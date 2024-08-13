A woman on TikTok showed off what she ordered versus what she got on her TikTok, with many social media users praising her for knowing how to shop for her body online.

The lady ordered a stylish denim two-piece that fit her like a glove as she modelled around her home

The stylish woman flaunted her purchase on TikTok, where her followers could not stop complimenting how beautiful she looked in her new fashion splurge and also shared more kind words in her comments

A Mzansi fashionista could not let go of a stunning denim two-piece from Yellow Sub Trading. After spotting the outfit online, she made a point to own it and model it for her TikTok followers.

A Mzansi fashionista modelled her stunning online purchase on TikTok. Image: @ugcwithunstar

Source: TikTok

The stunner stood in her new splurge as she showed off how perfectly the outfit fits on her body.

Woman shows Mzansi what she ordered vs what she got

Shopping online can be a scary experience as it is different from shopping in-store, where you can fit a stunning garment in the fitting room and feel the different kinds of fabric to make up your mind about a specific purchase.

The fashionista took a leap of faith and ordered a stunning denim two-piece from Yellow Sub Trading. After anxiously waiting for her order, she was able to model her beautiful purchase for her TikTok followers, who praised the new look.

The lady captioned her post:

“What I ordered vs what I got.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman’s successful online purchase

Mzansi was excited about the woman’s successful online purchase and praised her for rocking her new outfit:

@nolonwabomhlonyane proved to be a fan of the brand:

"Sana? Yellow sub will forever be famous."

@Mogomotsi Sehume complimented the lady:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@Mai Mutarisi.❤️commented:

"What size is that sis? You look great."

@Naledi✨changed her mind about the outfit:

"I doubted this fit. Looks so good on you!"

@Suzana Dhlabo is afraid her body won't look flattering in the outfit:

"I want this so bad but my figure won't work."

@Nom Za Mo can't risk being disappointed:

"If I dare order, I will be 'the example'."

