Does Costco take Apple Pay? Payment options explained

Does Costco take Apple Pay?

Costco Wholesale Corporation is a popular membership-based warehouse club known for its grocery offerings. It also offers savings on gas, electronics, clothing, and more. Costco warehouses nationwide provide various payment options. Members can use any Visa card, including Citi's Costco Anywhere Visa Card, to make purchases.

Does Costco take Apple Pay?

Costco does accept Apple Pay at most of its locations, including in-store purchases, at the food court, and at Costco gas stations. However, to use Apple Pay, it must be linked to a Visa card, as Costco primarily accepts Visa for Apple Pay transactions. Other card networks, like MasterCard or American Express, are not supported for Apple Pay at Costco.

How to add Costco to Apple Pay

You do not add Costco directly to Apple Pay, but you can link a Visa card (required for Costco) to your Apple Wallet. Here is a simple guide on how to use Apple Pay at Costco.

Step 1: Open the Wallet app on your iPhone. Step 2: Tap the “+” icon to add a card. Step 3: Follow the prompts to scan your Visa card or manually enter the details. Step 4: Verify your card with your bank if required and that it is ready to use at Costco.

Costco facts and ratings

According to Capterra, Apple Pay has a rating of 4.7/5. One of their satisfied customers left a review:

Overall Apple Pay is a life saver, and the fact I can organize my cards and purchases in one place is incredible.

Benefits of using Apple Pay at Costco

Using Apple Pay at Costco offers several benefits, including:

Convenience : With just a tap of your device, you can quickly complete transactions, whether shopping in-store, online, or at the gas station.

: With just a tap of your device, you can quickly complete transactions, whether shopping in-store, online, or at the gas station. Security : Apple Pay uses tokenisation and encryption to keep your card details safe, and biometric authentication (Face ID or Touch ID) adds an extra layer of protection.

: Apple Pay uses tokenisation and encryption to keep your card details safe, and biometric authentication (Face ID or Touch ID) adds an extra layer of protection. Privacy : Apple does not store or share your card details, providing more privacy during transactions.

: Apple does not store or share your card details, providing more privacy during transactions. Contactless Payments : Perfect for avoiding physical contact, beneficial during busy or public times.

: Perfect for avoiding physical contact, beneficial during busy or public times. Rewards : Using a rewards-based card (like a Costco Visa), you can still earn rewards using Apple Pay.

: Using a rewards-based card (like a Costco Visa), you can still earn rewards using Apple Pay. Integration : It works seamlessly across Apple devices, so you can use it on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac for a unified payment experience.

: It works seamlessly across Apple devices, so you can use it on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac for a unified payment experience. Speed: Payments are processed quickly, which can be particularly helpful during busy times.

Other accepted Costco forms of payment

According to Costco Wholesale Corporation, the warehouse offers a variety of payment options to make your shopping experience easier. In addition to Apple Pay and Visa cards, there are other methods you can use to pay at their warehouses and online. Here is a look at the other accepted payment methods at Costco.

Visa Cards : All Visa credit and debit cards are accepted at Costco warehouses and gas stations.

: All Visa credit and debit cards are accepted at Costco warehouses and gas stations. Most PIN-Based Debit/ATM Cards : Accepted for payment when linked to a Visa network like STAR, NYCE, or PULSE or with a PIN.

: Accepted for payment when linked to a Visa network like STAR, NYCE, or PULSE or with a PIN. Cash : Accepted at most locations for in-store purchases.

: Accepted at most locations for in-store purchases. Costco Shop Cards (gift cards) : These reloadable gift cards can be used in-store or online.

: These reloadable gift cards can be used in-store or online. EBT Cards : These are accepted for eligible food purchases at Costco warehouses.

: These are accepted for eligible food purchases at Costco warehouses. Mobile Payment (NFC): Includes contactless payments like Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay when linked to a Visa card.

Costco's online payment methods

Costco offers multiple payment methods for online shopping, making it easy to complete your purchase. They include:

Visa

Mastercard

Discover (including JCB and Diners Club cards)

Most PIN-Based Debit/ATM Cards

Costco Shop Cards (gift cards)

U.S. Costco Gas Stations

Costco gas stations in the U.S. offer several convenient payment options for fuelling up. Some of the accepted payment methods include.

All Visa Cards

Costco Shop Cards

Most PIN-based Debit/ATM Cards

Apple Pay

The Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi

Costco.com

Costco.com also offers flexible payment options to ensure a smooth online shopping experience:

All Visa Cards

MasterCard

Costco Shop Cards

Visa

Most PIN-based Debit/ATM Cards

Apple Pay

The Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi

Frequently asked questions

Apple Pay has become a popular mobile payment method, offering convenience and security to users. Here are the most common questions and answers to help you shop easily.

Can you use Apple Pay at Costco in-store?

You can use Apple Pay at Costco in-store, but only if your Apple Pay is linked to a Visa card. Other card networks, like MasterCard or AmEx, are not supported for Apple Pay transactions at Costco.

Can you pay with a phone at Costco?

You can pay with your phone at Costco, but only if it is linked to a Visa card. If your payment method is a Visa card, you can use Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay for in-store contactless payments.

What type of payment does Costco take?

Costco accepts Visa cards, Costco Shop Cards, debit/ATM cards, cash, personal checks, EBT cards, and mobile payments like Apple Pay (with Visa). For online orders, MasterCard, Discover, and AmEx are also accepted.

Does Costco Gas take Apple Pay?

Costco gas stations accept Apple Pay. You can use Apple Pay to make contactless payments at the pump with your iPhone, Apple Watch, or other Apple devices.

How do you add a credit card to a digital Costco membership card?

Adding your credit card to your digital Costco membership card makes shopping even more convenient. Follow these simple steps to link your card and streamline your checkout experience.

Make sure you are connected to the internet. Sign in to the mobile app and open your Digital Membership Card. Select 'Add Payment'. Enter your Costco Anywhere Visa Card’s Expiration Date, CVV and ZIP Code. Tap Save.

You may be asked to verify your card by following these steps:

Select a method to receive a verification code, then select Continue. Enter the verification code that’s sent to you, then select Continue.

Does Costco take Apple Pay? Costco supports modern payment options like Apple Pay, allowing quick, contactless transactions. Customers can use Apple Pay in-store, at the food court, and at Costco gas stations.

