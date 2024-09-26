A lady on TikTok, Kabelo Ntisi, hopped on the trending wave of using Korean skincare for a healthy glow

Ntisi applied the popular cream on her face and neck, but it would not blend into her skin and left her with a white cast

Social media users howled at the woman’s appearance and roasted her in the comments section

A woman on TikTok shared her experience with Korean skincare products and floored the internet.

Mzansi roasted a lady who had a disappointing experience with Korean skincare. Image: @kabelontisi

Source: TikTok

Kabelo Ntisi applied a cream on her face and neck, but it blended horribly, leaving her with an unpleasant white cast.

Mzansi roasts lady with white cast after using Korean skincare

Korean skincare has been trending online for a while now. Koreans are known for their flawless, fair skin; therefore, taking a page from their skincare book is always a win.

TikTokkers has advertised which products to use to achieve certain results, and skincare lovers have made sure to stock up. A Mzansi lady, Kabelo Ntisi, got her hands on a famous face cream that promotes a healthy glow and flawless skin.

Ntisi shared a video of herself applying the product, but things could have improved. The cream was too thick and stubborn to blend into her skin, leaving her with an unpleasant white cast.

She captioned her post:

“The white cast is really terrible.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s white cast from Korean skincare

Social media users were floored by the lady’s face and commented:

@its.kea4you2 joked:

"Oh, so you’re Chinese too?”

@CanyieGee was boggled:

"Wait a minute, so you can’t wash it off?"

@💗Morongwa💗 explained:

"No mammie only at night. I use it only at night. Honestly, it works."

@Lebogang Kgosienngwe:

"I thought I was the only one. Washed my face and never touched again."

@pablo shared:

"You know you're going to die alive?"

@Monyadi was glad she waited a bit before trying the product out:

"Thank you for posting this, I anted to try it out month end."

@hati❤️ commented:

"Oh no, you left Nivea on the shelf."

