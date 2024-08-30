A lady singing one of the most popular songs in Mzansi by Kwesta featuring Cassper Nyovest left many social media users amused

The lady did a whole verse by the award-winning rapper, leaving many people saying she could give the artist a run for his money

The online community took to the comment section to shower her with compliments

5FM radio presenter added spice to a Mzansi rap hit, warming many hearts. Image @sbund11

A 5FM radio show host named Nadia Romanos sounded hard on the microphone when she sampled Kwesta's famous song, Ngud'.

Content producer @sbund11 shared the video clip on TikTok's video streaming platform, gaining thousands of likes and comments from impressed social media users.

Nadia's rapping game is on point.

When the radio show host started rapping, the co-host hyped her, leaving many people impressed.

SA approves of the song

The online community quickly commented on the TikTok user's page and gave Nadia her much-deserved flowers. The co-host was also complimented for hyping confident rapper.

User @georgekhosa0 was left impressed, adding:

"Let's Go Nadia... That is too dope."

User @vuyanilumbela was left wishing the lady would continue:

"You killed it😉, I was waiting for stoko sa lekgowa though 😉😂."

User @selloisraelmojela added:

"Mzansi is full of possibilities & the future looks very bright ✊🏾🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

User @katl_ie joked:

"Kwesta was found shaking."

User @hyper_leven.za was left impressed by the co-host's motivation:

"That “Sukha wena marn” was smooth🤣🔥."

User @hive_024 came with a humorous comment, adding:

"I will never hear Ngud' the same😂. Imagine being played at the club and every one goes, 'suka wena maaanni ey'.”

User @pasekaop also hyped the lady, commenting:

"She got Kwesta shaking in his own song 😅😂🤣."

White man serenaded Mzansi with a popular song

In an article previously reported by Briefly News, a white Mzansi man left the online community happy after singing an isiZulu song at a karaoke.

The man sang Umbayimbayi, a popular hit by the KZN-born duo Sjava and Big Zulu, under their Inkabi Zezwe partnership. Social media users were also impressed that he could read isiZulu words.

