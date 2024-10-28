Miss World South Africa Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg paid a visit to the New Jerusalem Children’s Home

The beauty queen opened up about her initiatives and shared how she felt about visiting the home

Netizens were impressed by the young pageant holder as they flooded the comments section with praises

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Miss World South Africa visits New Jerusalem Children’s Home. Image: Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg and Nevertooyoungtoadvocate

Source: Instagram

Miss World South Africa Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg blessed the New Jerusalem Children’s Home with her presence.

Miss World SA visits New Jerusalem Children's Home

The beauty queen took to her social media account to showcase how her visit to the New Jerusalem Children’s Home went about. Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg said visiting the home was "truly an unforgettable highlight."

She went on to express the following:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I had the honour of meeting the founder, who shared the inspiring legacy and history she and her late sister had built. During the visit, we gathered in the assembly hall to have meaningful discussions with the children about their future career ambitions and how they can pave their own paths to success," she wrote on Instagram.

The future of New Jerusalem Children’s Home

The 18-year-old revealed that the children prepared a talent show where they unveiled their singing and dance skills during her visit. She also had the opportunity to discuss future plans with management, where she emphasised completing the kids' classrooms.

"I had the opportunity to speak with the management about future initiatives and the completion of the classrooms, which left me feeling hopeful about the future of The Storks Of Hope Project."

Take a look at the post below:

SA applauds Miss World 2024

Mzansi netizens were impressed by Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg's grand gestures as they flooded the comments section with compliments.

Mogptkzee said:

"The most mobilising queen ever!"

Samsaf80 added:

"Stunning and inspirational."

gabriella_tsx wrote:

"Incredible."

Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg wins Miss World SA

Briefly News previously reported that the Miss World pageant concluded. 26-year-old Capetonian Nande Maba was crowned the runner-up for the Miss World South Africa title.

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg walked away as the winner of the prestigious pageant. After winning the title, the stunning beauty queen has more to look forward to in 2025. Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg was chosen as the new Miss World South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News