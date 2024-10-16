One student is getting creative in the kitchen and shared her end-of-month survival meal on TikTok

She posted a video of herself making homemade bread using just a toaster and how she’s making it work when funds are low

The clip had viewers begging for the recipe, with many saying they could relate to the end-of-month struggles

When the budget’s tight, it’s time to get creative, and one student on TikTok is showing us how it’s done.

Woman shows homemade bread

She posted a video on her account @olwethu.zoe of her go-to survival meal: homemade bread using nothing but a toaster to cook the dough. Yup, she’s making toaster bread, and TikTok is here for it.

End-of-month financial struggles

The young lady jokingly captioned the clip by saying: “It’s that time of the month.” She even mentioned that only students would understand, but let’s be real—anyone who’s ever had to stretch those last few rands knows exactly what she’s talking about.

Watch the video below:

The bread, perfectly shaped into cute triangles, had viewers salivating and begging for the recipe. Her TikTok blew up, with tons of people rating the toasted bread.

See some comments below:

@JaniceTheeMenace said:

"Mara in varsity we channel our inner engineer scientist chef kore yonkinto. 😭"

@kutlwanoblack0 begged:

"Khopela recipe. 😫😫😭"

@Smiles😌😍 suggested:

"Now imagine you make about 20 of them and fill them with mince and add nice wrappers for R15-R20. You'll be set moneywise. 😊 Think about it or don’t. 🫂🫂"

@KaraboSehume posted:

"What is that? It looks nice. 😏"

@itss_nawty mentioned:

"One thing about indlala, it will bring out the most creative side of you that you didn’t even know.🤣🤣"

@Xoli🦋 commented:

"Bethuna?😭😂 Ni creative."

@Vanta wrote:

"I thought I was alone. It's faster to do it like that."

@Nana added:

"This looks so good. 🥰"

