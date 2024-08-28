A sale at Woolworths sparked a shopping frenzy after @cheapskatesa shared a video announcing massive discounts on body care products

Shoppers expressed excitement, with many rushing to stores to grab the deals

The sale includes items like large foam baths priced at just R32

Woolworths' clearance sale caused a rush of shoppers after @cheapskatesa posted a video revealing significant discounts on body care items. Image: cheapskate_sa.

Source: Instagram

A clearance sale at Woolworths has ignited a shopping frenzy among South Africans, with shoppers rushing to take advantage of the significant discounts on the store's body care range.

The excitement was sparked by a video shared on social media by user @cheapskatesa, who enthusiastically announced the sale.

"Good Evening fellow Cheapskates ❤️ @Woolworths SA has an awesome sale on their body care range and the prices are included in the video…Happy shopping 🛍️"

Plug sparks a shopper frenzy

The video quickly gained traction, with shoppers expressing excitement and gratitude in the comments:

User @kiaramoodley607 humorously lamented:

"The devil loves to find me on pay day."

While @KissMyPeaches🍑❤ inquired if the sale was available online or only in stores.

"Online too or only in store?"

One shopper, @Roonie Mutsinze, proudly declared:

"I bought loads yesterday."

Another @Mrsb255official, praised @cheapskatesa for sharing the deal, saying:

"Wena you are theee plug🥺❤️"

The Woolies sale appears to be widely available, with @Michelle Clothier confirming:

"Woolies Melrose Arc has it. Just bought 🥰"

The discounts are impressive. One commenter, @Zkhumalo473, noted that the large foam baths were priced at just R32.

"The large foam baths were 32 rand also."

Woman plugs special deals with SA shoppers

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a local influencer plugged Mzansi social media users with a few deals she found at Woolworths.

The woman noted that after 2 p.m., the popular homeware, fashion, food, and beauty store lowers its prices on certain items.

Some people in the comment section were thankful for the plug, while others shared that they didn't experience it.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News