GigaChad: Everything you need to know about the viral meme

Have you ever seen a photo of a perfect man that you question whether he is real? If so, you have probably encountered GigaChad, a muscular, handsome, confident man. He reflects the ideals of attractiveness and masculinity. Interestingly, GigaChad has been the basis of a meme that took the internet by storm in 2017. So, what is the meaning of this viral meme?

GigaChad posing for the camera. Photo: @berlin.1969 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As more of GigaChad’s memes continue circulating online, internet users have convinced themselves that the figure involved cannot be a real human being.

His chiselled jaw and Hulk-like physique appear too good to be true. This article explores the meme’s origin, cultural relevance and influence on modern society.

Who is GigaChad?

GigaChad is the nickname of a model or bodybuilder featured in a series of black-and-white photographs. Thanks to his luscious beard and bulging muscles, he embodies a real-life action figure.

According to Know Your Meme, GigaChad is a version of Chad Thundercock, a slang word for a successful and attractive man. He is the opposite of soy boys, simps and beta males.

How did GigaChad become a viral meme?

The meme first surfaced on 17 October 2017 after someone posted GigaChad’s picture on the imageboard website 4chan. He captioned it as ‘Behold, the GigaChad. The Perfect human specimen destined to lead us against the reptilians.’

From here, his pictures spread on different social media and bodybuilding platforms. Fast forward to 2022, GigaChad's popularity increased after his photos were used in the Average Fan vs Average Enjoyer meme format.

GigaChad wearing a black t-shirt (L). The model during a photoshoot (R). Photo: @berlin.1969 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

One viral YouTube video featuring GigaChad has garnered 618k views. By August 2022, there were over 600,000 monthly GigaChad searches on Google.

You can shop GigaChad’s merch on RedBubble. But the question remains: Does he exist in real life or only in photographs and behind screens?

Is GigaChad real or fake?

The hyper-masculine figure from the viral meme is not a real person. He is a technologically altered version of a Russian model built by renowned artist and photographer Krista Sudmalis.

In 2011, Krista began an 18+ project named SLEEK’N’TEARS based on the idea of masculine beauty. She has used various male models as photography subjects, including GigaChad.

In 2016, he created his Instagram account under the username berlin.1969, revealing his name is Ernest Khalimov. This sparked online curiosity as most fans knew him as a product of someone’s imagination for years.

Speculations began that he was a photoshopped image of Krista’s ex-boyfriend, while others claimed that GigaChad was a composite of multiple people. Nonetheless, these pieces of evidence allegedly prove that Ernest is not real.

GigaChad's videos are unavailable online.

Krista has behind-the-scenes photos of his male models but none of Ernest.

Ernest’s only online presence is his Instagram account, which features photos already posted by Krista.

GigaChad in a black outfit (L). The model posing at a photoshoot (R). Photo: @berlin.1969 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

GigaChad NFTs

Although Khalimov may be unreal, his creator rides on his fame. In 2021, GigaChad launched a collection of 140 NFTs.

An image titled GigaChad #1 sold for $36,000, roughly 23 ETH in 2022. Beyond the crypto business venture, Khalimov’s reported Instagram account has 939k followers, meaning that whoever runs it is making an extra buck.

What is the female equivalent of a GigaChad?

A Gigastacy is a woman who is a 10 out of 10 on the decile scale and is the female counterpart to GigaChad. She is attractive, physically fit and exudes confidence.

What does GigaChad say about our modern society?

This male figure reflects the societal obsession with perfection. It also shows how people compare themselves to others based on physical attributes. Nonetheless, the meme challenges us to think critically about what constitutes beauty and attractiveness.

What is the cultural significance of GigaChad?

GigaChad during a modelling photoshoot. Photo: @berlin.1969 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

GigaChad has great cultural significance. It contracts the more traditional kinds of masculinity, which is perceived as unattractive and naive.

Internet users, particularly those who frequent forums and social media, have been using the GigaChad meme. It often refers to guys viewed as models of masculinity, self-assurance, and attractiveness.

READ ALSO: 100+ wise African proverbs and quotes that will build your morals

Briefly.co.za published 100+ wise African proverbs and quotes about morals. It would be great if today's generation preserved these wise sayings.

The beauty of African proverbs is that languages differ, but people realize they mean the same thing once they are translated into a common language like English.

Source: Briefly News