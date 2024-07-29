Best female drow names and meanings: top picks for D&D fans

Drows, also known as deep elves, night elves, or dark elves, are dark-skinned and a white-haired subrace of elves. They are playable characters in the 5th edition of D&D and depicted as outcasts from elven society struggling to survive in a harsh and unforgiving underworld. So, what are good female drow names?

Drow names have deep meanings that reflect the character's personality, traits, or destiny. Even though drow are termed evil, they tend to diverge from their wrongdoings by engaging in good deeds and dabbling in adventurous activities.

Best female drow names and meanings

Drow names contain some harsher-sounding elements, distinguishing them from the other elven names. They also have a unique charm, often hinting at mysterious or top traits. Below is a list of the best female drow names and their meanings:

Female drow names Meaning Adira One with strength Althea Power to heal Maelyra Moonlit enigma Beatrix One who often travels Quelyra Unseen huntress Szordara Dark phantom Talara Shadow reaper Bhaelara Dark sentinel Quorindra Master of stealth Uldara Night's bane Xena A warrior princess

Adira : One with strength

: One with strength Aimilios : From ancient Greek, meaning strength

: From ancient Greek, meaning strength Akoraa : The queen of destruction

: The queen of destruction Phaelindra : Veil of death

: Veil of death Rhaelindra : Silent sentinel

: Silent sentinel Xundra : Cloaked reaper

: Cloaked reaper Alaunaca : An influential expert

: An influential expert Althea : Power to heal

: Power to heal Aelira : Shadow whisper

: Shadow whisper Belthara : Dark enchantress

: Dark enchantress Elara : Midnight guardian

: Midnight guardian Anath: The ancient warrior and goddess's name means the answer

Angaer : Rewarded by blood

: Rewarded by blood Lirael : Shadow weaver

: Shadow weaver Maelyra : Moonlit enigma

: Moonlit enigma Nylith : Dark sorceress

: Dark sorceress Antigone: A vigorous warrior worthy of one's parents

A vigorous warrior worthy of one's parents Ardulaeth : Divine and luxury

: Divine and luxury Artemis: A wild and famous goddess

A wild and famous goddess Asuilo: Meaning to seek asylum

Meaning to seek asylum Baedaeth : Fate and luxury

: Fate and luxury Balafae: The Burning Slayer

The Burning Slayer Beatrix : One who often travels

: One who often travels Briana : Meaning virtuous one

: Meaning virtuous one Burearra: The mighty queen

The mighty queen Olathra : Eternal night

: Eternal night Quelyra: Unseen huntress

Unseen huntress Aelindra: Night phantom

Night phantom Bryndara: Dark sentinel

Dark sentinel Caelara : Enigmatic protector

: Enigmatic protector Celessaryn : The paradise

: The paradise Chalaste : The bearer

: The bearer Cheliberra : The path with poison

: The path with poison Draupadi : The fierce goddess, Kali, and means the emerged daughter

: The fierce goddess, Kali, and means the emerged daughter Ebba: Meaning the strength of an animal

Meaning the strength of an animal Edrei: A strong woman

A strong woman Elfrida : Meaning the elf power

: Meaning the elf power Freya : Meaning last of the travellers

: Meaning last of the travellers Khaeldara : Night's fury

: Night's fury Lorithra : Shadow enforcer

: Shadow enforcer Maelindra: Enigmatic knight

Olvara: Midnight Slayer

Midnight Slayer Szordaera: Silent executioner

Silent executioner Talindra : Dark enchanter

: Dark enchanter Ulthara : Wielder of shadows

: Wielder of shadows Phaelithra: Veil of Darkness

Veil of Darkness Quorindra: Master of stealth

Master of stealth Szordara : Dark phantom

: Dark phantom Talara : Shadow reaper

: Shadow reaper Faelithra : Whispering assassin

: Whispering assassin Ghaelindra: Silent protector

Silent protector Ilvara: Dark watcher

Dark watcher Uldora : Nightblade

: Nightblade Gesa : Meaning the strength of the spear

: Meaning the strength of the spear Hel : Meaning the priestess of the underworld

: Meaning the priestess of the underworld Isa : Meaning the strong-willed

: Meaning the strong-willed Eldara : Mysterious enchantress

: Mysterious enchantress Kiarithra: Vengeful spirit

Vengeful spirit Lorashra: Keeper of the Abyss

Keeper of the Abyss Maelyndra : Enigmatic Slayer

: Enigmatic Slayer Nylindra: Shadow knight

Shadow knight Lorthara : Shadow knight

: Shadow knight Nylindra : Keeper of night

: Keeper of night Olrithra : Midnight Phantom

: Midnight Phantom Ilrithra : Dark protector

: Dark protector Jhaelindra : Veiled assassin

: Veiled assassin Kaimana: The most robust female name, meaning one who has power over the ocean

