Best female drow names and meanings: top picks for D&D fans
Drows, also known as deep elves, night elves, or dark elves, are dark-skinned and a white-haired subrace of elves. They are playable characters in the 5th edition of D&D and depicted as outcasts from elven society struggling to survive in a harsh and unforgiving underworld. So, what are good female drow names?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Drow names have deep meanings that reflect the character's personality, traits, or destiny. Even though drow are termed evil, they tend to diverge from their wrongdoings by engaging in good deeds and dabbling in adventurous activities.
Best female drow names and meanings
Drow names contain some harsher-sounding elements, distinguishing them from the other elven names. They also have a unique charm, often hinting at mysterious or top traits. Below is a list of the best female drow names and their meanings:
|Female drow names
|Meaning
|Adira
|One with strength
|Althea
|Power to heal
|Maelyra
|Moonlit enigma
|Beatrix
|One who often travels
|Quelyra
|Unseen huntress
|Szordara
|Dark phantom
|Talara
|Shadow reaper
|Bhaelara
|Dark sentinel
|Quorindra
|Master of stealth
|Uldara
|Night's bane
|Xena
|A warrior princess
- Adira: One with strength
- Aimilios: From ancient Greek, meaning strength
- Akoraa: The queen of destruction
- Phaelindra: Veil of death
- Rhaelindra: Silent sentinel
- Xundra: Cloaked reaper
- Alaunaca: An influential expert
- Althea: Power to heal
- Aelira: Shadow whisper
- Belthara: Dark enchantress
- Elara: Midnight guardian
- Anath: The ancient warrior and goddess's name means the answer
- Angaer: Rewarded by blood
- Lirael: Shadow weaver
- Maelyra: Moonlit enigma
- Nylith: Dark sorceress
- Antigone: A vigorous warrior worthy of one's parents
- Ardulaeth: Divine and luxury
- Artemis: A wild and famous goddess
- Asuilo: Meaning to seek asylum
- Baedaeth: Fate and luxury
- Balafae: The Burning Slayer
- Beatrix: One who often travels
- Briana: Meaning virtuous one
- Burearra: The mighty queen
- Olathra: Eternal night
- Quelyra: Unseen huntress
- Aelindra: Night phantom
- Bryndara: Dark sentinel
- Caelara: Enigmatic protector
- Celessaryn: The paradise
- Chalaste: The bearer
- Cheliberra: The path with poison
- Draupadi: The fierce goddess, Kali, and means the emerged daughter
- Ebba: Meaning the strength of an animal
- Edrei: A strong woman
- Elfrida: Meaning the elf power
- Freya: Meaning last of the travellers
- Khaeldara: Night's fury
- Lorithra: Shadow enforcer
- Maelindra: Enigmatic knight
- Olvara: Midnight Slayer
- Szordaera: Silent executioner
- Talindra: Dark enchanter
- Ulthara: Wielder of shadows
- Phaelithra: Veil of Darkness
- Quorindra: Master of stealth
- Szordara: Dark phantom
- Talara: Shadow reaper
- Faelithra: Whispering assassin
- Ghaelindra: Silent protector
- Ilvara: Dark watcher
- Uldora: Nightblade
- Gesa: Meaning the strength of the spear
- Hel: Meaning the priestess of the underworld
- Isa: Meaning the strong-willed
- Eldara: Mysterious enchantress
- Kiarithra: Vengeful spirit
- Lorashra: Keeper of the Abyss
- Maelyndra: Enigmatic Slayer
- Nylindra: Shadow knight
- Lorthara: Shadow knight
- Nylindra: Keeper of night
- Olrithra: Midnight Phantom
- Ilrithra: Dark protector
- Jhaelindra: Veiled assassin
- Kaimana: The most robust female name, meaning one who has power over the ocean
- Kundalakesi: A powerful woman with curly hair
- Lenna: The princess with the heart of a lion
- Aelithra: Whispering phantom
- Bhaelara: Dark sentinel
- Ylvara: Shadow walker
- Zhaeldra: Eternal veil
- Louhi: The Finnish goddess who created the nine deadly diseases like the plague and cancer
- Minerva: Meaning the intellectual one
- Morrigan: Refers to three supernatural and powerful women representing death, battles, and sovereignty.
- Namah: A female type of demon
- Tefnut: Egyptian goddess who spits water
- Xena: A warrior princess
- Zayada: The one with too much power
- Quarindra: Master of illusions
- Rhovara: Silent huntress
- Szorna: Dark reaper
- Haldara: Keeper of shadows
- Illythia: Veil of night
- Jhaeldra: Dark mistress
- Kiarith: Silent assassin
- Uldara: Night's bane
- Vaelyndra: Blood knight
- Yldara Shadow's: Path
- Zarlindra: Eternal Darkness
- Vaelindra: Blood reaver
- Durnithra: Midnight guardian
Drow surnames
These dark elves use these names as their last names. These include:
- Aleanana: Keeper
- Arabtyl: Mistress of shadows
- Argith: Ambition or striving for power
- Beltaulur: Related to crafting or skill
- Blaerabban: Mystery or enigma
- Dhalmass: Dominance and control
- Dhunnistyn: Dominion of shadows
- Dhunnyl: Serpent's whisper
- Doavae: Manipulation of fate and destiny
- Faertala: Beauty or allure
- Blundyth: Resilience or strength
- Chaulssin: Connection to a particular city or region in the Underdark
- Chaulssin: Forgotten Citadel
- Abaeir: Dark or hidden place
- Abbylan: A sense of unity or cooperation among family members
- A'Dararn: Night's legacy
- Coborel: Elegance or refinement
- Cormrael: Spider's web
- Daevion'lyr: Dance of shadows
- Dalael: Sorrowful bloodline
- Daluan: Misfortune
- Delyl: Mysteries
- Despzynge: Legacy
- Filifar: Nature
- Glannath: Water or the sea
- Kilsek: Silent blade
- Lueltond: Ancient heritage
- Nenna: Hidden truths
- Glaurach: Darkness
- Helviiryn: Health or well-being
- Hunzrin: Clever
- Hyluil: Moonlit elegance
- Ilaleztice: Dark destiny
- Illistyn: Eternal ambition
- Kilani: Loyalty and honour
How do drow names work?
A drow name often follows some patterns before coming up with the full name. They are superstitious, believing in using names similar to their gods.
Is a drow an elf?
Drow, also called dark elves, are a subterranean race of elves. Forgotten Realms states they are noted for their cruelty and powerful magic.
Are females drow stronger?
Females are the dominant gender among the drow and are more potent than males. Thus, drow female names ought to be spectacular and feminine yet powerful. However, there is no average height difference between them.
Can drow characters have tattoos?
Drows sometimes have tribal tattoos inked onto their skin. As per Fandom, Drows that do not have tattoos are usually Drow born in the Mythic Realm.
Above are the best female drow names and meanings to choose from. If you are a fantasy gamer and find it hard to look for names for DnD drow, rest assured you will find an exciting name above.
READ ALSO: Top black female anime characters you need to see
Briefly.co.za published an article about the top black female anime characters you need to know. Anime is a style of animation that originated in Japan and has become popular worldwide. It covers genres such as action, romance, science fiction, fantasy, horror, and a slice of life.
Anime can cover many themes, and its art style varies significantly, ranging from colourful and vibrant to more subdued and realistic. Discover the most popular black female anime characters.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.