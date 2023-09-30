Global site navigation

Updated Nando's menu and prices in South Africa for 2023
by  Ruth Gitonga

Nando's is a South African multinational fast-casual chain specialising in Portuguese flame-grilled Peri-Peri style chicken. Founded by Fernando Duarte and Robert Brozin in 1987, the restaurant operates over 1,200 outlets in 30 countries. This article highlights the South African Nando's menu and prices.

How many people does a Nandos platter feed?
Burgers at Nando’s are made with fresh, quality ingredients, and the wraps are flavoured. Photo: Peter Dazeley
In 2010, Advertising Age magazine named Nando's one of the world’s top 30 hottest marketing brands alongside MTN, Tata, Nano and Natura. South African businessman Dick Enthoven ultimately acquired the restaurant group in July 2014.

What is the South African Nando's menu with prices?

The chain restaurant has become a go-to destination for food enthusiasts across South Africa with its vibrant and inviting atmosphere. In addition, the Nando’s menu is very reasonable, making it a great option for budget-minded diners.

Chicken menu prices

The restaurant’s legendary Peri-Peri chicken is marinated in a secret blend of spices and flame-grilled to perfection.

What makes Nando’s unique?
Whether you’re in the mood for a quick bite or a sit-down meal, Nando’s South Africa menu has covered you with its diverse and flavorful menu items. Photo: Douglas Graham
Here are the Nando’s chicken prices as of September 2023:
ItemPrice (R)
1/4 Chicken54
1/4 Chicken and a single side59
1/4 Chicken, single chips & a roll72
1/4 Chicken & Hotpot Rice Grande Meal97
1/4 Chicken & Hotpot Pap Grande Meal103
1/4 Chicken & Hotpot Pap Grande Meal97
1/2 Chicken95
1/2 Chicken and a single side112
Full chicken189
Full chicken and one sharing side222
Full chicken and two sharing sides253
Full chicken and three sharing sides282
Full chicken and four sharing side302

Nando’s burger menu prices

Nando's burger menu
Nando’s offers an extensive range of tantalising options to cater to different tastes and preferences. Photo: @nandosuk on Instagram (modified by author)
Burgers at Nando’s are made with fresh, quality ingredients, and the wraps are flavoured. Below are their prices:

ItemPrice (R)
Chicken Prego54
Chicken Prego and any single side59
Chicken burger65
Chicken burger and any single side81
Double chicken burger and any single side114
Double chicken burger103
PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger79
PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger and any single side95
Cheese carnival burger79
Nandinos chicken burger and chips (kids)45
Veg burger65
Veg cheese carnival burger79
Veg burger and any single side81
Veg cheese carnival burger and any single side95
Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger79
Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger and any single side95
Double veg burger103
Nandino veg burger & chips (kids)45

Pitas menu prices

Nando’s offers an extensive range of tantalising options to cater to different tastes and preferences. These are the current prices for the restaurant’s pitas:

ItemPrice (R)
Chicken pita69
Chicken pita and any single side89
Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion pits79
Cheese carnival pita79
Cheese carnival pita and any single side95
Pulled chicken and cheese pita69
Veg pita69
Veg pita and any single side89
Veg cheese carnival pita79
Veg cheese carnival pita and any single side95
Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion pita79
Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion pita and single side95
Halloumi & Veg pita60
Halloumi & Veg pita and any single side74
The Great Pretender PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion pita and single side95
The Great Pretender cheese carnival pita79
The Great Pretender cheese carnival pita and any single side95
The Great Pretender pita69
The Great Pretender pita and any single side89
The Great Pretender cheese pita69
The Great Pretender cheese pita and any single side89

Wraps menu prices

Nando's dessert
The Nando’s menu is very reasonable, making it a great option for budget-minded diners. Photo: @NandosUK on Twitter (modified by author)
Nando’s has built a reputation for delivering delicious, flavourful meals with a unique twist. Here are their wrap prices in 2023:

