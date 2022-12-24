40+ long and stylish A-shape gown styles for women for 2022

Designers always find creative ways to make A-shape gowns look classy, elegant, and stylish. A-line dresses, also called skimmer dresses, have unique silhouettes that create a flattering appearance and are good at hiding minor imperfections that make ladies feel insecure. The design can be worn by women of all shapes and sizes. Which A-shape gown styles are trending?

Long A-shape gown styles for 2022. Photo: @styeright, @lapassionvoutenb, @urbanwear on Instagram (modified by author)

Dress silhouettes are important aspects women should look for when shopping for a dress. This is the shape that the gown creates when it is on your body. Different types are meant to emphasize certain body parts or flatter your shape.

What is an A-shape gown?

A-line dresses, also called skimmer dresses, have a fitting bodice and flare out from the waistline to the hem to form a triangular shape or capital letter A. They can have a waistline or not and usually have normal shoulder styles. They flatter a woman's shape by emphasizing a narrower waist and wider hips.

Modified A-line gowns have a fitted bodice, waistline and hips, then gradually flare to the hem. The modified version is ideal for hourglass or pear-shaped women with small waists.

Long and stylish A-shape gown styles for 2022

A-shape gowns are common dress silhouettes dating back to the 1950s. These are the top 40 designs won by women in 2022.

1. Collared bishop-sleeved

Collared bishop-sleeved. Photo: @lustrecloset on Instagram (modified by author)

This black and purple bishop-sleeved is ideal for social and semi-official events. The double pockets create a unique style, giving it a simple but classy appearance.

2. Long-sleeved and waistless gown with a jewel neckline

Long-sleeved and waistless attire with a jewel neckline. Photo: @fatimasharif_mimey on Instagram (modified by author)

If you are looking for comfort, then this waistless attire is best for you. Get a matching headwrap and finish the look with a matching purse.

3. Long polyester dress with a V-neckline and belted waistline

Long polyester dress with a V-neckline and belted waistline. Photo: @urbanwear on Instagram (modified by author)

A-shaped polyester dresses are light on the body and come in various colours and designs. A V-neckline and a belted waistline give the attire a flattering look.

4. Pleated A-shaped chiffon

Elegant pleated A-shaped chiffon. Photo: @lunodesigns on Instagram (modified by author)

Sleeveless and pleated A-line chiffons make great evening gowns. They can also be worn to important events like graduation or photo shoots.

5. Bell-sleeved modified A-shape ensemble with a side cut

Bell-sleeved A-shape ensemble with a side cut. Photo: @pheelzcouture on Instagram (modified by author)

This modified A-line attire is ideal for petite ladies with small waists. The front slits create an elegant and unique style

6. Elegant ruffle contrast collar mesh organza with frontal buttons

Elegant ruffle contrast collar mesh organza with frontal buttons. Photo: @moratistores on Instagram (modified by author)

Long is the new classy with this radiant purple outfit. The collars and ruffles design on the chest enhances the look.

7. Belted sleeveless Ankara with side cut

Belted sleeveless Ankara with a side cut. Photo: @akuamez on Instagram (modified by author)

Stand out in this head-turning African print attire. The dress looks amazing, with or without a belt.

8. Floral A-line with spaghetti straps

Floral A-line with spaghetti straps. Photo: @shopstylist on Instagram (modified by author)

Rock in the summer heat with this sleeveless ensemble. The flower design creates a vibrant look, and you can wear a matching coat when it gets cold.

9. Floor-length off-the-shoulder ensemble

Floor-length off-the-shoulder ensemble. Photo: @roseweigh on Instagram (modified by author)

This off-the-shoulder design is one of the trendiest female styles today. The flare from the waistline gives a flattering appearance for all body types.

10. Highwaist floor-length gown with a halter neckline

Highwaist floor-length gown with a halter neckline. Photo: @classicfashion on Instagram (modified by author)

Elevate your wardrobe fashion with this floor-length outfit. Halter necklines create a fashionable look.

11. African print maxi dress with a portrait neckline

African print maxi dress with a portrait neckline. Photo: @Africanstyle on Instagram (modified by author)

African print dresses are beautiful. An A-shaped attire with a portrait neckline helps to enhance your best features by giving the illusion of a smaller waist and wider hips

12. Stylish cold-shoulder modified A-line with side cut

Stylish cold-shoulder maxi with a side cut. Photo: @rosewedesigns on Instagram (modified by author)

Show your best features in this modified A-line ensemble with a cold-shoulder design. The outfit can be worn to any social event.

13. Colourful round neckline

Colourful round neckline. Photo: @rositastyles on Instagram (modified by author)

Stand out in this vibrant and colourful attire. The bodice should be one colour, and the attached skirt a mixture of bright colours. Find the right size for the best outcome.

