Sean Astin's parents: Meet Patty Duke and his multiple father figures

Sean Astin's parents are the late Patty Duke and Michael Tell. However, he was raised by his adoptive father, John Astin, after his mom married him in 1972. When Astin was 14, Duke told him that Desi Arnaz Jr. was his biological father, but a 1994 DNA test later contradicted that claim. In a 2001 interview with ABC News, Sean revealed he is close to all his dads, including stepfather Mike Pearce, saying:

I can call any of my four fathers (John, Desi, Mike, or Papa Mike) on the phone whenever I want.

Sean Astin at the 2026 Actor Awards (L). John Astin and Patty Duke at the Huntington Hartford Theatre in 1975 (R). Photo: Jeff Kravitz, Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

After learning she was pregnant, Patty Duke married Michael Tell in 1970 to "give (her child) a name."

to "give (her child) a name." Patty's relationship with Desi Arnaz Jr. was publicly opposed by his famous mother (Lucille Ball) due to their age gap.

(Lucille Ball) due to their age gap. Sean has described John Astin as " the man who raised me and gave me a huge amount of his time, energy and love."

and gave me a huge amount of his time, energy and love." Patty Duke was married to Michael Pearce for three decades (1986-2016).

Sean Astin's profile summary

Full name Sean Patrick Astin Date of birth 25 February 1971 Age 55 years old (2026) Birthplace Santa Monica, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (German, Irish, Jewish) Education University of California, Los Angeles Marital status Married Spouse Christine Harrell (m. 1992) Children 3 Biological parents Patty Duke and Michael Tell Siblings Mackenzie Astin (full), David Astin, Allen Astin, Tom Astin and Kevin Pearce (Half) Profession Actor, trade union leader Years active 1981-present Net worth $8 million Social media Instagram

Who are Sean Astin's parents? All about his mom and "dads"

In early 1970, at age 23, Patty became involved with three men at the same time: John Astin, Desi Arnaz Jr. and Michael Tell. When the actress learned that she was pregnant in June 1970, she was unsure who the child's biological father was.

Tell offered to marry her as a way out of the scandal. However, their union lasted only 13 days, ending even before Sean was born. The Goonies alum told People in 2001:

If you want to know who I am, John Astin is my father, and Michael Tell is my biological father.

Actor Sean Astin during the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre. Photo: Michael Buckner via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Patty Duke was a three-time Emmy Award winner

Patty rose to stardom at the age of 15, portraying Helen Keller in The Miracle Worker. A year later, she got her own network show, The Patty Duke Show.

During her acting career, Duke won an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards. She served as president of the Screen Actors Guild for about three years. In 1965, at 18, Patty married film director Harry Falk, who was 13 years her senior. The couple divorced in 1969.

Duke was 25 when she married 42-year-old John Astin

John and Patty met in 1964 at an ABC-TV convention and married in August 1972. Soon after, she adopted Astin's three kids from his previous marriage to Suzanne Hahn, and he adopted Sean.

The couple welcomed their son, Mackenzie Astin, in May 1973. Speaking with People in 2001, John revealed that genetics was immaterial to their "spiritual connection".

The greatest treasures are those of the heart, and Sean is a treasure. We are very close, and we have a good time together.

Mackenzie Astin, Joh Astin and Sean Astin (L-R) at the Cineplex Odeon Universal City Cinemas in 1996. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

During a 2003 panel at GenCon, Sean praised his adoptive dad, saying:

My dad is an amazing man. He is my creative, emotional and philosophical inspiration. I went to college to live up to his expectations.

Astin and Duke's marriage was strained by her mental health and his conversion to Buddhism. They divorced in 1985.

Sean believed Desi Arnaz Jr. was his biological father for years

When Sean was a teenager, his mom told him that Desi Arnaz Jr. was his biological dad after years of believing John was. Although that was later proven to be inaccurate, Arnaz and Sean share a close relationship. The latter told ABC News in 2004:

Desi and I love each other. Science tells me he is not my biological dad. Science tells me Michael is.

Desi Arnaz Jr. and his sister Lucie Arnaz during the 2007 TV Land Awards at the Barker Hangar. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Astin discovered his biological dad in his mid-20s

In 1994, Sean met Michael Tell's niece, who suggested that he get a paternity test. This confirmed that the promoter whom Patty once referred to as a "total stranger" was her son's biological dad. John spoke highly of Tell in his interview with People, stating:

Sean's biological dad turns out to be a great guy. He is super friendly.

Speaking with the publication, Duke challenged the DNA results, saying:

I do not buy that test because I know my truth. It is only until God looks me in the eye and says, "You have been mistaken all these years," that I will consider it.

Michael Tell and Patty Duke during the Cavett Show in 1970. Photo: Oscar Abolafia

Source: Getty Images

Sean shares a close relationship with his stepfather, Michael Pearce

Patty met drill sergeant Michael during the production of A Time to Triumph, and they married in 1986. She became a stepmother to his two daughters, Charlene and Raelene.

The couple adopted a son, Kevin, who was born in 1988. They remained married until her passing in 2016. According to ReMIND Magazine, Sean spoke about his big, blended family in a 2002 interview with People, stating:

I desire to honour the relationships I have with the people who raised and looked after me.

Patty Duke passed away at the age of 69

Patty and Sean at the Creative Coalition's 2004 Capitol Hill Spotlight Awards (L). The actress and Mike Pearce at a theatre in 1987 (R). Photo: David Holloway, Vinnie Zuffante (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On 29 March 2016, Sean announced his mother's passing due to sepsis from a ruptured intestine in an Instagram post that read:

This morning, our mother, wife, grandmother, matriarch, and humanitarian, Anna Patty Duke, found peace. We celebrate the infinite love and compassion she shared through her work and throughout her life.

Wrapping up

Sean Astin's parents, Patty Duke and Michael Tell, were married for 13 days before their annulment in 1970. The actor was raised and legally adopted by John Astin. Nonetheless, he shares a good relationship with Desi Arnaz Jr. and Michael Pearce, who he also considers father figures in his life.

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Proofreading by Rianette Cluley, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News