One video went viral showing a BP employee at work dancing to an amapiano beat that is trending on TikTok

Many people were fascinated as they watched the petrol attendant do the most while at his workplace

People thought it was hilarious to see, and many had comments about how happy the man seemed

A petrol attendant was happily dancing to an amapiano challenge. Many people thought his routine was lit as he hit all the right moves.

A BP petrol attendant did an amapiano dance challenge that went viral. Image: @sihle_nkocy

The man received more than a 100 000 likes. Online users commented, singing his praises for nailing the dance challenge.

Man goes TikTok viral for his dance to amapiano

A video posted by @sihle_nkocy shows a petrol attendant dancing his heart out. He hopped onto the viral Chase dance trend. Many people thought it was interesting to see how cheerful he was while on the job. Watch the video:

South Africans comment about happy petrol attendant

Many people thought the man was heartwarming. Others also enjoyed the cameraman's work. Online users commented with compliments on the man's good vibes.

user138333405315 said:

"I think I should host petrol station dance challenge bakhiphane inkani yaaaah."

Lemoen's_moon_pie wrote:

"IDK if its the way you running or just the dancing, but something makes it worth watching."

Shamaine Nolundi gushed:

"Cameraman you are hired!"

Cindyk added:

"Petrol attendants deserve a raise every week."

MaLeboo commented:

"In my head this is me."

South Africans love to see petrol attendants dance on the job

Many online users are often entertained by petrol attendants' dancing. One guy went viral for dancing with a customer after giving him service.

Petrol attendants become sensations for epic dance party at filling station

Briefly News previously reported that a group of Engen petrol attendants turned their workplace into a vibrant party spot.

Their infectious dance moves to a hit song went viral, capturing the hearts of more than 739 000 people in just two days.

The unexpected display of festive vibes transcended across phone screens, and viewers from all corners of Mzansi couldn't help but feel their energies.

