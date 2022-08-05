Top 10 cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa 2022 | The lowest service cost

Which SUV is the cheapest to maintain in South Africa? Almost everybody needs a car for their different needs, and SUVs have become popular owing to their many benefits. They have the power and ruggedness to take on the dynamic terrain of the country's bushlands and the elegance and compactness of city life. This article has the 10 cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa in 2022.

What is the cheapest but most reliable SUV? The high demand for the cheapest SUV in South Africa in 2022 is surging, and car manufacturers are meeting that demand with a flurry of new products, giving consumers many choices across a broad price range. With the tough economic times, consumers are looking for the cheapest SUV to maintain in South Africa without compromising quality.

Top 10 affordable SUV cars in South Africa

Are you looking forward to buying a cheap SUV that is easy to maintain? Look no further. The list below has the best value-for-money SUV South Africa has to offer. They are not only cheap to maintain but also stylish and practical, and they are taking the market by storm. See the list below:

1. Mahindra KUV

What is the most reliable SUV in South Africa? Mahindra KUV tops the list as the cheapest SUV in South Africa. It costs as low as R156, 995. The vehicle is also cheap to maintain and built to last. Moreover, it has essentials like dual airbags, ABS brakes, power steering and aircon.

2. Haval H1

Formerly the Great Wall Haval M4, the Haval H1 is a subcompact SUV produced by the Chinese manufacturers Great Wall. This rugged-looking car is ideal for tackling the bushes and rough trails but also looks great in the driveways of the city. It costs around R189,900, and its spare parts are cheap and readily available.

3. BAIC X25

Also called Senova X25, this car has a modern exterior that meets its stylish interior. Besides, it is sporty and comfortable with dual colour hubs and red callipers. It comes with an attractive price tag of R219,900. It is a great choice for women, a new couple or a family with growing children. It is very stable on the road, adding more enjoyment to your driving experience.

4. Mahindra Thar

This is a 4-wheel Drive Utility Vehicle that closely resembles a Jeep Wrangler. It costs around R222,995 and is cheap to maintain. From a bare-boned off-roader to a desirable modern terrain tamer that meets more than just one need, the all-new Thar has is worth it! The spare parts are readily available and cost very little.

5. Mahindra TUV 300

The TUV is the only seven-seater and body-on-frame SUV in its segment. Its soft ride quality is a great thing, which adds to its rugged appeal. It is powered by a refined diesel motor and has a big spacious cabin that gives you a proper SUV experience. Moreover, it goes for R323 and 995, and its parts are cheap and readily available.

6. Renault Captur

This is a subcompact crossover manufactured by the French automaker Renault. This car offers a perfect blend of style, practicality and efficiency. Which SUV has the lowest service cost? The car costs just R236,900 and is one of the cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa.

7. JMC Landwind

A turbocharged 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine power the Landwind. It offers excellent space, and its price positioning of R241,990 is very competitive. Therefore, if you need a medium-sized family car with more than adequate power, this could be just the car you have been looking for.

8. GWM H5

The vehicle was launched in SA towards the end of 2011. During an Australian ANCAP crash test in 2010, the GWM H5 scored an impressive 4-star safety rating, making it very safe. It is also comfortable due to its size and large luggage compartment features. It comes with a price tag of R244,900 and is easier to maintain than expected.

9. Honda CR-V

This vehicle is ideal in terms of reliability and cheap running costs. Nothing major ever goes wrong, and the replacement parts are cheap, readily available and of excellent quality. It goes for R573,900.

10. Mazda CX-3

The car is manufactured in Japan and is the only SUV designed with a sense of timeless beauty. It remains a preference for many thanks to its bold exterior style, upscale cabin, and ease of driving. It also delivers an impressive mix of power and fuel efficiency to take your driving experience to a new level. It costs around 379,000.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are the frequently asked questions about the cheapest cars to maintain.

1. Which is the best compact SUV in South Africa?

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the best mini SUV in South Africa. Its reliability, affordability and widely available spare parts make it an appealing all-around car.

2. What is the best SUV to buy in South Africa?

Some of the best models to consider at different price points include the Nissan Patrol, Toyota Landcruiser 200, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Honda C-RV, and Nissan Magnite.

3. Which SUV will last longest?

Toyotas and full-size SUVs are the longest-lasting vehicles, most likely to reach 500,000 miles or more.

4. What is a very reliable SUV?

The Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota 4Runner, and Honda CR-V have earned the title of the most reliable SUVs by outlasting newer nameplates and models. These models have been around for decades, and they continue to deliver incredible reliability.

5. Is Scorpio expensive to maintain?

The estimated maintenance cost of Mahindra Scorpio for 5 years is Rs 18,974. The first service after 5000 km, the second after 10000 km and the third after 20000 km are free of cost.

6. Which is the most reliable car in South Africa?

Toyota is the most reliable vehicle brand in South Africa – easily beating its rivals. This is according to the top auto 2021 Automotive Survey, which saw 1,459 TopAuto readers answer a range of motoring questions.

7. Which car brand has the least problems?

Buick, owned by General Motors (GM), is the highest-ranking brand with the fewest problems; Buick scored 139 problems per 100 vehicles.

The cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa have the perfect balance of utility, affordability, reliability, and fuel consumption. These cars will give you optimal service and value for your money. So, get one today and enjoy a great driving experience!