14. Official maxi with bracelet sleeves and a jewel neckline

Official maxi with bracelet sleeves and a jewel neckline. Photo: @rotitadesigns on Instagram (modified by author)

Finding the best outfit to wear to work should no longer stress you. Crack the office fashion code with this ankle-length ensemble. Compliment the look with matching high heels and minimal makeup.

15. Collared geometric print with frontal buttons

Collared geometric print with frontal buttons. Photo: @rosewedesigns on Instagram (modified by author)

Geometric print outfits never get out of fashion. The collared neckline and frontal buttons on this dress create a classy look. You can wear it with long or folded sleeves.

16. Elegant polka-dotted gown

Stylish polka-dotted outfit. Photo: @tbdressstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

Black and white polka-dotted outfits are common but fashionable. The attire can have double side pockets or not, depending on your taste.

17. Backless sleeveless floral print

Backless sleeveless floral print. Photo: @tbdressstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

Add flare to your A-line gown with a back-wrapped bodice. Wear a short hairstyle to expose the elegant design.

18. Vibrant V-neck African print floor-length gown

Vibrant V-neck African print floor-length gown. Photo: @lapassionvouttenb on Instagram (modified by author)

If dress to kill was a style, then this African print attire suits the phrase. You can have one colour or a perfect mix of complimenting colours. A mixture of yellow and blue never goes wrong.

19. Off-the-shoulder free-flowing ensemble

Off-the-shoulder free-flowing ensemble. Photo: @afrostyles on Instagram (modified by author)

Free-flowing A-line dresses are suitable for expectant mothers but can be worn by any lady. It does not emphasize any feature and looks great on all body types and sizes.

20. Off-the-shoulder Ankara maxi with a side cut

Off-the-shoulder Ankara maxi with a side cut. Photo: @styleright on Instagram (modified by author)

Keep it elegant and casual in this off-the-shoulder ensemble. Give the Ankara dress a modern fashion sense with a knee-length side cut.

21. Vibrant one-shoulder outfits

Vibrant one-shoulder A-line dress. Photo: @kadosankar on Instagram (modified by author)

The outfit can be sleeveless or with your preferred sleeve type. You can ask the designer to put a belted waistline which helps give the illusion of a smaller waist.

22. Cape-sleeved gown with square neckline

Cape-sleeved gown with square neckline. Photo: @oladuntostyle on Instagram (modified by author)

Cape sleeves and square necklines are the current fashion trend for stylish dresses. Choose a neutral print if you want to blend in a social event.

23. Satin laced A-shaped outfit with a boat neckline

Satin A-shaped outfit with a boat neckline. Photo: @naijafashion on Instagram (modified by author)

This mid-length satin laced attire is best for comfortable official and semi-official wear. The fabric is light, and the satin shine gives the outfit a vibrant appearance.

24. Satin off-the-shoulder maxi dress

Satin off-the-shoulder maxi ensemble. Photo: @fashionidez on Instagram (modified by author)

A-line satin gowns were the best fashion styles of 2022, and the trend does not seem to be dying down in 2023. Off-the-shoulder designs make the silhouette iconic. You can have sleeves or choose to rock the sleeveless style.

25. Cocktail gown with plunging neckline

Cocktail gown with a plunging neckline and ruffled embellishment. Photo: @valeriolunadesigns in Instagram (modified by authors)

Be the star of the ceremony with this head-turning A-shape gown. The outfit is embellished with beautifully designed ruffles for a classy look.

26. Maxi cut-out with a halter neckline

Maxi cutout with a halter neckline. Photo: @zeesstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

Cut-out and halter necklines are some of the most iconic designs on an A-line gown. For the best outcome, have minimal make-up and accessories and keep a short hairstyle.

27. A-shaped lace gown for mothers

A-shaped lace gown for mothers. Photo: @betsyfashion on Instagram (modified by author)

Laced outfits are perfect for summer outings and occasions. Put on a matching inner garment that may or may not be attached to the outer lace attire.

28. Stoned A-shape dress with tie-neck and long sleeves

Stoned A-shape dress with tie-neck and long sleeves. Photo: @bettyelegance on Instagram (modified by author)

This blue and white African print attire covers your entire body but still looks elegant and stylish. The tie-neck design gives a fierce fashion appearance.

29. Mixed fabric A-line outfit with long sleeves and round neckline

Mixed fabric A-line outfit with long sleeves and a round neckline. Photo: @hseebasd on Instagram (modified by author)

Mixing fabrics is the new fashion trend for ladies. You can have an African-print bodice and satin skirt or a satin bodice and African-print skirt. Finish the look with a matching headwrap.

30. Sleeveless Kitenge dress with jewel neckline

Sleeveless Kitenge dress with a jewel neckline. Photo: @habibns on Instagram (modified by author)

Kitenge is a durable fabric found in East Africa. Find the right size that will flatter your shape. The attire can have a defined waistline or an attached waist wrap.

Kaftan styles for ladies

Kaftan/caftan is a loose ankle-length garment with a decorative neckline. They originate from Asia and are currently part of traditional African wear, especially in Western and East African nations. These are some of the latest kaftan designs for 2022.

