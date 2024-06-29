Tiktok videos showed people Cape Town Spur's new look for the South African restaurant franchise

In a TikTok video, the woman explored the newly upgraded interior of the popular family restaurant

Netizens shared their opinions about the new-looking Spur in the Cape Town N1 City shopping mall

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Cape Town woman in a TikTok video showed a unique Spur. The Spur restaurant in Cape Town looked different from its counterparts across South Africa.

Spur Cape Town's new aesthetically pleasing interior at a branch at N1 City Shopping Mall got mixed reactions. Image: @bianca_rodrigues96

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's Spur find received thousands of likes. Many people could not stop raving about the new Spur.

Woman visits a refurbished Spur in Cape Town

One woman in a TikTok video by @bianca_rodrigues96, showed people that Spur may be exploring with a new aesthetic. In the video, she showed a Sput restaurant with a more modern interior and brighter lighting. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa discusses new Spur

Many people were impressed by the change that Spur made. Online users shared their comments on the video, and some speculated that prices would go up with the new aesthetic.

Ms K said:

"Expect price increase it’s already so expensive, but this new look was long overdue."

llllll3y commented:

"Kinda miss the cow print sofas."

Anais Watterson wondered:

"Manje the shop lifting thingies at the door? The steaks got tags on them?"

Boity said:

"First it was McDonalds now Spur, our childhood is really fading before our eyes."

defsnotsamantha asked:

"Do they even have the crème soda with ice cream? i didn’t like it but it was part of the spur children experience."

Raeesa lamented:

"Spur is just not the same anymore."

Spur's new bday song leaves boy unmoved

Briefly News previously reported that a young boy in a TikTok video celebrated his birthday at Spur. In the clip, the kid does not look like he is having fun with the new Spur song.

Netizens were amused by the video of the birthday boy. People also shared their opinions on Spur's new birthday song.

In a TikTok video by @asanazo24, a child was celebrating his birthday at Spur. The boy received his free birthday ice cream and a song, now accompanied by a speaker and the staff clapping.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News