The most robust female name, meaning one who has power over the ocean Kundalakesi: A powerful woman with curly hair

A powerful woman with curly hair Lenna: The princess with the heart of a lion

The princess with the heart of a lion Aelithra : Whispering phantom

: Whispering phantom Bhaelara: Dark sentinel

Dark sentinel Ylvara: Shadow walker

Shadow walker Zhaeldra: Eternal veil

Louhi: The Finnish goddess who created the nine deadly diseases like the plague and cancer

The Finnish goddess who created the nine deadly diseases like the plague and cancer Minerva: Meaning the intellectual one

Meaning the intellectual one Morrigan: Refers to three supernatural and powerful women representing death, battles, and sovereignty.

Refers to three supernatural and powerful women representing death, battles, and sovereignty. Namah : A female type of demon

: A female type of demon Tefnut: Egyptian goddess who spits water

Egyptian goddess who spits water Xena: A warrior princess

A warrior princess Zayada: The one with too much power

The one with too much power Quarindra: Master of illusions

Master of illusions Rhovara: Silent huntress

Silent huntress Szorna : Dark reaper

: Dark reaper Haldara : Keeper of shadows

: Keeper of shadows Illythia: Veil of night

Veil of night Jhaeldra: Dark mistress

Dark mistress Kiarith: Silent assassin

Silent assassin Uldara: Night's bane

Night's bane Vaelyndra: Blood knight

Blood knight Yldara Shadow's: Path

Path Zarlindra: Eternal Darkness

Eternal Darkness Vaelindra: Blood reaver

Blood reaver Durnithra: Midnight guardian

Drow surnames

These dark elves use these names as their last names. These include:

Aleanana : Keeper

: Keeper Arabtyl: Mistress of shadows

Mistress of shadows Argith: Ambition or striving for power

Ambition or striving for power Beltaulur: Related to crafting or skill

Related to crafting or skill Blaerabban: Mystery or enigma

Mystery or enigma Dhalmass: Dominance and control

Dominance and control Dhunnistyn : Dominion of shadows

: Dominion of shadows Dhunnyl: Serpent's whisper

Serpent's whisper Doavae: Manipulation of fate and destiny

Manipulation of fate and destiny Faertala : Beauty or allure

: Beauty or allure Blundyth : Resilience or strength

: Resilience or strength Chaulssin : Connection to a particular city or region in the Underdark

: Connection to a particular city or region in the Underdark Chaulssin : Forgotten Citadel

: Forgotten Citadel Abaeir: Dark or hidden place

Dark or hidden place Abbylan: A sense of unity or cooperation among family members

A sense of unity or cooperation among family members A'Dararn: Night's legacy

Night's legacy Coborel: Elegance or refinement

Elegance or refinement Cormrael: Spider's web

Spider's web Daevion'lyr: Dance of shadows

Dance of shadows Dalael: Sorrowful bloodline

Sorrowful bloodline Daluan: Misfortune

Misfortune Delyl: Mysteries

Mysteries Despzynge: Legacy

Legacy Filifar: Nature

Nature Glannath: Water or the sea

Water or the sea Kilsek : Silent blade

: Silent blade Lueltond: Ancient heritage

Ancient heritage Nenna: Hidden truths

Hidden truths Glaurach: Darkness

Darkness Helviiryn: Health or well-being

Health or well-being Hunzrin : Clever

: Clever Hyluil: Moonlit elegance

Moonlit elegance Ilaleztice: Dark destiny

Dark destiny Illistyn: Eternal ambition

Eternal ambition Kilani: Loyalty and honour

How do drow names work?

A drow name often follows some patterns before coming up with the full name. They are superstitious, believing in using names similar to their gods.

Is a drow an elf?

Drow, also called dark elves, are a subterranean race of elves. Forgotten Realms states they are noted for their cruelty and powerful magic.

Are females drow stronger?

Females are the dominant gender among the drow and are more potent than males. Thus, drow female names ought to be spectacular and feminine yet powerful. However, there is no average height difference between them.

Can drow characters have tattoos?

Drows sometimes have tribal tattoos inked onto their skin. As per Fandom, Drows that do not have tattoos are usually Drow born in the Mythic Realm.

Above are the best female drow names and meanings to choose from. If you are a fantasy gamer and find it hard to look for names for DnD drow, rest assured you will find an exciting name above.