ItemPrice (R)
Chicken wrap69
Chicken wrap and any single side89
PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap79
PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap and any single side95
Cheese carnival wrap69
Cheese carnival wrap and any single side95
Pulled chicken and cheese wrap69
Pulled chicken and cheese wrap and any single side89
Veg wrap69
Veg wrap and any single side89
Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap79
Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap and any single side95
Veg cheese carnival wrap79
Veg cheese carnival wrap and any single side95
Halloumi & Veg wrap60
Halloumi & Veg wrap and any single side74
The Great Pretender wrap69
The Great Pretender wrap and any single side89
The Great Pretender PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap79
The Great Pretender PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion and any single side95
The Great Pretender and cheese wrap69
The Great Pretender cheese carnival wrap79
The Great Pretender and cheese wrap and any single side89

Nando’s dessert menu prices

The Nando’s dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats:

Item Price (R)
Casa Natas shake44
Da Malva pudding45
Churros & chocolate sauce36

Drinks menu prices

Nando's menu with prices
Nando’s has built a reputation for delivering delicious, flavourful meals with a unique twist. Photo: @NandosUK on Twitter (modified by author)
Order drinks to serve as refreshments on your next Nando’s order. Here is a list of the drinks offered at the dining establishments:

ItemPrice (R)
Manga Bubble44
Tropical Sunset44
Agua Caipirinha44
Red Bull30
1.5L Coke35
1.5L Fanta Orange35
1.5L Crème Soda35
1.5L Sprite35
1.5L Stoney35
1.5L Coke NSNC35
Appletiser (can)28
Red Grapetiser (can)28
Powerade Naartjie28
Powerade Mountain Blast28
Cappy Juice Breakfast Blend22
Cappy Juice Orange22
Cappy Juice Orange Mango22
Valpre Still24
Valpre Sparkling24

Sosaties menu prices

Sosaties is a traditional South African dish of meat cooked on skewers. Its recipes vary, but common ingredients for this meal include cubes of lamb, beef, dried apricots, mixed peppers and red onions.
ItemPrice (R)
Cabo Sosaties and single chips59
Grande Cabo Sosaties Meal79
Cabo Sosaties Snack Platter349

Salad menu prices

Nando's menu
South African businessman Dick Enthoven is the owner of Nando's. Photo: @NandosUK on Twitter (modified by author)
Whether you’re in the mood for a quick bite or a sit-down meal, Nando’s South Africa menu has covered you with its diverse and flavorful menu items.

ItemPrice (R)
The Grande Salad (Chicken)95
The Grande Salad (Veg)95
The Great Pretender Grande Salad95
Grilled Chicken Salad79
The Great Pretender Grilled Salad79
Nando’s Salad (Single)32
Nando’s Salad (Sharing)44
Coleslaw (Single)32
Coleslaw (Sharing)44
PERi-tato Salad (Single)32
PERi-tato Salad (Sharing)44
Nandios Strips, corn & salad (Kids)45

Platters menu prices

Nando’s platters are favourable for groups of people looking to save an extra coin. The list highlights some of these platter options:

ItemPrice (R)
The more the PERi-er platter620
Veggie veggie nice platter620
Big on veg platter620
More to share platter620
Hands-on delicious platter620

What is the most popular meal at Nando’s?

Hands down, the top dish at Nando’s is the Flame-Grilled chicken. Smothered in the Peri-Peri sauce to your liking, the tender chicken fills your mouth with various sensations.

How many people does a Nandos platter feed?

One platter feeds 6-8 people as a meal or 10-12 people as a snack. This is a go-to option when hosting various social occasions.

Nando's menu and prices
Nando's legendary Peri-Peri chicken is marinated in a secret blend of spices and flame-grilled to perfection. Photo: @NandosUK on Twitter (modified by author)
What makes Nando’s unique?

Its signature marinated and grilled chicken makes the restaurant special. However, it also offers a wide variety of salads, drinks and other vegetarian options.

Nando's menu and prices listed above may vary across different outlets in South Africa. You can visit their official website or a store near you for the latest amount.

