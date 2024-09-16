A young woman shared on her TikTok account that she had lost 18 kilograms in five and a half months

She noted that she lost 11 kilograms while participating in a fitness challenge and the rest before starting the challenge

Members of the online community showed how impressed they were with the woman's weight loss transformation

For some people, reaching their goals can be a challenging journey that requires persistence and effort, especially regarding weight loss. However, one woman demonstrated remarkable dedication when she showed her body transformation.

Goodbye, extra kilograms

Samantha Mampofu, who uses the handle @samantha_mampofu on TikTok, shared a video of her weight loss journey. She first showed what she looked like before, with the video quickly cutting to her current weight.

The young woman shared that she lost 11kg in 74 days while participating in the 75 Hard Challenge.

While wearing pants that were sizes too big for her, Samantha said:

"These pants used to fit me. They look like baggy pants, but they are office pants."

Sharing that she was 18kg down in her caption, she also noted in her comments:

"I lost 11.4kg in the challenge. I lost the other 8kg just before the challenge. It’s 5.5 months altogether."

Watch the video below:

SA impressed with woman's weight loss

Samantha's viral video had many social media users applauding her weight loss journey, with some curious about how she lost an incredible amount of weight in 74 days.

@steph_mwadime wrote in the comment section:

"Congratulations. You ate that up."

The transformation motivated @x_lethu, who said:

"Omg! No! I’ve never been more inspired to try this challenge."

@michel.mabasso told the young lady:

"I'm so proud of you, stranger!"

@_seeb.ooo also added positivity under the post, saying:

"I’m sorry, but 18kg is not a joke. You did that."

A proud @hoopie30 said to Samantha:

"Waist is snatched, baby girl. You are on fire. Well done."

@thandimayekiso1 humorously said in the comments:

"I’ll start January because food is nice."

Mother shows 35kg weight loss transformation

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young mother who stunned internet users when she shared she lost 35kg using the OMAD diet and jump rope exercises.

Briefly News spoke to a registered dietician who provided positive and negative aspects of the diet.

