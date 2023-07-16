A well-built man in Joburg was roasted on the socials for the way he walked while on his ay to his car from the shops

In the video posted, the man walks in a manner that had netizens throwing all sorts of nicknames for him

He was compared to Rambo's brother and a boxer's relative, while one netizen said he had seen him on a few occasions walking like this.

A man from Gauteng was roasted for having a strange walk. Image: @micheroberts

A muscular man in Johannesburg was trolled on social media for walking hilariously.

The man was jokingly compared to MMA fighter Conor McGregor, with many saying he is his uncle.

Johannesburg man walking to car roasted bt TikTokkers

The video was posted by @michetoberts on TikTok, who was driving past in Johannesburg when she saw the man.

The man, a vast and muscular man, wore shorts and a vest. He was carrying something in his hands and was walking to his car.

The man walked with his frame extended forward as if someone was pushing him. His muscular hand swung awkwardly, and he walked with his feet apart while swaggering from side to side.

Watch the video here:

Buff man given different nicknames

Nicknames flew for the muscular man in the comment section.

Willem Beets thought he was a movie character's sibling.

"Rambo's brother Riempies."

Clinton Eagles believed he was Conor McGregor's South African relative.

"Connor van Der Merwe."

Van Chappy believed he must have been from Johannesburg.

"Joburg boet out here patrolling."

Chris Igo trolled his walk.

"His kicks get to the party before him."

This is not the first time Ainsley Londyn has seen him.

"I always see this dude in Green Valley. In Greenstone Mall, he always walks like this."

