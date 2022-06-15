A-Z exhaustive list of the LazyTown cast | Where are they today?

LazyTown was one of the most-watched children’s television musical series of the 2000s. The Icelandic show received widespread critical acclaim for encouraging viewers to lead a healthy lifestyle. Where are members of the LazyTown cast now?

LazyTown plot revolves around a pink-haired girl (Stephanie) who moves to Lazy town to live with her uncle, Mayor Meanswell. She is perplexed to learn that the town’s inhabitants are lazy. She tries to teach the residents the benefits of physical activity with the help of Sportacus, but their plans are often ruined by Robbie Rotten.

LazyTown cast

LazyTown children’s series ran for four seasons from 2004 to 2014. The first two seasons were aired on Nickelodeon, while seasons 3 and 4 were aired on Sprout. The show has been dubbed in more than 30 languages and aired in over 180 nations. Here are all the LazyTown characters and where they are today.

1. Amanda Maddock as Trixie (Season 1 puppetry)

Amanda Maddock is a Los Angeles-based puppeteer, builder, and artist. She has worked on various television, film, and theatre projects, including The Muppets (2015), The Happytime Murders (2018), Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017), Crank Yankers (2019), and It’s a Big Big World (2005 and 2009).

2. Aymee Garcia as Trixie (Seasons 3 and 4)

Aymee Garcia is an American puppeteer and actress with extensive experience in film, television shows, and theatre work. She currently works with Los Angeles-based The Jim Henson Company as a puppeteer. Aymee previously worked in Shrek the Musical as Mama Bear, Avenue Q Broadway musical as Mrs Thistletwat, and It’s a Big Big World as Smooch.

3. Chloe Lang as Stephanie (Season 3 and 4)

Chloe Lang was born on 14th November 2001 in Connecticut, United States. She replaced Juliana Mauriello in LazyTown seasons 3 and 4 as Stephanie. The actress has since appeared in other films and shows, including Harper’s First Kiss (2018) and Mask Face (2011). The actress and dancer is also active on TikTok.

4. Chris Knowings as Pixel (Several episodes of season 2)

Chris Knowings was born on 25th February 1980 in The Bronx, New York. He is the twin brother of actress Christy Knowings. The actor is currently playing the role of Ronald in Nature Cat. He has appeared in many other projects, including Sesame Street and Taina.

5. David Matthew Feldman as Mayor Milford Meanswell

David Matthew Feldman was born on 13th May 1973 in Long Island, New York. He went to Amherst College and currently works as a writer and puppeteer for children’s theatre and television. Besides LazyTown, David has worked on numerous other projects, including Corn, Between the Lions, The American Astronaut, Crank Yankers, and Oh Noah!

6. Guðmundur Þór Kárason as Ziggy/The Rooster

Guðmundur Þór Kárason was born on 14th June 1974 in Retjavík, Iceland. He is a puppet designer and puppeteer known for LazyTown and Eurovision Song Contest. He established Wit Puppets in Iceland in 1994 and co-founded LTS Garðbær Studios in 2004.

7. Heather Asch as Trixie (puppetry and voice in select episodes)

Heather Asch was born on 28th May 1966 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. She is a professional puppeteer, puppet designer, and voice-over artist. Heather has worked for several top companies such as Nickelodeon, Disney, The Jim Henson Company, and Sesame Workshop. Some of the projects she has worked on are Sesame Street, It’s a Big Big World, Nick Jr, Oobi, Bosom Buddies, and The Wubbulous World of Dr Seuss. She is currently the executive director at No Strings Productions.

8. Jodi Eichelberger as Stingy

Jodi Blair Eichelberger was born on 28th December 1970 in Portland, Oregon, United States. The Brooklyn-based actor and puppeteer has performed and created numerous stage shows. He has worked on projects like the Avenue Q musical, Story Story Night, and The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland.

9. Julianna Rose Mauriello as Stephanie (Seasons 1 and 2)

Julianna Rose Mauriello was born on 26th May 1991 in Irvington, New York. She was 13 when she appeared on LazyTown and later starred in The Doc Files. She also has several theatre credits, such as The Nutcracker, Gypsy: A Musical Fable with Bernadette Peters, and Oklahoma! Julianna left acting to focus on her studies and has a degree in Occupational Therapy from Colombia University.

