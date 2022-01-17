How to check UIF payout 2022: Simple steps to check your UIF TERS payment status

The Unemployment Insurance Fund is the South African government's effort to cushion the financial situation of different sections of the masses. After registering for this fund, it becomes necessary to follow through with receiving and cashing out the fund. As a result, knowing how to check the UIF payout schedule is imperative.

The unemployment rate in the South African working sector continues to rise, and only recently, it was pegged at around 34%. To cushion the socio-economic effect of this on the various market sectors, the government came up with a creative strategy. Interestingly, checking the UIF payout is relatively easy if you come across the right guide and instructional material.

Nevertheless, there are different methods of confirming the progress of your payment, depending on which section of the unemployed areas you are applying from.

Overview of the UIF

The Unemployment insurance fund is a government agency burdened with trying to give unemployed people something to fall back on. However, only formally employed people or individuals who retired from formal employment will enjoy this system.

Like most insurance schemes, an individual must pay a required percentage of their salary to the UIF treasure trove. Without doing this, the individual cannot benefit from this policy. In most cases, employers make these payments on behalf of their staff.

How can I check my UIF claim status?

If you find yourself worrying about asking questions like, "what is my UIF status", you have probably gone through the application stage. The UIF payout process is easy if you have done the right thing and provided the correct document in the documentation process. An applicant's UIF status check can be done online or offline, depending on the medium available to you.

Online method

However, the UIF status check online can be carried out using two different strategies. The steps to observe in the first method are as follows:

Get on to ufiling.co.za Steer around the page until you discover the check my status icon and click on it. Proceed to do as the prompt that appears on your device screen suggests. Type in your UIF Reference Number.

Alternatively, you can dispatch a mail to online.BCP@labour.gob.za. However, the text you are transmitting via email must consist of the details of your personal UIF registration number, full name, and identification.

Offline method

Anyone who cannot use the online status check mode for reasons best known to them can still authenticate their UIF TERS benefit offline. All they need to do is follow the instructions below:

Track down any labour office nearest to you and make an appointment by physically visiting the premises and putting your name in the register.

Check with the clerk who will demand that you furnish them with the details of your registration number and identification for the Unemployed Insurance Funds

You will be provided with details of the status of your benefit, whether it has been initiated or not.

If it is yet to be initiated, you will be informed how long it will take to reach that status. However, if you are already in the process, you will receive details of when to get your first payment.

To check using the UIF status USSD code, dial *134*843# on your mobile device and follow the prompt.

The above methodologies will help you know your UIF TERS status and also the earliest time you can get your UIF payments. Doing this puts your mind at rest about how close you are to getting your deserved benefits.

UIF payout process

The management of the Unemployed Insurance Fund scheme has released a statement to convey how it has decided to pause processing the payment of claims from the 24th of December, 2021, to the 2nd of January, 2022.

However, the good news for applicants is that the disbursement of funds will resume on the 3rd of January, 2002. Some of the affected claims include the Workers Affected By Unrest (WABU), normal UIF benefits and TERS benefits.

Once everything meets the requirements and you qualify, you should start receiving your UIF benefit money within eight weeks of registering. Note that your fund will be paid into the bank account you registered with every four weeks until the funds have been depleted. At the same time, you will get a slip that shows you how much money you have received and how much is left.

Now that you know how to check the UIF payout, especially the one for the new year, you are expected to get your application documents ready. The details you input must be correct, as they will go a long way in determining if your payment process is activated.

