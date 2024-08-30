“Kwesta Was Found Shaking”: SA Peeps Hype a White Woman Rapping Ngud’ Song
- A lady singing one of the most popular songs in Mzansi by Kwesta featuring Cassper Nyovest left many social media users amused
- The lady did a whole verse by the award-winning rapper, leaving many people saying she could give the artist a run for his money
- The online community took to the comment section to shower her with compliments
A 5FM radio show host named Nadia Romanos sounded hard on the microphone when she sampled Kwesta's famous song, Ngud'.
Content producer @sbund11 shared the video clip on TikTok's video streaming platform, gaining thousands of likes and comments from impressed social media users.
Nadia's rapping game is on point.
When the radio show host started rapping, the co-host hyped her, leaving many people impressed.
Watch the video below:
SA approves of the song
The online community quickly commented on the TikTok user's page and gave Nadia her much-deserved flowers. The co-host was also complimented for hyping confident rapper.
User @georgekhosa0 was left impressed, adding:
"Let's Go Nadia... That is too dope."
User @vuyanilumbela was left wishing the lady would continue:
"You killed it😉, I was waiting for stoko sa lekgowa though 😉😂."
User @selloisraelmojela added:
"Mzansi is full of possibilities & the future looks very bright ✊🏾🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."
User @katl_ie joked:
"Kwesta was found shaking."
User @hyper_leven.za was left impressed by the co-host's motivation:
"That “Sukha wena marn” was smooth🤣🔥."
User @hive_024 came with a humorous comment, adding:
"I will never hear Ngud' the same😂. Imagine being played at the club and every one goes, 'suka wena maaanni ey'.”
User @pasekaop also hyped the lady, commenting:
"She got Kwesta shaking in his own song 😅😂🤣."
