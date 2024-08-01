A beautiful lady on TikTok shared how much she resembled some of the country's prettiest celebrities

In a two-part clip, the baddie shared five stars that she is mainly compared to

Netizens fully agreed with all of her top picks and even added more to the list

A beautiful woman on TikTok shared the long list of celebrities she's being compared to.

A gorgeous lady on TikTok's face card is being defended by Mzansi. Image: @queensavage0811

Source: TikTok

Because of her never declining face card, it is easy to associate her with some of the most prettiest women in Mzansi.

Gorgeous baddie's face card compared to pretty celebs

Being compared to a beautiful celebrity is often seen as one of the greatest compliments, especially for women. A Mzansi baddie received this kind of love when netizens gasped at her appearance and compared her beauty to some of the prettiest celebrities in Mzansi.

The TikTok baddie filmed a two-part clip listing all the pretty women to whom her face card was being compared, and netizens were added to the list. She was linked to the following women:

Nadia Nakai

Linda Mtoba

Gogo Skhotheni

Jayda Wayda

Oratile Majola

Hulisani Ravele

Whitney

Baby Face

Lerato Marabe

The gorgeous lady captioned her post:

"These are the people that everybody says I look like."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to gorgeous lady's multiple celebrity look-a-likes

The gorgeous lady was being compared to many stunning women who are mainly from Mzansi, and netizens agreed with them all:

@Angel_Odii🌸spotted a familiar face:

"You DEFINITELY look like Lerato."

@Senarh knows a Skeem Saam actor when she sees one:

"You Definitely look like Pretty."

@Lozy sees a hot rapper:

"Kinda see Nadia Nakai in you."

@slindilekagiso sees a beauty queen:

"You look like Linda Mtoba bbes."

@Mamthethwa saw a gorgeous celeb:

"Not me seeing Nomonde from the river."

Linda Mtoba joins Lasizwe on ‘Awkward Dates’, Mzansi can’t get over actress’ beauty

Briefly News also reported that Linda Mtoba joined Lasizwe on his YouTube show Awkward Dates, with a video glimpse shared on social media. Celebrities like Londie London, Faith Nketsi, and Minnie Dlamini have also appeared on the show, and a trailer of Linda's episode shows the stars having a blast.

Social media users couldn't stop praising Linda's beauty, with many commenting on how stunning she looked during the date.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News