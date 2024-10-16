Surviving Mampara Week: Student Whips Up Creative Homemade Meal in Viral Video
- One student is getting creative in the kitchen and shared her end-of-month survival meal on TikTok
- She posted a video of herself making homemade bread using just a toaster and how she’s making it work when funds are low
- The clip had viewers begging for the recipe, with many saying they could relate to the end-of-month struggles
When the budget’s tight, it’s time to get creative, and one student on TikTok is showing us how it’s done.
Woman shows homemade bread
She posted a video on her account @olwethu.zoe of her go-to survival meal: homemade bread using nothing but a toaster to cook the dough. Yup, she’s making toaster bread, and TikTok is here for it.
End-of-month financial struggles
The young lady jokingly captioned the clip by saying: “It’s that time of the month.” She even mentioned that only students would understand, but let’s be real—anyone who’s ever had to stretch those last few rands knows exactly what she’s talking about.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Watch the video below:
The bread, perfectly shaped into cute triangles, had viewers salivating and begging for the recipe. Her TikTok blew up, with tons of people rating the toasted bread.
See some comments below:
@JaniceTheeMenace said:
"Mara in varsity we channel our inner engineer scientist chef kore yonkinto. 😭"
@kutlwanoblack0 begged:
"Khopela recipe. 😫😫😭"
@Smiles😌😍 suggested:
"Now imagine you make about 20 of them and fill them with mince and add nice wrappers for R15-R20. You'll be set moneywise. 😊 Think about it or don’t. 🫂🫂"
@KaraboSehume posted:
"What is that? It looks nice. 😏"
@itss_nawty mentioned:
"One thing about indlala, it will bring out the most creative side of you that you didn’t even know.🤣🤣"
@Xoli🦋 commented:
"Bethuna?😭😂 Ni creative."
@Vanta wrote:
"I thought I was alone. It's faster to do it like that."
@Nana added:
"This looks so good. 🥰"
R650 Woolworths grocery haul for mampara week
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a content creator showed people how far R650 can go on groceries at Woolworths.
The lady said she was on a tight budget and trying to get through the last week of the month before payday. She managed to buy food items as shown in a video.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za