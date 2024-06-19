Who from the M*A*S*H cast are still alive today? An updated list

Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (M*A*S*H) is an American war comedy-drama television series aired on CBS from 17 September 1972 to 28 February 1983. Over its 11-year run, the show was nominated for over 100 Emmy Awards, winning 14. The cast of M*A*S*H was large, and most actors had successful careers after the show. So, who from the M*A*S*H cast is still alive today?

Alan Alda (L), Loretta Swit (C) and Mike Farrell (R) are some of the M*A*S*H cast members who are still alive today. Photo: Stewart Cook, Mike Pont, Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

M*A*S*H has remained one of the most popular sitcoms in television history. This series is based on Richard Hookers novel, M*A*S*H Goes to Maine and revolves around the lives of army staff in a surgical hospital. Created by Larry Gilbert and produced with 20 Century Fox Television for CBS, the series has 11 seasons and 256 episodes. The series finale was the most-watched and highest-rated single episode in TV history.

Who from the M*A*S*H cast are still alive today?

M*A*S*H is a war-based medical sitcom based on the 1970 movie of the same name. The show has inspired many modern filmmakers, and even people from the younger generations are familiar with this show. The cast members from M*A*S*H who are still alive include Loretta Swit, Mike Farrell, Gary Burghoff, Alan Alda, and Jamie Farr. Find out more details about them below.

1. Alan Alda (Hawkeye Pierce)

Alan Alda at the 69th Annual Theatre World Award Ceremony at The Music Box Theatre on 3 June 2013 in New York City. Photo: Robin Marchant

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Alphonso Joseph D'Abruzzo

: Alphonso Joseph D'Abruzzo Date of birth : 28 January 1936

: 28 January 1936 Age : 88 years old (as of 2024)

: 88 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : New York City, United States

: New York City, United States Profession: Actor, author, comedian, screenwriter, director, podcaster, singer

Alan Alda is a six-time Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award winner and a three-time Tony Award nominee. He is widely recognised for portraying Captain Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce in the CBS wartime sitcom M*A*S*H. He also wrote and directed numerous episodes of the series.

Alan is one of the cast members who is still alive from M*A*S*H. He is still actively involved in various projects, including acting, writing, and podcasting. He was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2004 for his role in The Aviator.

2. Loretta Swit (Major Margaret Houlihan)

Actress Loretta Swit at the 2018 Farm Sanctuary on the Hudson Gala at Pier 60 on 4 October 2018 in New York City. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Loretta Jane Szwed

: Loretta Jane Szwed Date of birth : 4 November 1937

: 4 November 1937 Age : 86 years old (as of 2024)

: 86 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Passaic, New Jersey, United States

: Passaic, New Jersey, United States Profession: Actress

Loretta Swit was born on 4 November 1937 in Passaic, New Jersey, United States. She is 86 years old as of 2024. Loretta played Major Margaret Houlihan on M*A*S*H. She is among the four central stars who made it through the 11 seasons. She appeared in almost every episode, placing her second only to Alda regarding screen time.

For her performance throughout the show, Loretta Swit won two Emmy Awards. She performed guest roles in various TV series, including Hawaii Five-O, Gunsmoke, Mission: Impossible, and Mannix. Today, Loretta is not active in the film industry but remains involved in animal rights activism and other charitable activities.

3. Jamie Farr (Max Klinger)

Actor Jamie Farr speaks during the "Tribute to Johnny Grant" at the Pantages Theatre on 6 March 2008 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Full nam e: Jameel Joseph Farah

e: Jameel Joseph Farah Date of birth : 1 July 1934

: 1 July 1934 Age : 89 years old (as of 2024)

: 89 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Toledo, Ohio, United States

: Toledo, Ohio, United States Profession: Actor, comedian

Jamie Farr is one of the notable surviving M*A*S*H cast members. He played Corporal Klinger, a soldier who tried getting discharged from the army by cross-dressing. Jamie was born on 1 July 1934 and is 89 years old as of 2024.

After M*A*S*H, Farr reprised the role of Klinger for AfterMASH. He also starred in minor roles on popular shows such as The Love Boat and as a host on game shows, including Battle of the Network Stars. He was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1985.

