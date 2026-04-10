Hailey Van Lith's parents: Inside the lives of Corey and Jessica

Hailey Van Lith's parents, Corey and Jessica, have been central to their daughter’s journey, guiding her from LSU to becoming a WNBA draft pick. The Chicago Sky guard acknowledges their influence and family support, once stating:

I wouldn't be me without them. Family over everything.

Hailey Van Lith at T-Mobile Arena on September 09, 2025 (L) and with her family (R). Photo: Ian Maule on Getty Images, @tanner.vanlith.1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Hailey was born to Corey Van Lith and his wife, Jessica, in Wenatchee, Washington, on September 9, 2001.

She grew up playing basketball under the guidance of her father , a former basketball and baseball player at the University of Puget Sound.

, a former basketball and baseball player at the University of Puget Sound. Her parents own a custom home-building business and raised her alongside her older brother, college baseball player Tanner Van Lith.

Profile summary

Full name Hailey Ann Van Lith Nickname HVL Date of birth 9 September, 2001 Age 24 years old (as of April 2026) Place of birth Wenatchee, Washington, USA Nationality American Height 5'9" (175 cm) Weight 70 kg (155 lbs) Mother Jessica Van Lith Father Corey Van Lith Siblings Tanner Van Lith Relationship status Single School Cashmere High School University University of Louisville, Louisiana State University (LSU), Texas Christian University (TCU) Profession Basketball player Net worth $1-$5 million Social media Instagram TikTok

Hailey Van Lith's parents are her biggest supporters

The American basketball guard has had her parents, Corey and Jessica Van Lith, by her side since her early college basketball days at Louisville, LSU, and TCU till the WNBA. They are often at her games and have supported her when she was selected as the 11th overall pick in the 2025 draft by the Chicago Sky.

While Hailey Van Lith's mom and dad proudly celebrated their daughter’s milestone, Corey shared a heartfelt message of support before the event. In a statement reported by Sports Illustrated via The Players’ Tribune, he said:

Your mom and I keep thinking back to how you ended up here at the WNBA draft. You always dreamed so big and were determined to make your dreams your reality. This was one of your biggest strengths, your ability to focus and to believe in yourself. After your name is called Monday night, continue to be the best version of yourself you can be.

Facts about Hailey Van Lith's parents. Photo: Geoff Stellfox on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Hailey Van Lith's parents are American nationals

As Sportskeeda reported, the athlete’s parents are American citizens residing in Washington. This has enabled their daughter, born in Wenatchee, Washington, to represent the United States internationally.

In 2018 and 2019, she won gold at the FIBA Under-17 World Cup and the FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup. She also helped Team USA secure a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She shared her experience with FIBA 3x3 News, stating:

It’s another level. It’s hard to put into words. But the thing that impacted me the most was getting to see my family experience it with me.

Her father was a former basketball and baseball player

Hailey Van Lith’s dad was reportedly a collegiate basketball and baseball player at the University of Puget Sound.

While he did not pursue a professional career, in 2020, his influence helped connect his daughter to NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Sharing with the Los Angeles Times, Corey said:

He wanted to help Hailey, but he also wanted to put someone in front of his daughter she could relate to, because Hailey is an incredibly hard worker... He wanted to show Gianna, ‘If you do this, you can attain the goals you want to attain.’

Hailey Van Lith with her father and mother. Photo: @haileyvanlith on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Corey Van Lith has been his daughter's No. 1 coach

The Chicago Sky guard was coached by her father from an early age, practising drills together when she was six and seven years old. His guidance instilled her passion for the game, and she still considers him her number one coach. She told USA Today:

He’s the chef behind my game and how I play. I look to him a lot for guidance because he’s my biggest coach. So when I feel like I’m struggling, I’m trying to find my dad, like, ‘Give me something.'

Hailey Van Lith's mother has helped build the family business

While information about the jobs of Hailey Van Lith’s parents and financial status remains largely private, The Sporting News reported that the family is involved in interior design.

The business is primarily run by Jessica Van Lith, who, despite keeping a low profile, has remained a constant source of support to her daughter. In 2024, Hailey shared a sweet Instagram photo at her master’s graduation at LSU, writing:

Masters babes. I am blessed, and the Lord is good.

Hailey Van Lith with her family. Photo: @jessica.vanlith.7 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

They have raised a family with a passion for sports

Hailey Van Lith’s family built a strong sporting foundation thanks to Corey and Jessica. They raised the WNBA star alongside her older brother, Tanner Van Lith, who played baseball for Big Bend Community College.

While growing up, Hailey and her brother often played basketball together, with their father encouraging competition. In a 2020 interview with Overtime, Hailey said:

I first started playing basketball because my older brother played it, and I was so competitive that all I cared about was being better than him.

Frequently asked questions

What is Hailey Van Lith’s ethnicity? The athlete has a White/Caucasian heritage.

The athlete has a White/Caucasian heritage. Does Hailey Van Lith have any siblings? She has an older brother, Tanner Van Lith.

She has an older brother, Tanner Van Lith. Is Hailey Van Lith a millionaire? The TCU star guard now has a net worth estimated between $1 and $5 million, according to The Mirror.

The TCU star guard now has a net worth estimated between $1 and $5 million, according to The Mirror. Who is Hailey Van Lith’s boyfriend? The WNBA star is reported to be single following a breakup with Orlando Magic NBA guard Jalen Suggs.

Hailey Van Lith and her mother, Jessica. Photo: @jessica.vanlith.7 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Conclusion

Hailey Van Lith’s parents remain the foundation of her success, guiding her rise into the WNBA. Corey and Jessica’s unwavering support continues to shape her values, resilience, and achievements on and off the court.

READ MORE: Is Jalen Suggs Hailey Van Lith's boyfriend? Inside their love story

Briefly.co.za published an article about Hailey Van Lith, who was Jalen Suggs' girlfriend. Jalen and Hailey kept their relationship away from the spotlight. They were first linked in 2021 after being spotted together on multiple occasions.

Source: Briefly News