Job opportunities for drivers have become so competitive, and they demand a lot more than just having a driving license. For the transport and logistic companies hiring, it is part of the requirement to have on-job training to get the requisite skills needed in that field. One of the key requirements is the code 14 learnership. But, what is code 14? This article has a complete list of code 14 opportunities and how to get a driving learnership.

Code 14 learnership offers a unique opportunity to get on-the-job training that equips you to become a part of the country’s workforce. Code 14 is a license that can enable you to secure employment with logistic companies for their operations. So, what are some of the learnership opportunities available in 2022? Find out here!

List of code 14 learnership opportunities 2022

How do I get a learnership for code 14? For you to qualify for this program, you should have a license. You mainly need to have a code 14 license, which qualifies you to drive codes 8, 10, and EB vehicles. Below are some of the companies that offer these opportunities. After that, the applicants can select the right company to train with.

1. Transnet Company

Transnet Company is based in South Africa, offering a wide range of construction management, building services, and general contracting. Currently, the company is offering code 14 learnerships for applicants in South Africa. The opportunities available are for safety officers, forklift operators, fitter turners, welders, and general workers.

To qualify for these positions, you need to be a citizen of South Africa, have a driver’s license code 14 with personal development plan (PDP) skills, a great attitude, and excellent time management skills.

2. Unitrans

This is a public and commercial transportation company based in South Arica. Unitrans has been in operation for years now, offering trusted and reliable transport services. Their successful track record is credited to their solid forward management, ethics, and good management structure. In addition, their high revenues enable the company to offer significant benefits to their drivers and other staff members.

How do you get a learnership at Unitrans?

Thanks to their many partnerships with logistics companies, there is always a great need for truck drivers. This, in return, increases their haulage jobs.

If you think you have what it take for this opportunity, contact the nearest Unitrans office.

3. Manline

Manline is a diversified transport group offering smart transport solutions throughout South Africa. Having started in 1998 with only five trucks, today, the company boasts more than 400 vehicles from 8 depots in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Manline learnership 2022 opportunities are available for those with code 14 licenses and whose age is 22 or older. In addition, they need to have a clear criminal record and to read and write in English.

Applicants also need time flexibility as they must work during weekends. The good part of the program is that you will learn and get paid at the same time.

4. Imperial Logistics

Imperial Logistics is an African-focused provider of integrated market access and logistic solutions, ranked among the top-tier global logistics providers and top-tier global logistics providers. They major in the following key industries: automotive, chemicals, healthcare, and consumer and industrial commodities. They deliver products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets.

5. SPAR

SPAR is a Dutch multinational that provides branding, supplies and support services for independently owned and operated retail food stores. Although it was established in the Netherlands, it has spread its winds in 48 countries, operating more than 13,500 stores.

Currently, SPAR offers opportunities for young individuals who desire to have a legitimate National Certificate in Freight Handling.

Below are the minimum requirements for SPAR code 14 learnership opportunities:

At least one year of experience in the truck driving field.

Holding a Grade 12 certificate with crucial subjects in English and Maths.

No prior learnership in the field of transport and warehousing.

Has a legitimate professional driving permit.

Has a valid EC license.

Not employed at the time of application.

To register, go online and send your most recent and updated CV using their email address.

What does a truck driver earn in South Africa?

Data sourced from Indeed shows that the base salary for a truck driver is close to R10,324 per month in South Africa – or roughly R124,000 a year. However, comparative salary data from Payscale shows that the average pay is slightly lower at R98,225 a year, or R8,185 a month.

Above are the code 14 learnership opportunities. They represent some of the most exciting opportunities to enhance your skills and establish a great driving career. You will also stand a chance of working with some of the reputable transport and logistics companies in South Africa and beyond.

