A TikTok video of a woman cleaning a raw full chicken with Sunlight dishwashing liquid and a scrubbing brush shocked South Africans

Viewers rushed to her comments section to complain about the way she was washing the meat

The footage gained traction, and many people said that's why they fear eating at other people's homes

A video of a woman cleaning a raw chicken with soap shocked South Africans. Image: @kamajola_slue46

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman went overboard to ensure her hardbody chicken was properly scrubbed and feather-free.

Washing meat with soap

The lady @kamajola_slue46 posted a TikTok video that shows her washing the meat in soapy water. She used a hard bristle brush usually used to wash sneakers and all the strength she could muster.

Video of meat cleaning method spreads

The cleaning method garnered 384,000 views within two days. People who watched the TikTok clip were shocked because washing food with detergent is not common and dangerous.

Watch the video below:

Viewers convey shock

Many viewers admitted the footage left them uneasy about dining in other households. Some expressed their disbelief in the comments.

Read a few reactions below:

@masheng said:

"Ukhohlwe ukufaka nejik."

@Nomaphikwane posted:

"One of the reasons why I don't eat at people's homes. "

@Ntsikayethu wrote:

"Yhoo that chicken has suffered even in the death."

@Kootoo highlighted:

"Scrubbing brush for washing takkies and car tyres. "

@Asanda.mnganga asked:

"Sunlight liquid?"

@Nkumbulo_Makhathini posted:

"Haingeke my sister. "

@user4662326055590 mentioned:

"Mama no, you wont eat that chicken. You will taste the Sunlight liquid even after that."

@lebo_p said:

"Growing up my granny did that and I thought she was dramatic. "

@VimGav added:

"I am sure that brush was just used washing a pair of trainers before the poor chicken. "

Woman shares intestine-wrapped chicken feet recipe

In another article, Briefly News reported that one cook on social media made an interesting dish using parts of the chicken eaten in Southern Africa.

The lady originally from Zimbabwe used chicken feet and intestines to show people how they get creative. The video of the lady's efforts in the kitchen got more than a thousand likes. Hundreds of people commented on the lady's recipe.

