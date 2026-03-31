Olivia Rodrigo's dating timeline: From Joshua Bassett to Louis Partridge

Olivia Rodrigo's dating experiences have sparked her biggest hits, turning her heartbreaks into generational anthems. From her early Disney days with Joshua Bassett to her most recent relationship with British actor Louis Partridge, she approaches every romance as a chance to grow, openly admitting:

In stuff like dating, I’m still really young and learning.

L-R: Adam Faze, Olivia Rodrigo, and Zack Bia. Photo: Stewart Cook/UTA, Neilson Barnard, Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Olivia Rodrigo's first public romance was with her Disney co-star Ethan Wacker in 2018.

She was then linked to High School Musical actor Joshua Bassett in 2019 , sparking fan speculation.

, sparking fan speculation. Her dating life moved on to film producer Adam Faze in 2021, ending by early 2022 .

. She dated DJ Zack Bia in 2022, then actor Louis Partridge from 2023 until their 2025 split.

Profile summary

Full name Olivia Isabel Rodrigo Nickname Liv Date of birth 20 February 2003 Age 23 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Murrieta, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Mother Jennifer Rodrigo Father Chris Rodrigo School Lisa J. Mails Elementary School, Dorothy McElhinney Middle School Profession Singer-songwriter, actress Net worth $25 million Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

Who is Olivia Rodrigo dating in 2026?

The former Bizaardvark star has remained tight-lipped about her love life, appearing to be single following an alleged split from English actor Louis Partridge. In an exclusive British Vogue interview, she reflected on the challenges of modern relationships, saying:

Relationships these days are so weird! I don’t know if you find that. I’m definitely a lover girl. Like, I want to be in something committed and so in love. And yeah, it’s hard these days.

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's ex-boyfriends?

Since her Disney Channel breakthrough, the actress-turned-global pop star has been linked to several high-profile romances. Here are some of the relationships from Olivia Rodrigo’s dating history that made headlines:

Ethan Wacker (2019)

Olivia Rodrigo and Ethan Wacker. Photo: @throwbackolivia on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Olivia Rodrigo and Ethan Wacker were first rumoured to be dating in 2019 after Just Jared shared in a now-deleted Instagram post that they had been together for six months. The two became friends while starring in Disney’s Bizaardvark (2016) before reportedly splitting by late 2019.

Following the release of her hit song Drivers License in 2021, speculation resurfaced that Wacker was the subject of its lyrics. However, he denied the claim in a now-deleted TikTok, saying:

I treated her well.

Joshua Bassett (2019-2020)

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett at Walt Disney Studios on July 27, 2022. Photo: David Livingston/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

From 2019 to 2020, Olivia Rodrigo was reportedly in a relationship with co-star Joshua Bassett, whom she met on the set of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. After their breakup, Bassett began dating pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

In 2021, Rodrigo’s hit, Drivers License, fuelled speculation that it referenced Bassett and Carpenter, though she denied it. In June 2021, Bassett told GQ:

It’s kind of like a lost cause trying to talk about any of that stuff… [Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia. Why don’t we focus on these women for who they are… the art that they’re making and how great they are, instead of their relationship to a boy?

Adam Faze (2021-2022)

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze. Photo: @PopFactions on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The film producer was first rumoured to be Olivia Rodrigo’s boyfriend after E! News reported they attended the Space Jam 2 premiere together. By February 2022, Adam Faze and Olivia had reportedly split, though neither confirmed the relationship nor spoke publicly about the breakup.

Zack Bia (2022)

Zack Bia at the TikTok GRAMMYS 2026 Celebration at Gravitas on January 28, 2026. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

During a Super Bowl party in February 2022, Seventeen reported that the Grammy-winning artist was spotted with DJ Zack Bia, sparking dating rumours. The two were seen casually hanging out before reportedly splitting in August 2022.

Following Olivia Rodrigo’s breakup, her hit Vampire (2023) led fans to speculate it was about Bia. He later denied the song was connected to him or their relationship, as noted by Page Six.

Louis Partridge (2023)

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge at Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/VF25/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo and Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge were first linked in October 2023 after being seen together in London, according to Billboard. Rodrigo and Louis appeared at major industry events like the Venice Film Festival in 2024.

Partridge regularly supported Rodrigo at events and concerts, including her GUTS World Tour. They even attended high-profile events together, including the 2025 Grammys. Rodrigo and Louis appeared affectionate at Glastonbury 2025.

Their relationship became Instagram official in mid-2025 before they reportedly split in late December 2025.

Some of Olivia Rodrigo's relationships have come with regrets

The chart-topping artist once admitted she used the Raya dating app but vowed, “never again.” She also tried reaching out to people through DMs, though those love connections did not last. In an interview with The New York Times, Rodrigo revealed that her Grammy-winning 2021 debut album, SOUR, influenced her relationship decisions:

I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after SOUR came out... And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that I shouldn’t have — dated people that I shouldn’t have.

Olivia Rodrigo attends Sir Lucian Grainge's 2026 Music Is Universal Artist Showcase at Nya Studios on January 31, 2026. Photo: Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

What is Olivia Rodrigo’s disability? Although not classified as a disability, she has a congenital hearing impairment and also experiences a neurological condition known as synesthesia, as reported by HELLO! Magazine.

Although not classified as a disability, she has a congenital hearing impairment and also experiences a neurological condition known as synesthesia, as reported by HELLO! Magazine. Is Olivia Rodrigo single? The artist is reportedly single as of 2026.

The artist is reportedly single as of 2026. Are Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo still together? Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge dated for about two years before reportedly splitting in December 2025.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge dated for about two years before reportedly splitting in December 2025. Is Olivia Rodrigo married? She is not married and does not have a husband.

Conclusion

Olivia Rodrigo’s dating timeline runs from her early romance with Ethan Wacker, through her highly publicised relationship with Joshua Bassett. She most recently dated actor Louis Partridge, underscoring her string of high-profile relationships.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo's net worth explained: assets, cars, and lifestyle

As Briefly.co.za published, Olivia Rodrigo is one of the biggest names in pop music, with millions of albums sold worldwide since she burst onto the scene with her hit song Drivers License in 2021.

Olivia Rodrigo's earnings are fueled by chart-topping albums, high-grossing tours like the GUTS World Tour ($209+ million), and revenue from her Disney Channel career.

Source: Briefly News