview, she said:

I wanted to do some acting, but I never thought I’d be co-starring with Kevin Costner. I was scared. It took me two years to decide to do it...I told him...: ‘I’m afraid. I don’t want to go out there and fall.’ And he said: ‘I promise you I will not let you fall. I will help you.’ And he did.

The co-stars bonded over their childhood experiences

Kevin Costner’s love story with Whitney Houston was never romantic, but deeply rooted in shared backgrounds. The Bodyguard co‑stars grew up in the Baptist church, a connection Costner later discussed with Parade.

Both also experienced failed marriages–Whitney with rapper Bobby Brown, with whom she had a daughter, and Costner twice, first to Cindy Silva and later to Christine Baumgartner. The actor reflected on their bond, telling HuffPost:

[Whitney] and I had a lot in common.

Kevin wrote letters to Whitney Houston

While Whitney Houston’s career was soaring, she also faced struggles with substance abuse and personal challenges. In an interview on the daytime talk show Anderson, Kevin Costner revealed that he tried to help his longtime friend by writing letters. He explained:

When someone says, 'Will you write a letter to someone who you know is having trouble…' I did. I don’t know if those letters were ever read.

How did Kevin Costner handle Whitney Houston's death?

The death of Whitney Houston at age 48 in February 2012 left a profound impact on her fans and loved ones, and Kevin Costner was among those deeply affected. In a statement reported by The Mirror, Costner expressed his grief and regret, saying:

I let her down. I should have been there, and I wasn’t, and now for the rest of my life I will have to live with that pain…I saved her then [as The Bodyguard], I should have saved her now.

The actor delivered a 17-minute eulogy at Whitney Houston’s funeral

During Whitney Houston’s funeral on February 18, 2012, Kevin Costner was one of eight speakers who delivered a eulogy. He offered a heartfelt 17‑minute tribute, with The Washington Post capturing his words:

Arguably, the biggest pop star in the world... You weren’t just pretty, you were as beautiful as a woman could be. And people didn’t just like you, they loved you.

Conclusion

Despite speculation about Kevin Costner dating Whitney Houston, The Bodyguard co-stars were not romantically involved off-screen. They shared a close bond that lasted until Houston passed away in 2012.

