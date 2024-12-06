Does Lowe’s accept Apple Pay? Fast facts for shoppers

Are you planning a trip to the famous American home improvement retail store chain Lowe's? Before you head out, knowing your payment option is essential for a seamless shopping experience. But does Lowe's accept Apple Pay or not? You must find out, especially if you are a fan of contactless and digital transactions.

Lowe's store. Photo: @lowes on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Apple Pay is a digital wallet and payment method that allows users to make secure, contactless payments with Apple devices like Apple Watch and iPhone. It stores card information, uses Face/Touch ID for authentication, and generates unique payment codes. This provides a convenient, fast, and secure payment method that eliminates the need for physical cards and cash.

Does Lowe's accept Apple Pay?

The home improvement store accepts Apple Pay in its in-store and online shops. This policy was approved in 2023, but with over 2,000 Lowe's stores in the US, not all have embraced it. If you intend to use it as your payment method, you must check for stores with this service.

A customer who successfully used the service has this to say, as published on MacRumors' forum page:

Lowes has begun accepting contactless payments nationwide now according to many users on reddit. I myself have used it in two different cities in Texas.

You can use Apple Pay at Lowe's main checkout and assisted self-checkout registers. This makes contactless payments more convenient.

Facts about Lowe’s. Photo: @lowes on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

How to use Apple Pay at Lowe's

You can use this payment method at the home maintenance in-store or the self-checkout. Follow these simple steps listed below to purchase with Lowe's Apple Pay;

In-store

Are you at the cashier's front desk to make payment after shopping at Lowe's? Here is a short guide on how to pay with Apple Pay.

Activate Apple Pay on your iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad. Inform the cashier you will be using Apple Pay. Add your preferred payment card to your Apple Wallet. Then, hold your Apple device near the contactless reader. You must authenticate the payment using Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode. Wait for the transaction to be approved, then receive your receipt.

Self-checkout

If you want to check it out yourself, the tips below will help you conveniently:

Select the Apple Pay option on the self-checkout machine. Hold your device near the contactless reader. Authenticate the payment using Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode. Then, wait for the transaction to be approved, and then receive your receipt.

What forms of payment does Lowe's accept?

Apart from Apply Pay, the giant home maintenance store accepts various payment methods to enable customers to get their supplies easily. According to their official website, below are Lowe's payment methods, which are suitable for all shoppers:

Lowe's Zero Card (in-store and online with 5% savings)

Credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, Amex)

PayPal

Cash

Debit cards

Gift cards

Digital wallets (Apple Pay and Samsung Pay)

NFC payments (contactless smartphone payments)

Lowe's Store Card (payable online, by phone, mail, or in-store)

Products displayed at Lowe's Home Improvement store in Austin, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell

Source: Getty Images

Does Lowe's accept Google Pay?

The home improvement store accepts Google Pay, which allows fast and secure payments. You can use Lowe's Google Pay at checkout in its stores nationwide.

Does Lowe's let you pay over the phone?

The home improvement store offers phone payment options. To make a payment over the phone, call 1-844-373-4960. Shoppers can also contact their customer care at 1-800-44-LOWES (56937) in case of inquiry or complaint.

Does Lowe's or Home Depot do Apple Pay?

Lowe's and Home Depot now accept Apple Pay. As published on The Sun, Home Depot began using Apple Pay after shoppers complained and reacted negatively to its competitor, Lowe's, having already started using it.

In July 2024, famous Volleyball player Alexis D. Shelton posted her complaint on her Facebook page. She wrote:

At this point, if you don't accept Apple Pay you don't accept me. I'm not pulling out my card for nothing. With that being said, Walmart and Home Depot govern yourselves accordingly.

Lowe's Tap Pay also works at Home Depot but was rolled out gradually over the summer at select locations. According to Appleosophy.com, customers can use Apple Pay at checkout and in pharmacies but not at fuel pumps.

A customer at a Lowe's store in Brooklyn on 27 February 2024 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Since information about Lowe's accepting Apple Pay was announced, there have several enquiries about the giant home maintenance store. Below are some questions asked and the best answers:

Can you pay Apple Pay at Lowe's? It is an acceptable payment method at Lowe's.

It is an acceptable payment method at Lowe's. Does Lowe's or Home Depot do Apple Pay? The home maintenance store giants use the service.

The home maintenance store giants use the service. What forms of payment does Lowe's accept? Zero cards, credit cards, PayPal, debit cards, gift cards, cash, and digital wallets can be used for payment at the home improvement store.

Does Lowe's accept Apple Pay? Recent information shows that some of their stores do. While the shopping experience is changing as the world goes digital every day, nobody wants the stress of the traditional payment method. Hence, big shopping malls, including Lowe's, are doing everything to give customers a good shopping experience.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Which stores accept Identity cards for shopping in South Africa?

As Briefly.co.za published, shopping with an Identity card at various stores across South Africa offers a convenient and flexible way to manage your purchases.

Since Identity is a leading fashion brand in South Africa with various fashion items for women, men, and kids, which stores accept Identity cards for shopping? Discover this and more.

Source: Briefly News