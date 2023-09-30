Updated Nando's menu and prices in South Africa for 2023
Nando's is a South African multinational fast-casual chain specialising in Portuguese flame-grilled Peri-Peri style chicken. Founded by Fernando Duarte and Robert Brozin in 1987, the restaurant operates over 1,200 outlets in 30 countries. This article highlights the South African Nando's menu and prices.
In 2010, Advertising Age magazine named Nando's one of the world’s top 30 hottest marketing brands alongside MTN, Tata, Nano and Natura. South African businessman Dick Enthoven ultimately acquired the restaurant group in July 2014.
What is the South African Nando's menu with prices?
The chain restaurant has become a go-to destination for food enthusiasts across South Africa with its vibrant and inviting atmosphere. In addition, the Nando’s menu is very reasonable, making it a great option for budget-minded diners.
Chicken menu prices
The restaurant’s legendary Peri-Peri chicken is marinated in a secret blend of spices and flame-grilled to perfection.
Here are the Nando’s chicken prices as of September 2023:
|Item
|Price (R)
|1/4 Chicken
|54
|1/4 Chicken and a single side
|59
|1/4 Chicken, single chips & a roll
|72
|1/4 Chicken & Hotpot Rice Grande Meal
|97
|1/4 Chicken & Hotpot Pap Grande Meal
|103
|1/2 Chicken
|95
|1/2 Chicken and a single side
|112
|Full chicken
|189
|Full chicken and one sharing side
|222
|Full chicken and two sharing sides
|253
|Full chicken and three sharing sides
|282
|Full chicken and four sharing side
|302
Nando’s burger menu prices
Burgers at Nando’s are made with fresh, quality ingredients, and the wraps are flavoured. Below are their prices:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Chicken Prego
|54
|Chicken Prego and any single side
|59
|Chicken burger
|65
|Chicken burger and any single side
|81
|Double chicken burger and any single side
|114
|Double chicken burger
|103
|PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger
|79
|PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger and any single side
|95
|Cheese carnival burger
|79
|Nandinos chicken burger and chips (kids)
|45
|Veg burger
|65
|Veg cheese carnival burger
|79
|Veg burger and any single side
|81
|Veg cheese carnival burger and any single side
|95
|Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger
|79
|Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger and any single side
|95
|Double veg burger
|103
|Nandino veg burger & chips (kids)
|45
Pitas menu prices
Nando’s offers an extensive range of tantalising options to cater to different tastes and preferences. These are the current prices for the restaurant’s pitas:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Chicken pita
|69
|Chicken pita and any single side
|89
|Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion pits
|79
|Cheese carnival pita
|79
|Cheese carnival pita and any single side
|95
|Pulled chicken and cheese pita
|69
|Veg pita
|69
|Veg pita and any single side
|89
|Veg cheese carnival pita
|79
|Veg cheese carnival pita and any single side
|95
|Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion pita
|79
|Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion pita and single side
|95
|Halloumi & Veg pita
|60
|Halloumi & Veg pita and any single side
|74
|The Great Pretender PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion pita and single side
|95
|The Great Pretender cheese carnival pita
|79
|The Great Pretender cheese carnival pita and any single side
|95
|The Great Pretender pita
|69
|The Great Pretender pita and any single side
|89
|The Great Pretender cheese pita
|69
|The Great Pretender cheese pita and any single side
|89
Wraps menu prices
Nando’s has built a reputation for delivering delicious, flavourful meals with a unique twist. Here are their wrap prices in 2023:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Chicken wrap
|69
|Chicken wrap and any single side
|89
|PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap
|79
|PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap and any single side
|95
|Cheese carnival wrap
|69
|Cheese carnival wrap and any single side
|95
|Pulled chicken and cheese wrap
|69
|Pulled chicken and cheese wrap and any single side
|89
|Veg wrap
|69
|Veg wrap and any single side
|89
|Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap
|79
|Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap and any single side
|95
|Veg cheese carnival wrap
|79
|Veg cheese carnival wrap and any single side
|95
|Halloumi & Veg wrap
|60
|Halloumi & Veg wrap and any single side
|74
|The Great Pretender wrap
|69
|The Great Pretender wrap and any single side
|89
|The Great Pretender PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap
|79
|The Great Pretender PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion and any single side
|95
|The Great Pretender and cheese wrap
|69
|The Great Pretender cheese carnival wrap
|79
|The Great Pretender and cheese wrap and any single side
|89
Nando’s dessert menu prices
The Nando’s dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Casa Natas shake
|44
|Da Malva pudding
|45
|Churros & chocolate sauce
|36
Drinks menu prices
Order drinks to serve as refreshments on your next Nando’s order. Here is a list of the drinks offered at the dining establishments:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Manga Bubble
|44
|Tropical Sunset
|44
|Agua Caipirinha
|44
|Red Bull
|30
|1.5L Coke
|35
|1.5L Fanta Orange
|35
|1.5L Crème Soda
|35
|1.5L Sprite
|35
|1.5L Stoney
|35
|1.5L Coke NSNC
|35
|Appletiser (can)
|28
|Red Grapetiser (can)
|28
|Powerade Naartjie
|28
|Powerade Mountain Blast
|28
|Cappy Juice Breakfast Blend
|22
|Cappy Juice Orange
|22
|Cappy Juice Orange Mango
|22
|Valpre Still
|24
|Valpre Sparkling
|24
Sosaties menu prices
Sosaties is a traditional South African dish of meat cooked on skewers. Its recipes vary, but common ingredients for this meal include cubes of lamb, beef, dried apricots, mixed peppers and red onions.
|Item
|Price (R)
|Cabo Sosaties and single chips
|59
|Grande Cabo Sosaties Meal
|79
|Cabo Sosaties Snack Platter
|349
Salad menu prices
Whether you’re in the mood for a quick bite or a sit-down meal, Nando’s South Africa menu has covered you with its diverse and flavorful menu items.
|Item
|Price (R)
|The Grande Salad (Chicken)
|95
|The Grande Salad (Veg)
|95
|The Great Pretender Grande Salad
|95
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|79
|The Great Pretender Grilled Salad
|79
|Nando’s Salad (Single)
|32
|Nando’s Salad (Sharing)
|44
|Coleslaw (Single)
|32
|Coleslaw (Sharing)
|44
|PERi-tato Salad (Single)
|32
|PERi-tato Salad (Sharing)
|44
|Nandios Strips, corn & salad (Kids)
|45
Platters menu prices
Nando’s platters are favourable for groups of people looking to save an extra coin. The list highlights some of these platter options:
|Item
|Price (R)
|The more the PERi-er platter
|620
|Veggie veggie nice platter
|620
|Big on veg platter
|620
|More to share platter
|620
|Hands-on delicious platter
|620
What is the most popular meal at Nando’s?
Hands down, the top dish at Nando’s is the Flame-Grilled chicken. Smothered in the Peri-Peri sauce to your liking, the tender chicken fills your mouth with various sensations.
How many people does a Nandos platter feed?
One platter feeds 6-8 people as a meal or 10-12 people as a snack. This is a go-to option when hosting various social occasions.
What makes Nando’s unique?
Its signature marinated and grilled chicken makes the restaurant special. However, it also offers a wide variety of salads, drinks and other vegetarian options.
Nando's menu and prices listed above may vary across different outlets in South Africa. You can visit their official website or a store near you for the latest amount.
