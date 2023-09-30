Updated Nando's menu and prices in South Africa for 2023

Nando's is a South African multinational fast-casual chain specialising in Portuguese flame-grilled Peri-Peri style chicken. Founded by Fernando Duarte and Robert Brozin in 1987, the restaurant operates over 1,200 outlets in 30 countries. This article highlights the South African Nando's menu and prices.

Burgers at Nando's are made with fresh, quality ingredients, and the wraps are flavoured.

In 2010, Advertising Age magazine named Nando's one of the world’s top 30 hottest marketing brands alongside MTN, Tata, Nano and Natura. South African businessman Dick Enthoven ultimately acquired the restaurant group in July 2014.

What is the South African Nando's menu with prices?

The chain restaurant has become a go-to destination for food enthusiasts across South Africa with its vibrant and inviting atmosphere. In addition, the Nando’s menu is very reasonable, making it a great option for budget-minded diners.

Chicken menu prices

The restaurant’s legendary Peri-Peri chicken is marinated in a secret blend of spices and flame-grilled to perfection.

Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a sit-down meal, Nando's South Africa menu has covered you with its diverse and flavorful menu items.

Here are the Nando’s chicken prices as of September 2023:

Item Price (R) 1/4 Chicken 54 1/4 Chicken and a single side 59 1/4 Chicken, single chips & a roll 72 1/4 Chicken & Hotpot Rice Grande Meal 97 1/4 Chicken & Hotpot Pap Grande Meal 103 1/4 Chicken & Hotpot Pap Grande Meal 97 1/2 Chicken 95 1/2 Chicken and a single side 112 Full chicken 189 Full chicken and one sharing side 222 Full chicken and two sharing sides 253 Full chicken and three sharing sides 282 Full chicken and four sharing side 302

Nando’s burger menu prices

Nando's offers an extensive range of tantalising options to cater to different tastes and preferences.

Burgers at Nando’s are made with fresh, quality ingredients, and the wraps are flavoured. Below are their prices:

Item Price (R) Chicken Prego 54 Chicken Prego and any single side 59 Chicken burger 65 Chicken burger and any single side 81 Double chicken burger and any single side 114 Double chicken burger 103 PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger 79 PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger and any single side 95 Cheese carnival burger 79 Nandinos chicken burger and chips (kids) 45 Veg burger 65 Veg cheese carnival burger 79 Veg burger and any single side 81 Veg cheese carnival burger and any single side 95 Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger 79 Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger and any single side 95 Double veg burger 103 Nandino veg burger & chips (kids) 45

Pitas menu prices

Nando’s offers an extensive range of tantalising options to cater to different tastes and preferences. These are the current prices for the restaurant’s pitas:

Item Price (R) Chicken pita 69 Chicken pita and any single side 89 Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion pits 79 Cheese carnival pita 79 Cheese carnival pita and any single side 95 Pulled chicken and cheese pita 69 Veg pita 69 Veg pita and any single side 89 Veg cheese carnival pita 79 Veg cheese carnival pita and any single side 95 Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion pita 79 Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion pita and single side 95 Halloumi & Veg pita 60 Halloumi & Veg pita and any single side 74 The Great Pretender PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion pita and single side 95 The Great Pretender cheese carnival pita 79 The Great Pretender cheese carnival pita and any single side 95 The Great Pretender pita 69 The Great Pretender pita and any single side 89 The Great Pretender cheese pita 69 The Great Pretender cheese pita and any single side 89

Wraps menu prices

The Nando's menu is very reasonable, making it a great option for budget-minded diners.

Nando’s has built a reputation for delivering delicious, flavourful meals with a unique twist. Here are their wrap prices in 2023:

Item Price (R) Chicken wrap 69 Chicken wrap and any single side 89 PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap 79 PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap and any single side 95 Cheese carnival wrap 69 Cheese carnival wrap and any single side 95 Pulled chicken and cheese wrap 69 Pulled chicken and cheese wrap and any single side 89 Veg wrap 69 Veg wrap and any single side 89 Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap 79 Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap and any single side 95 Veg cheese carnival wrap 79 Veg cheese carnival wrap and any single side 95 Halloumi & Veg wrap 60 Halloumi & Veg wrap and any single side 74 The Great Pretender wrap 69 The Great Pretender wrap and any single side 89 The Great Pretender PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap 79 The Great Pretender PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion and any single side 95 The Great Pretender and cheese wrap 69 The Great Pretender cheese carnival wrap 79 The Great Pretender and cheese wrap and any single side 89

Nando’s dessert menu prices

The Nando’s dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats:

Item Price (R) Casa Natas shake 44 Casa Natas shake 44 Da Malva pudding 45 Churros & chocolate sauce 36

Drinks menu prices

Nando's has built a reputation for delivering delicious, flavourful meals with a unique twist.

Order drinks to serve as refreshments on your next Nando’s order. Here is a list of the drinks offered at the dining establishments:

Item Price (R) Manga Bubble 44 Tropical Sunset 44 Agua Caipirinha 44 Red Bull 30 1.5L Coke 35 1.5L Fanta Orange 35 1.5L Crème Soda 35 1.5L Sprite 35 1.5L Stoney 35 1.5L Coke NSNC 35 Appletiser (can) 28 Red Grapetiser (can) 28 Powerade Naartjie 28 Powerade Mountain Blast 28 Cappy Juice Breakfast Blend 22 Cappy Juice Orange 22 Cappy Juice Orange Mango 22 Valpre Still 24 Valpre Sparkling 24

Sosaties menu prices

Sosaties is a traditional South African dish of meat cooked on skewers. Its recipes vary, but common ingredients for this meal include cubes of lamb, beef, dried apricots, mixed peppers and red onions.

Item Price (R) Cabo Sosaties and single chips 59 Grande Cabo Sosaties Meal 79 Cabo Sosaties Snack Platter 349

Salad menu prices

South African businessman Dick Enthoven is the owner of Nando's.

Whether you’re in the mood for a quick bite or a sit-down meal, Nando’s South Africa menu has covered you with its diverse and flavorful menu items.

Item Price (R) The Grande Salad (Chicken) 95 The Grande Salad (Veg) 95 The Great Pretender Grande Salad 95 Grilled Chicken Salad 79 The Great Pretender Grilled Salad 79 Nando’s Salad (Single) 32 Nando’s Salad (Sharing) 44 Coleslaw (Single) 32 Coleslaw (Sharing) 44 PERi-tato Salad (Single) 32 PERi-tato Salad (Sharing) 44 Nandios Strips, corn & salad (Kids) 45

Platters menu prices

Nando’s platters are favourable for groups of people looking to save an extra coin. The list highlights some of these platter options:

Item Price (R) The more the PERi-er platter 620 Veggie veggie nice platter 620 Big on veg platter 620 More to share platter 620 Hands-on delicious platter 620

What is the most popular meal at Nando’s?

Hands down, the top dish at Nando’s is the Flame-Grilled chicken. Smothered in the Peri-Peri sauce to your liking, the tender chicken fills your mouth with various sensations.

How many people does a Nandos platter feed?

One platter feeds 6-8 people as a meal or 10-12 people as a snack. This is a go-to option when hosting various social occasions.

Nando's legendary Peri-Peri chicken is marinated in a secret blend of spices and flame-grilled to perfection.

What makes Nando’s unique?

Its signature marinated and grilled chicken makes the restaurant special. However, it also offers a wide variety of salads, drinks and other vegetarian options.

Nando's menu and prices listed above may vary across different outlets in South Africa. You can visit their official website or a store near you for the latest amount.