4. Gary Burghoff (Walter Eugene "Radar" O'Reilly)

Gary Burghoff (as Cpl. Walter 'Radar' O'Reilly) on the CBS television sitcom, MASH (M*A*S*H). 1977. Photo: CBS

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gary Rich Burghoff

Gary Rich Burghoff Date of birth : 24 May 1943

: 24 May 1943 Age: 81 years old (as of 2024)

81 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Bristol, Connecticut, United States

: Bristol, Connecticut, United States Profession: Actor

Gary Burghoff played the loveable camp mascot “Radar” O’Reilly for eight seasons before retiring from the role. He made a guest appearance in the series finale. Burghoff returned for two guest appearances in the spinoff AfterM*A*S*H and attempted to revive the character in a pilot, W*A*L*T*E*R.

The actor is also known for originating the role of Charlie Brown in the 1967 Off-Broadway musical You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Where is Gary Burghoff now? Gary is 81 years old as of 2024 and has retired from acting.

5. Mike Farrell (B.J. Hunnicutt)

Actor Mike Farrell at Universal City Hilton & Towers on 4 December 2016 in Universal City, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Joseph Farrell Jr.

Michael Joseph Farrell Jr. Date of birth : 6 February 1939

: 6 February 1939 Age : 85 years old (as of 2024)

: 85 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States

: Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States Profession: Actor, director, producer, screenwriter, activist, public speaker

Is Mike Farrell from M*A*S*H still alive? Mike is still alive. He was born on 6 February 1939 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States and is 85 years old as of 2024. He is an American actor best recognised for portraying Captain B.J. Hunnicutt in M*A*S*H.

After M*A*S*H ended, Farrell continued to work in television and film, both in front of and behind the camera. He starred in the short-lived series Providence and made guest appearances on shows like Desperate Housewives and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Farrell has also appeared in movies, including Patch Adams and The Questor Tapes.

Beyond his work in entertainment, Farrell is known for his activism, particularly in human rights and social justice.

How many members of the M*A*S*H cast are still alive?

Of the main cast, only Alan Alda, Mike Farrell, Loretta Swit, Jamie Farr and Gary Burghoff are still alive.

Why did Gary Burghoff leave M*A*S*H?

Gary Burghoff, who played the character Corporal Walter "Radar" O'Reilly left M*A*S*H during its seventh season because of burnout and a desire to spend more time with his family. However, he returned the following season to film a special two-part farewell episode, Goodbye Radar.

Did the cast of M*A*S*H get along?

The cast of M*A*S*H got along well, forming strong friendships and a collaborative working environment. There were occasional disagreements, but these did not overshadow their positive relationships.

Why was Loretta Swit missing from M*A*S*H?

Loretta Swit was occasionally absent from M*A*S*H. Her absence in MASH's best episode The Interview was due to her commitment to a play. She never missed another episode of the show after The Interview.

Who was the richest M*A*S*H cast member?

Alan Alda is the richest cast member of M*A*S*H, with an estimated net worth of $50 million. During his time on the show, Alda was the highest-paid actor on television, earning $300,000 per episode in the final seasons, which was a stunning amount at the time.

Who are deceased cast members from M*A*S*H?

Several cast members from the TV series M*A*S*H have passed away over the years. Notable deceased cast members include:

Harry Morgan (Colonel Sherman Potter) – Died in 2011 at age 96.

Wayne Rogers (Trapper John McIntyre) – Died in 2015 at age 82.

McLean Stevenson (Lt. Colonel Henry Blake) – Died in 1996 at age 66.

Larry Linville (Frank Burns) – Died in 2000 at age 60.

David Ogden Stiers (Major Charles Winchester) – Died in 2018 at age 75.

William Christopher (Father Mulcahy) – Died in 2016 at age 84.

Allan Arbus (Dr. Sidney Freedman) – Died in 2013 at age 95.

Kellye Nakahara (Nurse Kellye Yamato) – Died in 2020 at age 73.

Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (M*A*S*H) is a 1970 comedy-drama television series that revolves around the lives of army staff in a surgical hospital. Thanks to the M*A*S*H cast, the series has won 8 Golden Globes with over 100 nominations. As of 2024, the surviving cast members of M*A*S*H include Alan Alda, Loretta Swit, Mike Farrell, and Jamie Farr.