31. Long Ankara kaftan with side pockets and double-layered sleeves

Long Ankara kaftan with double-layered sleeves. Photo: @afriquedesigns on Instagram (modified by author)

If you are looking for a comfortable outfit for social outings, then this caftan design is ideal for you. Choose your desired print with a matching clutch bag and heels.

32. Bubu kaftan with a round neckline

Bubu kaftan with round neckline. Photo: @belladesigns on Instagram (modified by author)

Bubu kaftan attires are always in season and can be worn by ladies with any body type. They are free on your body and can be worn in any weather.

33. Kaftan satin tunic for women

Kaftan chiffon tunic for women. Photo: @atoyastyles on Instagram (modified by author)

Custom-made kaftan outfits are perfect for church and special occasions like dowry ceremonies. They respectfully cover the body but still remain stylish.

34. Modern kaftan with a front cut

Modern kaftan with a front cut. Photo: @glamshop on Instagram (modified by author)

Expose your beautiful legs with a front-cut design. The outfit is ideal for relaxed summer fashion.

35. Kaftan-style Ankara bubu with pagoda sleeves

Kaftan-style Ankara bubu with pagoda sleeves. Photo: @ndaokhali on Instagram (modified by author)

Add flair to your kaftan-style A-line Ankara attire with pagoda sleeve designs. Have a matching headwrap, or wear your hair in a fashionable updo.

36. Colourful kaftan embroidered gown

Colourful kaftan embroidered gown. Photo: @houseofbtsy on Instagram (modified by author)

Kaftan embroidered dresses are the best for a modern and classy woman. It offers the best mixture of classic and contemporary fashion.

37. Stylish kaftan chiffon with modern prints

Stylish kaftan chiffon. Photo: @modernstyle on Instagram (modified by author)

Kaftan chiffons are the best lazy styles for hot beach days. The attire can be worn alone or over swimwear while basking in the sun.

38. Classic Ankara kaftan with matching headgear

Classic Ankara kaftan with matching headgear. Photo: @ayomarieclothings on Instagram (modified by author)

Classic Ankara kaftans are the latest trending styles for women. They offer the best in unique African fashion designs.

39. Elegant chiffon kaftan gown with gold knit shoulders and back

Elegant chiffon kaftan gown with gold knit shoulders and back. Photo: @jolie_boutique1 on Instagram (modified by author)

This chiffon kaftan attire is perfect for a summer getaway and other non-formal events. You will be the centre of attention in this vibrant attire. Add a waist wrap for a great fit.

40. Pleated kaftan style

Pleated chiffon kaftan style. Photo: @patrickayanski_lekki on Instagram (modified by author)

Pleated kaftan outfits are timeless classics when it comes to spring and summer wear. Their delicate pleated details make them a perfect choice for special occasions. You can choose your preferred fabric, depending on the occasion.

How many types of gowns do we have?

There are seven major types of gowns;

Sheath/straight gowns: They are linear-shaped and are not divided into separate halves above and below the waist. Sheath ensembles are narrow and straight and are fitted with darts.

They are linear-shaped and are not divided into separate halves above and below the waist. Sheath ensembles are narrow and straight and are fitted with darts. A-line: Have a fitting bodice and flares from the waist to the hem. Modified A-line gowns have a fitted bodice, waistline and hips, then gradually flare to the hem.

Have a fitting bodice and flares from the waist to the hem. Modified A-line gowns have a fitted bodice, waistline and hips, then gradually flare to the hem. Mermaid: They are fitted till the knees, then flare out to a full skirt or a trail. Mermaid ensembles are suitable for hourglass-shaped ladies.

They are fitted till the knees, then flare out to a full skirt or a trail. Mermaid ensembles are suitable for hourglass-shaped ladies. Shift dresses: Hangs loosely from the shoulders. It has simple lines that streamline down from the shoulders to the hem. It can be fitted with darts around the bust.

Hangs loosely from the shoulders. It has simple lines that streamline down from the shoulders to the hem. It can be fitted with darts around the bust. Trumpet: The ensemble is fitted through the body and flares out at the thighs. It is perfect for ladies with small waists.

The ensemble is fitted through the body and flares out at the thighs. It is perfect for ladies with small waists. Empire waist: They have a high waistline that starts from under the bust. They are most suitable and comfortable for expectant women.

They have a high waistline that starts from under the bust. They are most suitable and comfortable for expectant women. Ball gown: Floor-length ensembles with a fitting bodice and flares at the waist.

Other types include; drop-waist, elasticized, chemise, float, tent, trapeze, wedge, asymmetric, jumper, and wrap gowns.

How do you style a gown?

Styling options depend on the dress silhouette, design, and occasion. Find an outfit that suits your body shape and is appropriate for the event you are attending.

A-shape gown styles are timeless classics and will remain a lady's go-to design for any event. Choose your preferred style from the above list.

