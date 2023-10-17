A matric student was spotted with worn-out school shoes and the scene was captured and shared on TikTok

The learner's desperate attempt to patch up the shoes with super glue and pegs had netizens relating

Many agreed that it is pointless for the young man to get new shoes when he is almost complete with school

A video of a student with torn shoes went viral. Image: @hoodboyzdoingthingz

A high school student got caught wearing some seriously tattered school shoes, and the whole world got to witness the hilarious saga thanks to TikTok.

This kid was on a mission, trying to rescue those poor shoes with a hefty dose of super glue and a bunch of pegs.

High School uniform issues

People on the platform couldn't help but feel the pain, recalling their own high school struggles.

Surprisingly many people confessed how their uniforms were falling apart in Grade 12. From buttons popping off their shirts, collars rebelling, and shoes disintegrating.

Torn school shoes video trends

The video posted by @hoodboyzdoingthingz really resonated with many people and the 666,000 views it got reflected that.

Watch the video below:

Netizens discuss matric student with torn shoes

TikTok users were like, "Why's this guy even bothering to buy new shoes when he's practically done with school?"

@chimangi28 commented:

"Dr Matthew patient. "

@rebah_123 posted:

"No other way I mean re mo term 4."

@thabokobe wrote:

"Funny enough that those who have this kind of experience are the ones who normally achieve their goals because every struggle comes with lessons."

@Wendy15 stated:

"It’s raining next week. "

@cebolenkosii_godsplan_ added:

"My school bag zip doesn't wanna work anymore."

@haunconner_sa shared:

"I didn't wear school shoes in Grade 12. I used to wear Converse and teachers could care less."

@african_jade0 said:

"My dude is focused, matric is temporary."

@user5400186347407 mentioned:

"I'm 100% sure uzophasa."

