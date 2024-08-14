A woman on TikTok is on a journey of documenting 31 days of content to spice up her social media

On the 12th day, she shared her skincare routine on TikTok, which received mixed reactions in the comments

Social media users were amazed by how brave the woman was to use the Gentle Magic skincare range

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Mzansi lady started a 31-day content creation journey, and on day 12, she shared the secret to her glowing skin: Gentle Magic. Social media users warned her about the harshness of the products, but the lady brushed off the comments.

A skincare guru shared her secret to glowing skin with Gentle Magic's skincare range. Image: @_zeey_m

Source: TikTok

She believes in the skincare routine that worked wonders for her and continues to support the Gentle Magic brand.

Mzansi warns woman using Gentle Magic skincare

A TikTok creator started a 31-day content creation challenge, during which she posted intriguing posts to boost her engagement. On the 12th day, Zeey decided to share the secret to her glowing skin.

She filmed a step-by-step tutorial on how she achieved flawless skin on a budget. Zeey started by shaving excess dirt off her face and then exfoliating with a vibrating brush.

The lady raised eyebrows when she applied the Gentle Magic moisturiser lotion (R15). She then added a layer of the Gentle Magic serum (R32) before going in with a layer of the Vaseline body lotion (R70).

The content creator captioned her post:

"12 of 31 Days of Content. Today I am sharing MY skincare routine, for most days, I do change the serum for the Garnier one some days but mostly it’s like this. I did get a few questions (read 2 people) asking me what I use, I hope this will help."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman’s skincare routine

Everything was going well and rosy until Zeey whipped out her Gentle Magic skincare range; that’s when social media users built up the urge to share their thoughts in the comments:

@M1NA felt seen:

"Things I can afford."

@Zee.com vouched for the skincare brand:

"Gentle Magic products all the way for me, soap, lotion, cream, serum and mask."

@ZaneleN shared her experience with the brand:

"I once tried this and I had the worst breakout."

@ketso_Cutess shared a technique that ruined her face:

"Tried shaving my face and ended up with soo much acne."

Woman takes risk and buys R47 Garnier serum on Shein

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok was defeated by the high price of skincare and turned to Shein for a quick fix at a reasonable price. The popular online store sold the same serum for R47, which had many customers sceptical.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the effectiveness of the product and couldn't decide whether it was genuine or not.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News