A TikTok video of a woman criticizing lace front wigs has sparked heated discussions on the platform

In the clip, she compares the wigs to wearing a hat and questions the effort and maintenance they require

Viewers had mixed reactions, with some agreeing with her and others defending the popular hair trend

A woman complained about the cost and maintenance of lace wigs. Image: @official_chillzzt

A TikTok user sparked controversy when she touched on a popular hair trend - lace front wigs.

Beauty costs: Admin of lace front wigs

In her video, she @official_chillzzt criticised women for glueing the wigs below their hairline, calling it similar to wearing a hat.

She emphasised the time and effort spent on making the wig look natural and said: "You wear a hat for the price of beauty. I knew we were lost as a generation."

Maintenance of installed wigs

The woman highlighted how much maintenance goes into lace front wigs. She mentioned that many women need to apply makeup to the lace to make it blend with their natural skin tone. According to her, the installation doesn’t last long, and the investment is not worth the hassle.

Watch the video below:

Viewers clap back at the hair criticism

Her video did not sit well with many viewers. The comments section quickly turned into a hair debate. Some TikTok users argued that she had no right to judge others, especially since she was wearing fake hair extensions in the clip.

Read some reactions below:

@Naledi__S said:

"No one judges you for your hairstyles. Let other women be and do what they want."

@Numbuh5 mentioned:

"Girl, you got 30 000kg of synthetic hair on and we’re not saying anything, bookie. 😊"

@YME asked:

"Did you just make this discovery today?"

@JanVanPotgieter stated:

"They will hate you for the truth. 😂😂😂😂"

@Erlihleh wrote:

"People like criticising people just because bona they don’t like that thing. Natural hair is cute and all but for those who love wigs it’s ok, also preferences are not the same we’ve got to understand that."

@palesa highlighted:

"Maar nawe that's not your hair."

@Sizar_Maz03 asked:

"But does it bother you, I mean let people do whatever they want."

@NonoNdlovu added:

"Lol compared to le mop, ngamane I'll pay the price."

Woman plugs SA with strong wig glue

Briefly News also reported that one lady in Mzansi dished out an impressive product, and netizens went wild in the comments section.

The TikTok user became the talk of the town after she unveiled wig glue in a video making rounds online. At the beginning of the clip, the stunner shows off the strong wig, and she reveals in her captions that she purchased the glue called Grip Glue at Edenvinne.