10. Julie Westwood as Bessie Busybody/Pixel puppetry/Stingy

Julie Westwood was born on 21st October 1952 in Bolton, Lancashire, England. The voice actress and puppeteer has worked on several projects, including The Furchester Hotel, The Hoobs, Fully Booked, Fireman Sam, The Basil Brush Show, It’s a Big Big World, and others. She works both in the UK and the USA.

11. Kobie Powell as Pixel (Seasons 1 and 2)

Kobie Amin Powell was born on 26th November 1973 in Waukegan, Illinois, USA. The voice actor has been in several projects, including Celebrity Deathmatch, Naked City, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Kobie took a break from acting in 2006.

12. Lorraine Parsloe as Ziggy

Lorraine Parsloe is an English voice actress born in 1962 in Gloucestershire, England. Apart from LazyTown, the actress has appeared in several other projects, including Max & Ruby and LazyTown Extra.

13. Magnús Scheving as Sportacus

Magnús Scheving was born on 10th November 1964 in Reyjkavík, Iceland. He is an actor, writer, model, producer, athlete, and businessman. He created and directed LazyTown and also starred in it as Sportacus. He has written several bestselling books for children. Magnús also co-owns ROK restaurant, which is based in Reykjavík.

14. Matthías Matthíasson as Sportacus (singing voice)

Matthías Matthíasson is an Icelandic rock musician and the lead vocalist of the tribute band, Sjonni’s Friends. He has appeared in several musicals, such as Hair and Jesus Christ Superstar.

15. Noel MacNeal as Pixel (Season 1)

Noel MacNeal is an American actor, director, writer, and puppeteer born on 15th September 1961 in Harlem, New York. He appeared in one episode of LazyTown season 1 as Pixel. Noel has an extensive entertainment resume with numerous children’s film and television show credits. He is currently working on his memoir, which is expected to be published in October 2022.

16. Ronald Binion as Pixel

Ronald Binion is an American puppeteer known for his work in LazyTown, Pippin Broadway Musical, The Book of Pooh, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. He has been working with the Jim Henson Company.

17. Sarah Burgess as Stingy/Trixie

Sarah Burgess is an actress, puppeteer, and vocal artist born on 7th June 1970. She played Trixie in the LazyTown TV series and Stingy in the show’s UK version. Her recent work is the role of Phoebe Furchester-Fuzz in The Sesame Street spin-off, The Furchester Hotel. Her other credits include The Sleeping Beauty, The Frog Prince, The Talkative Tortoise, Fantastic Mr Fox, Bunny Town, and others.

18. Stefán Karl Stefánsson as Robbie Rotten

Stefán Karl Stefánsson was an Icelandic actor and singer known for his Robbie Rotten antagonist role in LazyTown. He was born on 10th July 1975 in Hafnarfjörður, Iceland and passed away on 21st August 2018 at 43 after losing the battle to bile duct cancer.

Was LazyTown cancelled?

The show’s last episode was aired in October 2014, but it is not clear if it will return for a fifth season. The first two seasons were aired on Nickelodeon, while seasons 3 and 4 were aired on Sprout after Turner Europe acquired LazyTown Entertainment.

Why is it called LazyTown?

The town’s inhabitants are lazy. Stephanie and superhero Sportacus try to encourage them to lead a healthy lifestyle, but villain Robbie Rotten wants the town to remain lazy as he plans to sabotage Stephanie’s plans.

Where was LazyTown filmed?

The show was filmed at the LazyTown studios in Iceland, 380 Studios, and Turner Studios in Atlanta. Stephanie, Robbie, Rotten, and Sportacus were the only live actors, while others were puppets.

Why did they replace Stephanie on LazyTown?

Julianna Rose Mauriello had grown up, and the Stephanie character required a younger actress. She was replaced by Chloe Lang, who played Stephanie in seasons 3 and 4.

The LazyTown cast did an amazing job at keeping kids entertained and educated in the 2000s. Most members of the cast have proceeded to work on more projects through puppetry and acting.

