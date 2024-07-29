A man working at Boxer was the star of their in-store play, where he caused havoc by fainting

The other staff were dressed like paramedics and joined in on the theatrical performance

Netizens had mixed feelings about Boxer's silly playtime and shared their thoughts in the comments

Boxer's creativity went viral when the staff did an in-store theatrical performance.

Mzansi was on the fence about the playtime Boxer had.

Man faints at Boxer supermarket

Not so long ago, Boxer was praised for being creative, but this time around, they took their creativity a little too far. They made the staff rehearse and execute an in-store theatrical performance.

One of the staff members, who was also the show's star, had to drop to the ground to create a convincing fainting scene. The rest of the staff dressed like paramedics who tried to help the sickly man.

The extras were dressed like random people, with a woman who screamed her lungs out for the man who held power.

The clip of the performance has been making its rounds on Twitter with the caption:

"And this is why boxer will never be at malls, what is happening here?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Boxer's playtime

Netizens had mixed feelings about the play at a supermarket, amongst other concerns:

@LindaZwane97089 schooled netizens:

"Lol you will never find them, most the big mall, however they target township economy. However boxer is under Pick N pay franchise."

@ministerTP__revealed the workers' pay cheque:

"Guys “apparently” they don’t earn more than 4000+."

@djstago does not trust the supermarket:

"The name Boxer nje on its own."

@Sli_Simelane does not mind the play:

"Dealing with difficult customers all day only to earn peanuts in the end is not easy so if we can have some playtime then let’s have fun."

