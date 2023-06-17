South African hip-hop heads always debating about who reigns supreme between A-Reece and Nasty C

Female rapper Fifi Cooper chimed in on the debate by publicly declaring who she likes the most between the two

The South African hip hop artist sat down with DJ Sbu on The Hustlers Corner podcast, where she revealed what she thinks about her own skill as a rapper

Fifi Cooper chimed in to answer who is better between Nasty C and A-Reece. The musician was chatting to DJ Sbu and detailed who she'd pick between the two.

Nasty C and A-Reece were a topic in Fifi Cooper's 'The Hustler's Corner' podcast with DJ Sbu. Image: Getty Images/Paras Griffin/Lefty Shivambu/ Instagram/ ke_fificoopersan

The Mzansi MC gave her honest opinion about who she would rather listen to. Many people enjoy hearing Fifi Cooper's music opinions.

Fifi Cooper has interview with DJ Sbu on The Hustler's Corner podcast

In an interview with DJ Sbu, Fifi Cooper said that she would pick A-Reece over Nasty C. SA HipHop Mag reported that the MC explained that she would choose Nasty C simply because she doesn't know him personally. Both Nasty C and A Reece are due to release albums in 2023, as reported by SA HipHop Mag.

Watch the video of Fifi Cooper's interview below:

SA thoroughly enjoys Fifi Cooper on DJ Sbu's The Hustlers Corner podcast

Many people love to hear other artists' musical opinions. Many people commented that they loved hearing from the female hip-hop artist. Viewers debated how Fifi Cooper called herself the best female MC in the country.

Siyanda Nkosi AMN commented:

"Can Fifi please drop music this year followed by music videos yooooh."

itumeleng meko wrote:

"People actually don't want to admit that hiphop is a sport, its competitive! When fifi is saying she's the best she is the best whoevrr disagrees must go to the studio. There os no rapper who has said im not the best at what I do. Now people cant be here crying."

ndumiso qolintaba said:

"She’s one of my favorite MCs"

Debtors Journal (DJ) added:

"Fifi Cooper one of the goated female artist SA has ever had."

Siyanda Nkosi AMN commented:

"Fifi Cooper Interviews are always the best."

