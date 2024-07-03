A woman hilariously expressed her excitement after coming across a car that was driven by tourists from London

The group of tourists made headlines after they documented their journey from the United Kingdom to South Africa

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the lady's excitement cheering

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A lady was happy to see a car that was driven by tourists from the United Kingdom. Images: @hlonela_mathosa/ TikTok, @london.2.capetown/ Instagram

Source: UGC

A lady was over the moon after she saw a car that was driven by the tourists who came from London.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @hlonela_mathosa, the lady can be seen jumping up and down after seeing the car that was driven by the group of tourists who have made it to the headlines after they shared their journey on social media, driving from the United Kingdom to South Africa.

The tourist group is in Cape Town and will be spending time there, exploring the beautiful city. One person in the video can be heard saying that the tourists were inside presumably resting after their journey.

Lady excited over London tourists

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the lady's reaction

The video garnered over 500k views, with many online users finding the woman's reaction hilariously funny.

@Phiwe@1997 was in disbelief:

"70 days of driving from London to Cape townInene."

@user7239920174261 was entertained:

"Nothing got me excited like hearing day what what of travelling from London to Cape Town."

@Kudzie shared:

"They did Edna so bad by accepting Ford to sponsor their trips in SA."

@Prudence B. Gama commented:

"Lucky you you got to see Edna face to face."

@lindisibiya91 said:

"I would also be this happy and so proud!.Lost exactly 6kg from stressing about Edna's journey!"

Man runs from South Africa to Europe

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who was determined to reach a goal of running from South Africa to Europe.

@deoruns posted that he plans on running from Cape Town to London. In the video, a man is running through Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. He's already gone through Botswana and said he was doing the run to stand against racial injustice. Many people applauded the man's gruelling running effort.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News