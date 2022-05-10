What is a Gucci belt price in South Africa? Everything you need to know

Any fashion accessory that carries the Gucci logo is enough to make a statement. This is no different from anyone wearing a Gucci belt. The luxurious pieces emanate elegance and luxury and are a perfect accessory to one’s wear. The best part is that these girdles can be worn to match casual or official wear. So, what is a Gucci belt price in South Africa?

The Gucci logo is outrightly one of the most recognizable brands worldwide. The label is famous for producing fashion items rendered of high quality. The designer clothes and girdles are made from genuine leather, including caiman leather of lizard skin, making them more expensive than regular brands. Here is a glimpse of the Gucci belt prices in South Africa.

Is Gucci available in South Africa?

Did you know that having a good belt can highlight your waist? This is the case, especially if you do not have a tiny waist; the right waistband will work wonders!

These girdles have taken over the world by storm, and South Africans being fashionable people, have embraced the brand, which is available in several stores. So, how much does a Gucci belt cost in South Africa?

How much is Gucci belt price in South Africa?

Guccio Gucci founded the brand, commonly referred to as GG, in 1921, in Florence. Guccio was an Italian businessman and fashion designer. Today, the company is one of the biggest-selling Italian brands globally. So, how much is a Gucci belt in South Africa?

1. Gucci studded leather belt, R33,586

This waistband is new in the market and is one of the most expensive belts in South Africa. It is referred to as the metal bow hibiscus red-black belt moon pearl Italy. Instead of having the double G logo, it comes with a hibiscus flower in gold plating.

2. Gucci GG signature Microguccissima leather, R14,609

This leather waistband comes with a double G logo covered in leather. Initially, the waistband was in black only; until recently, they started having it in white.

3. Gucci women’s chain tassel gold/beige, R10,448

This is a unique tassel (rope) made of a gold plate chain and leather interwoven together. These Gucci belts for women are a perfect match for dresses and gowns.

4. Gucci Buckle belt, $395

This product is referred to as a Matte Gold vegan leather belt. The buckle is Matte Gold with the rest part in black colour and made of leather.

5. Gucci Double G belt, $555

This girdle is plated in gold, whilst the rest of the part is black. Also, the belt has a matte finish on its leather area, whilst the gold buckle appears in a glossy texture.

6. Gucci GG logo belt, $425

This is a vintage piece that comes in a black matte finish. This black Gucci belt is unique in that its buckle is rectangular and has the Gucci logo embossed in gold.

7. Gucci GG buckle belt, $350

The GG belt comes in brown colour on its leather, whereas the buckle is gold in colour. Its logo comes in silver, a perfect blend for any wear.

8. Gucci Canvass leather belt – price unlisted

This is one of the popular girdles made by the Italian brand. The belt comes in green and red stripes. The green stripes are on the edges, and the red colour sits in between. The helm of the fabric is black in colour, and the buckle has a glossy finish.

How can you tell if a Gucci waistband is genuine?

In Today’s modern world, any high-end fashion accessory has its share of counterfeit products. Interesting to note is that Gucci waistbands are no exception. However, for someone who believes in wearing genuine Gucci belts, you should keep this in mind;

It is advisable to inspect the waistband’s stitching. A genuine girdle will have the stitches perfectly done, and all stitches will be of the same size. If something is amiss, you should think twice about the purchase.

The overall craftsmanship of the waistband ought to be perfect. If you notice any defects on the waistband, it is most likely a counterfeit.

Each girdle will have a Gucci stamp stating Made in Italy on the inside part. However, the stamp is usually close to the buckle for newer waistbands.

How much are Gucci shoes in the South?

South Africans have not been left out when it comes to looking good. You are likely to find the stores around different provinces in the country. For instance, you can make your way to the Cape Town store, Pretoria store, or the Sandton City store.

Gucci products are known for their cost, and for anyone who knows their worth, the cost is a small price. For the men, prices range between R7,000 and R12,000. For women, prices vary between R6,350 and R21,000.

With the above list of Gucci belt prices, you can be sure of making a purchase suiting your budget. The best part about the Gucci brand is that you can still make a statement with their vintage products.

