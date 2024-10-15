Global site navigation

"This Should Be Documented": SA Reacts to Dad Unknowingly Funding Daughter's Trip to Zimbabwe
People

"This Should Be Documented": SA Reacts to Dad Unknowingly Funding Daughter's Trip to Zimbabwe

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • South Africans had to scoop their jaws off the ground after hearing the story of a woman who ran away from home at 17 years old to be with a boy
  • Her former best friend, Vennesa Mnisi, told the mind-boggling story of her mate who destroyed healthy relationships to be with a man who she only communicated with over text
  • Social media users pointed out that the tale had a Netflix theme to it and left their thoughts in the comments section 

Vennesa Mnisi told the story of how suddenly her best friend became volatile after she announced that she was moving to Johannesburg.

Mzansi rocked by teenager moving to Zimbabwe with boyfriend
Mzansi was stunned by a South African teenager's story of moving to Zimbabwe with a boy. Image: @vennesa.mnisi
Her mate, Rose, did not take the news pleasantly and wished to leave Pretoria after finding out that a boy was interested in her somewhere in Jozi.

Dad unknowingly funds daughter's trip to Zimbabwe

Vennesa Mnisi told her best friend's story of running off to the sunset with a complete stranger while abandoning her single father and little sister. Rose discovered that a man in Johannesburg was interested in her, so she pulled strings to meet him.

She made her dad give her some money to buy a new phone, only for her to take a bus to meet her long-distance boyfriend. The two found a place together but soon made plans to move to Zimbabwe.

Rose manipulated her father by promising to return home if he sent her some money for a bus ticket. She did this three times before her dad stopped. The love-struck lady and her man eventually crossed the border to Zimbabwe to start a family.

Her dad unfortunately passed on, and she never returned to bury him. Vennesa is unsure of Rose's whereabouts.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to love-struck SA lady in Zimbabwe 

Social media users were rocked by the story and commented:

@Mo_ was rocked: 

"Bathong, what do you mean she hasn't been home to this day?"

@dimpho_Ntjoboko asked:

"Why weren't the police involved?"

@Lulu asked:

"But why didn't the dad come to this side so you can take him to 'Proverb', who would then lead them to the brother and, subsequently, Rose?"

@keitu.uu wondered:

"Guys, are you sure she's okay?"

@siya_dlamxx advised:

"This story must be showcased on Netflix."

@senah_nandah was amazed:

"Haibo, this is serious mos."

@K🌙 suggested:

"This should be documented for real; we should be watching this Netflix."

