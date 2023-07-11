Pilot salary in South Africa (2023): Is it a good career?

South Africa has one of the most developed and largest aviation industries on the continent. Major airlines in the country are constantly recruiting to meet the increasing demand for air travel. Professionals in the industry are also paid well for their services. What is a pilot salary in South Africa?

Young people looking for an exciting career path and who love the thrill of flying can pursue an aviation profession. After passing your matric, you will need to enrol in a registered flying school or join the military and then apply for the necessary licensing. You must also be medically fit to fly.

How much do pilots earn in South Africa?

The salary of a pilot in South Africa varies with years of experience, ranking, employer, number of hours flown, and aircraft type. According to Salary Explorer, professionals earn an average gross salary of R57,700 per month and approximately R693,000 per year.

On the lower end, an airline pilot's salary in South Africa is estimated to be R28,300. Experienced professionals can earn up to R90,000 per month before deductions. The median pay is about R58,800.

The following scale by Salary Explorer shows how years of experience affect a pilot's salary in South Africa.

0 to 2 years: R33,500

R33,500 2 to 5 years: R43,100 (29% increase)

R43,100 (29% increase) 5 to 10 years: R59,500 (38% increase)

R59,500 (38% increase) 10 to 15 years: R73,700 (24% increase)

R73,700 (24% increase) 15 to 20 years: R78,900 (7% increase)

R78,900 (7% increase) Over 20 years: R84,200 (7% increase)

Which airline pays the most in South Africa?

Mzansi has several airlines operating in the country, across the continent, and overseas. The following is the average amount SA airlines pay their pilots, according to Glassdoor.

Safair: R103,000 per month

R103,000 per month South African Airways: R82,000 per month

R82,000 per month Airlink (South Africa): R71,541

R71,541 Solenta Aviation: R62,000

R62,000 Sahara African Aviation: R61,324

R61,324 Federal Airlines: R10,523

Is piloting a good career in South Africa?

Becoming a pilot is one of the best jobs in the country, with enticing rewards, but it also comes with challenges. Some of the reasons why it is a promising career include the following;

The industry is constantly hiring.

There are various pilot certifications to choose from, including sports, recreational, private, commercial, flight instruction, and airline transport pilot certificates.

There is a career variety for professionals. One can work with commercial planes, the military, private jet charters, helicopters, private aircraft, corporation executive liners and fly cargo planes.

Lucrative salaries increase with the years of experience. Many pilots usually start working for small airlines before getting employment in major airlines.

Chance to travel the world.

Which job pays the most in South Africa?

According to MyJobMag, the highest-paying jobs in South Africa are in medicine, engineering, ICT, and management. A specialist doctor takes home around R1,123,890 annually, a technical and business architect earns approximately R871,142 annually, and a management consultant earns about R625,038 annually.

A pilot's salary in South Africa is one of the highest on the continent. From the above information, the amount one gets depends on factors like the airline one works for and years of experience.

