Does Taco Bell take Apple Pay? A quick payment guide

In today's busy world, it is easy to forget your wallet in the morning. But as your stomach starts craving your favourite Cheesy Gordita Crunch from Taco Bell, you might wonder: "Does Taco Bell accept Apple Pay?"

Taco Bell’s 7-layered burrito (L). A Taco Bell sign in London, United Kingdom (R). Photo: Joshua Blanchard, Mike Kemp (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Apple Pay is a contactless payment service supported on Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, and iPhone. Thanks to its Touch ID, Optic ID, or Face ID authentication, users are guaranteed seamless, safe, and personalised transitions. With all these benefits, it is natural for tech-savvy foodies to wonder if they can get tacos at the touch of a button.

Does Taco Bell take Apple Pay?

According to Taco Bell’s official website, Apple Pay is accepted. The American multinational fast-food chain introduced this payment mode in 2019. This streamlined process saves time that would otherwise be spent fumbling for cards or cash.

During an October 2024 interview with Frank McShan, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, Jennifer Bailey, celebrated Apple Pay's 10th anniversary and reflected on its achievements.

We are thrilled about the progress that we have made with Apple Pay. From a consumer standpoint, we are in 78 markets now and boast millions of customers. In addition, tens of millions of in-store locations and apps accept Apple Pay.

A Taco Bell logo displayed on a smartphone screen. Photo: Nikolas Kokovlis

Source: Original

Using Apple Pay at Taco Bell restaurants

Paying for fast food just got faster with Apple Pay! Here is a guide to making a contactless payment:

Ensure Apple Pay is set up on your iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac or iPad.

Hold your iPhone near the cash register.

Double-click the side button on your Wallet app to initiate payment.

Authenticate the payment using Touch ID, Face ID or PIN.

Once authenticated, the NFC card reader at the cash register confirms the payment.

When the transition is completed, a green checkmark will appear on the phone's screen.

Does Taco Bell take Apple Pay at the Drive-Thru?

Using the mobile payment service at the drive-thru is pretty straightforward. Follow the steps below for a seamless process:

Inform the cashier you wish to pay via Apple Pay.

Next, hold your phone close to the cash register to enable the NFC reader to initiate payment.

You are free to leave once the green checkmark indicates a completed payment.

A food and drinks order from Taco Bell. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Using Apple Pay for Taco Bell online orders

Did you know that Apple Pay works on both the Taco Bell app and the website? Here is how to place your order wherever you are:

Select the food you wish to order.

Choose the restaurant you will dine at or the drive-thru you will pick up the order.

Once done, choose Apple Pay as your preferred mode of payment.

Follow the prompts to complete the transaction.

Benefits of paying via Apply Pay at Taco Bell

Using this contactless payment method has various advantages meant to enhance consumer experience. Take a look at some of these benefits:

Speed: Apple Pay allows customers to skip long traditional checkout processes for a faster process.

Security: The service is designed to prevent malicious attacks and theft using modern accounting software and hardware security features.

Rewards: Using Apple Pay at Taco Bell facilitates a smooth transaction and might earn you a 2% cashback.

A Taco Bel drive-thru concept restaurant in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, USA. Photo: AaronP

Source: Getty Images

What other payment methods does Taco Bell accept?

Aside from Apple Pay, here are other Taco Bell payment methods that you can use the next time you order burritos or tacos:

Cash

Debit and credit cards (Discover, American Express, Visa)

Taco Bell gift cards

SNAP cards

Digital wallets (Samsung Pay and Google Pay)

Taco Bell’s PayPal option through the app

FAQs

Taco Bell’s incorporation of Apple Pay showcases its commitment to modernising customer experience. Below are some frequently asked questions about both franchises:

Does Taco Bell take tap-to-pay?

Taco Bell accepts tap-to-pay through several methods, including Google Pay, Apple Pay and Mastercard PayPass.

Does Taco Bell take cash?

Although the company has embraced modern payment methods, it still has its traditional cash payer in mind. Cash payment is applied at the majority of Taco Bell locations.

Does Taco Bell take Google Pay?

Taco Bell accepts Google Pay as a digital wallet option. You can, therefore, use your Android device to complete the payment transaction.

Taco Bell Resort Menu at The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort in Palm Springs, California. Photo: Erik Voake

Source: Getty Images

Where is Apple Pay accepted?

As documented by Square, Foot Locker, Chick-fil-A, Staples, Starbucks, and McDonald's are among the many US stores that accept Apple Pay.

Which businesses do not accept Apple Pay?

Now that most businesses widely accept Apple Pay, it is natural to assume that you will use this payment option for your Amazon shipping. However, Amazon, along with Walmart, Home Depot and Arby’s, does not accept this mode of payment.

This article answers the many searches for ‘’Does Taco Bell take Apple Pay?’’ Now that you know the contactless payment mode is accepted in exchange for your Chalupa Supreme or Chicken Quesadilla, you are a tap or glance away from satisfying that craving!

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Which stores accept Identity cards for shopping in South Africa?

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about the stores that accept Identity cards for shopping. Identity is one of the leading fashion brands in South Africa.

Identity currently operates under the Truworths International Retail Group alongside other brands like YDE and Uzzi. Check the article for more on which stores will allow you to use your Identity card to shop.

Source: Briefly News